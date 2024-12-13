When it comes to researching and accurately predicting how new drugs will interact within the human body, tools play a pivotal role in reducing timelines and failure rates. That’s where pharmaceutical simulation software comes in, which supports drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions.

We spoke with one that offers a range of simulation-driven software used to predict how drugs behave within the body and to train healthcare professionals. With more accurate predictions, researchers can focus on developing safer and more effective treatments, streamlining a traditionally costly and uncertain process. Their teams focus on creating resources that not only educate but also empower users to master clinical trial protocols and best practices.

With HeyGen’s assistance, the simulation software production team successfully cut their video delivery time in half, significantly enhancing consulting and training videos. HeyGen has been instrumental in enabling the team to push the boundaries of lifesaving technology and research, ultimately accelerating drug development and contributing to the discovery of groundbreaking treatments.

The Challenge

The challenge their production team faced was the high cost and significant time that comes with typical video production.

The team produces simulation-style training modules for the medical industry. Each module includes 50 to 100 videos that require up to two weeks per module to scout locations, hire a production team, and manage the filming and editing process.

Before working with HeyGen, the production team faced time-consuming bottlenecks in the filming and editing process, such as the mispronunciation of complex medical terms and drug names, which often led to spending more time and money to reshoot module videos. In addition, his team faced a no-win situation when translating content for their international customers: either double the budget to use a language dubbing feature that doesn’t accurately mimic actors or add five more weeks of filming to shoot in a different language.

To address this extensive and costly process, they turned to HeyGen.

The Solution

Using HeyGen’s life-like avatars, the production team no longer has to continuously refilm modules. Instead, the team created a new workflow integration between HeyGen's API and their content tool, allowing users to insert life-like avatars into their video modules.

For example, instead of struggling to hire actors with a medical background, they can create scripts for avatars in HeyGen to guarantee accurate pronunciation of complex medical terminology and pharmaceutical names.

Additionally, they can swap languages in minutes using HeyGen’s text-to-speech feature, which enables businesses to localize videos into 175+ languages and dialects.

Previously, it would take the production team five weeks to complete the recording process for different languages. Using HeyGen, that process is streamlined to just one day.

The Results

After using HeyGen for only three months, their production team has seen significant reductions in production costs and noticeable efficiency improvements.

They’ve cut their video delivery time by 50% – from 12 weeks to 6 weeks – by eliminating the need for retakes, video stitching, or adding extra effects to match languages. This efficiency allows their team to take on more projects and grow their client base without needing to expand.

Now, their team can offload studio production needs to HeyGen, enabling the team to cut production studio costs by 80%.

“If you’re looking to reduce costs and speed up content development, HeyGen is your answer. As the software develops and advances, the avatars are getting more realistic. We tried competitors, but the avatars used were not as life-like and underperformed the way we see now using HeyGen. With HeyGen, it’s hard to tell it’s an avatar, and our clients still feel like they’re getting the same value.”

Director of Technical Delivery at Simulations Software