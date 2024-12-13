Video Translation
How HeyGen taught Rosetta Stone how to translate with AI video

Rosetta Stone

INDUSTRYEnterprise
DepartmentLocalization
Location🌍 Harrisonburg, Virginia
KEY RESULTS:
+13%CTR
5XROAS
-75%Production Time/Cost
Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone uses cloud-based technology to help all learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. To localize ads, Rosetta Stone used HeyGen's AI video translation technology to translate ad creatives into Spanish, French, German, and Italian.

With HeyGen, they were able to cost-effectively expand paid advertising into additional markets and drive higher engagement and conversion rates:

  • 75% lower production time and costs compared to manual translation
  • 13% higher click-through rate for localized versions
  • 9% increase in sales conversion rate from non-English viewers
  • 5X increase in return on ad spend (ROAS) across Spanish, French, and German markets

