Turn your written content into high-quality videos in minutes. With HeyGen's AI-powered platform, you can create stunning text-to-video videos for websites, social media, e-learning, and more. No filming or complex editing tools required. Just type your text, choose a voice, and let our platform bring your ideas to life.

-Video's gegenereerd
-Avatars gegenereerd
-Video's vertaald
's Werelds toonaangevende bedrijven vertrouwen op HeyGen
Miljoenen mensen wereldwijd vertrouwen op ons om hun verhalen tot leven te brengen.

HeyGen’s AI Video Translator automatically converts any video into another language with natural lip-synced audio that matches the speaker’s voice and emotion. It keeps the original delivery style while generating studio-quality multilingual versions in minutes.

Text to Speech Video

Create engaging videos with professional narration without the need for voice actors

Would you like to craft videos featuring professional-quality narration without the complexities of hiring voice actors? With HeyGen's AI text to speech video technology, you can seamlessly add natural-sounding voices to your content quickly, efficiently, and affordably. This powerful AI voice innovations AI video maker converts your text into realistic speech, enhancing your videos with a polished and engaging touch.

HeyGen allows you to select from a wide range of voices and accents, ensuring they fit your video's tone and audience preferences. Whether you need a casual conversational tone or a more formal narration, our AI text to speech video technology guarantees high-quality results every time.

an advertisement for heygen the future of storytelling
Text to Speech Video

Best Practices for AI Text to Speech Videos

Maximize the engagement of your text to speech narration with these tips:

  • Write for the Ear: Use clear, conversational language that sounds natural when spoken aloud.
  • Match Voice to Purpose: Select a voice that aligns with your video’s theme—e.g., a calm tone for tutorials or an upbeat voice for ads.
  • Adjust Pacing: Ensure the speech rate is appropriate for the content—slow for complex ideas, faster for dynamic scenes.
  • Proofread Text: Double-check your script for grammar and clarity to avoid awkward phrasing or errors in narration.
a computer screen shows a new text editor page
Text to Speech Video

Boosting Engagement with Text to Speech Videos

Incorporating text to speech narration into your videos makes them more inclusive and accessible. This feature helps audiences with visual impairments or those who prefer audio content connect with your material. Clear and professional narration also adds credibility and a human touch to your videos, aiding you in establishing better connections with your audience. Using AI-powered speech recognition systems further enhances accessibility, allowing for broader audience engagement.

HeyGen’s AI text to speech video tool is crafted to ensure professional-quality video narration is easy and accessible. With user-friendly controls, various voice options, and unmatched sound clarity, we empower creators to produce videos that captivate and resonate.

the word engaging that is on a green background
How It works?

Turn Text into Video in 4 Simple Steps

Create professional videos in just minutes—just type, choose, and generate.

Step 1

Input Your Script

Begin by pasting your written content—be it a blog post, article, announcement, or script—into our editor.

Step 2

Choose an AI Avatar & Voice

Select from over 300 avatars and voices to match your tone and audience. No actors or studio is required.

Step 3

Customize Visuals & Style

Enhance your videos by adding animations, subtitles, backgrounds, and transitions that bring your message to life.

Step 4

Generate & Share Your Video

Allow HeyGen to generate your AI text-to-video model powered video in a matter of minutes. You can download or share it directly on any platform instantly.

AI Text to Speech Video FAQs

How do I create a text to speech video online?

You can paste your script, choose an AI voice or avatar, and HeyGen automatically turns it into a complete narrated video. If you need help preparing your script, try the AI Video Script Generator

Can I generate a video from a short prompt?

Yes. You can enter a simple idea or short prompt, and the AI will generate narration, scenes and pacing automatically. This is perfect for quick YouTube, TikTok or training content creation.

Do I need recording equipment like a microphone?

No. All narration is created using neural text-to-speech, so you can produce polished voiceovers without recording anything. Everything works fully online in your browser.

Can I upload my own footage and add an AI voiceover?

Yes. You can import any video and overlay AI narration on top of it for explainers, demos or tutorials. If you want to add photos or logos to your footage, use the Add Photo to Video tool

How realistic are the AI voices?

HeyGen uses advanced neural speech models that produce smooth, natural and expressive narration. You can further refine tone, pace and pitch to match your brand or video style.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages?

Yes. You can generate videos in 70+ languages and accents, making it ideal for global teams, multilingual courses or international YouTube channels.

Can I add AI avatars to my text to speech videos?

Yes. You can choose on-screen AI presenters or UGC-style characters to deliver your message visually. For more advanced avatar animation, explore the AI Talking Head Video Generator

Will my exported video keep its quality on YouTube or TikTok?

Absolutely. Your final video exports in HD or 4K, ensuring crisp visuals and clear narration across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

