Turn your written content into high-quality videos in minutes. With HeyGen's AI-powered platform, you can create stunning text-to-video videos for websites, social media, e-learning, and more. No filming or complex editing tools required. Just type your text, choose a voice, and let our platform bring your ideas to life.
HeyGen’s AI Video Translator automatically converts any video into another language with natural lip-synced audio that matches the speaker’s voice and emotion. It keeps the original delivery style while generating studio-quality multilingual versions in minutes.
Drop files hereUpload or drag and drop file here
Create engaging videos with professional narration without the need for voice actors
Would you like to craft videos featuring professional-quality narration without the complexities of hiring voice actors? With HeyGen's AI text to speech video technology, you can seamlessly add natural-sounding voices to your content quickly, efficiently, and affordably. This powerful AI voice innovations AI video maker converts your text into realistic speech, enhancing your videos with a polished and engaging touch.
HeyGen allows you to select from a wide range of voices and accents, ensuring they fit your video's tone and audience preferences. Whether you need a casual conversational tone or a more formal narration, our AI text to speech video technology guarantees high-quality results every time.
Best Practices for AI Text to Speech Videos
Maximize the engagement of your text to speech narration with these tips:
Boosting Engagement with Text to Speech Videos
Incorporating text to speech narration into your videos makes them more inclusive and accessible. This feature helps audiences with visual impairments or those who prefer audio content connect with your material. Clear and professional narration also adds credibility and a human touch to your videos, aiding you in establishing better connections with your audience. Using AI-powered speech recognition systems further enhances accessibility, allowing for broader audience engagement.
HeyGen’s AI text to speech video tool is crafted to ensure professional-quality video narration is easy and accessible. With user-friendly controls, various voice options, and unmatched sound clarity, we empower creators to produce videos that captivate and resonate.
Turn Text into Video in 4 Simple Steps
Create professional videos in just minutes—just type, choose, and generate.
Begin by pasting your written content—be it a blog post, article, announcement, or script—into our editor.
Select from over 300 avatars and voices to match your tone and audience. No actors or studio is required.
Enhance your videos by adding animations, subtitles, backgrounds, and transitions that bring your message to life.
Allow HeyGen to generate your AI text-to-video model powered video in a matter of minutes. You can download or share it directly on any platform instantly.
You can paste your script, choose an AI voice or avatar, and HeyGen automatically turns it into a complete narrated video. If you need help preparing your script, try the AI Video Script Generator
Yes. You can enter a simple idea or short prompt, and the AI will generate narration, scenes and pacing automatically. This is perfect for quick YouTube, TikTok or training content creation.
No. All narration is created using neural text-to-speech, so you can produce polished voiceovers without recording anything. Everything works fully online in your browser.
Yes. You can import any video and overlay AI narration on top of it for explainers, demos or tutorials. If you want to add photos or logos to your footage, use the Add Photo to Video tool
HeyGen uses advanced neural speech models that produce smooth, natural and expressive narration. You can further refine tone, pace and pitch to match your brand or video style.
Yes. You can generate videos in 70+ languages and accents, making it ideal for global teams, multilingual courses or international YouTube channels.
Yes. You can choose on-screen AI presenters or UGC-style characters to deliver your message visually. For more advanced avatar animation, explore the AI Talking Head Video Generator
Absolutely. Your final video exports in HD or 4K, ensuring crisp visuals and clear narration across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.