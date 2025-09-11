Vision Creative Labs is a global leader in the creation of avatar videos, enabling financial companies to communicate at scale with video, achieve greater engagement, and increase ROI. Roger Hirst, Co-Founder, saw a fundamental problem in financial communications: a disconnect between video creators and the finance industry. “Finance professionals want video, but often don’t know how to make it. Meanwhile, creatives often don’t understand finance,” Roger said.

Focused on producing engaging content at scale for financial and decentralized finance companies, Roger and his Co-Founder Damien Horner combined expertise in market understanding and creative vision. Together, they set out to elevate financial video storytelling, transforming dry, data-heavy topics into narratives that connect with both professionals and everyday viewers.

But creating that content at scale posed a challenge. Clients needed hundreds, sometimes thousands of videos per year, often personalized or localized, and wanted them fast. HeyGen changed the game.

Unlocking scale without sacrificing quality

Before HeyGen, Vision Creative Labs faced a fundamental bottleneck: their clients wanted more video content, but the high production costs made it unfeasible. Many were forced to cap their output at just one or two videos a year, unable to scale messaging without blowing through budgets. "The great thing about AI is the ability to scale video production," Roger said.

HeyGen은 Vision Creative Labs에 전례 없는 수준의 유연성을 제공하여, 리서치 리포트, PDF, 심지어 내부 이메일과 같은 클라이언트 자료를 매력적인 동영상 콘텐츠로 손쉽게 변환할 수 있게 해주었습니다. 진정한 혁신은 이 모든 작업이 얼마나 쉽고 효율적으로 이루어질 수 있는가에 있었습니다. 클라이언트들은 거대한 제작비나 시간 부담 없이, 자신들의 제품에 직접 목소리를 입힌 듯한 진정성 있고 완성도 높은 영상을 제작할 수 있게 되었습니다. “HeyGen 이전에는, 대규모 제작팀과 막대한 비용 없이는 도저히 불가능한 일이었죠.”라고 Roger는 말했습니다.

The simplicity and speed of HeyGen became a selling point. With minimal effort, Vision Creative Labs could now produce dozens of high-quality videos a day from a single shoot. This scalability turned video into a feasible, everyday communication tool for clients who had previously considered it too resource-intensive.

One standout moment was when Roger used HeyGen to build a digital twin of himself. "We had a series called 'The Man from Macro,' and I realized I could keep making these episodes from anywhere—on a beach, with a tequila in my hand. That was the magic moment."

HeyGen’s translation capabilities opened new global opportunities. For the first time, Vision Creative Labs could take a single video script and effectively deliver it across multiple regions. This allowed clients to maximize the reach of their research and insights without needing to re-record or translate manually.

Freeing up costs, efficiencies, and creative energy

Since implementing HeyGen, Vision Creative Labs has dramatically increased its output without sacrificing quality or control.

대규모 콘텐츠 제작 : 아바타와 스크립트 기반 콘텐츠를 활용해, 고객이 연간 1–2개 수준이던 영상 제작량을 하루 50–60개까지 늘릴 수 있도록 지원했습니다.

: 아바타와 스크립트 기반 콘텐츠를 활용해, 고객이 연간 1–2개 수준이던 영상 제작량을 하루 50–60개까지 늘릴 수 있도록 지원했습니다. Multilingual reach : Leveraged HeyGen’s translation to reach global audiences from a single source.

: Leveraged HeyGen’s translation to reach global audiences from a single source. Creative efficiency: Freed up time for strategic storytelling by removing logistical production barriers.

The reaction from clients and peers has been overwhelmingly positive. "I showed friends a video and said, ‘That’s my avatar.’ They were shocked. ‘You didn’t film that?’ And that’s when they realized the possibilities are enormous."

Most importantly, the platform freed up creative energy. With production barriers removed, Roger could focus entirely on crafting engaging market narratives from any location. What once required a full studio could now be executed from a car, a beach, or anywhere in the world, offering unmatched creative freedom.

신규 사용자들에게 해주고 싶은 조언이요? "뭐든 다 시도해 보세요. 우선 본인 사진 한 장으로 시작해서, 번역 기능을 써 보고, 친구들에게 보여주세요. 반응은 항상 똑같아요. ‘진짜 네가 맞아?’라고요."

HeyGen enables Vision Creative Labs to scale smartly, serve clients globally, and keep storytelling at the heart of every financial message.