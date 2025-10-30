1843년에 창간된 The Economist는 세계에서 가장 존경받는 뉴스 매체 중 하나로, 심층 분석, 엄격한 편집 기준, 그리고 글로벌한 시각으로 잘 알려져 있습니다. 런던에 기반을 둔 이 잡지는 국제 정치, 비즈니스, 과학, 문화 전반을 다루며, 인쇄물과 디지털, 팟캐스트, 영상 스토리텔링을 유기적으로 결합하고 있습니다.

As media consumption becomes increasingly multimodal and global, The Economist sought ways to expand its reach across languages and platforms without sacrificing editorial quality or driving up production costs. Leading that effort is Ludwig Siegele, Senior Editor of AI Initiatives.

“My job is to figure out how to use generative AI in the newsroom,” Ludwig said. “And that’s not always easy.”

But when it came to video localization, the answer quickly became clear: HeyGen.

Unlocking global reach with AI-powered video translation

The Economist produces a steady stream of short, editorially rich videos for platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. However, these were traditionally published only in English due to the high costs and complexity of translating and re‑producing video content across multiple languages.

“Before translating a video, it would cost too much money to even start putting out one or two,” Ludwig said. “The experiments themselves were too expensive.”

그런 상황은 Ludwig가 HeyGen을 알게 되면서 바뀌었습니다. “처음 HeyGen에 대해 들은 건 우리 베를린 사무실에 있는 한 동료의 아들을 통해서였어요.”라고 Ludwig는 말했습니다. “그가 동유럽에 있는 팀을 위해 교육용 영상을 번역하는 데 HeyGen을 사용하고 있었죠. 그걸 보고 ‘정말 놀랍다’라고 생각했습니다.”

The team began testing HeyGen’s translation pipeline on their short-form social videos, translating English originals into German, French, Spanish, and Mandarin. “The way we use HeyGen is simple,” Ludwig said. “We upload the video, it gives us a rough translation, and we use the proofreading feature to make it perfect.”

그 교정 기능은 판도를 바꾸는 요소였습니다. 다른 플랫폼들도 자동 번역은 제공했지만, 편집상의 통제권은 허용하지 않았습니다. “알고리즘에 모든 걸 맡겨야 하죠.”라고 루트비히는 말했습니다. “하지만 그게 항상 우리의 저널리즘 기준을 충족시키는 것은 아닙니다.” HeyGen은 번역문을 본문에서 바로 편집할 수 있고 원어민의 검수를 받을 수 있는 기능을 제공해, The Economist가 고유의 톤과 정확성, 목소리를 유지할 수 있도록 해주었습니다.

결과는 즉각적이었습니다. 일부 번역된 영상은 원래 영어 영상보다 더 높은 성과를 내며 수십만 회의 조회수를 기록했습니다. “그건 우리에게 아주 큰 순간이었어요.”라고 루트비히는 말했습니다.

Scaling experiments and shifting internal culture

HeyGen의 성공은 뉴스룸 내부의 문화적 변화도 이끌어냈습니다. “제 목표는 동료들이 실제로 이 기술을 사용하게 만드는 것입니다.”라고 루트비히는 말했습니다. “모두가 접근할 수는 있지만, 업무 방식을 바꾸는 것은 어렵습니다. HeyGen 같은 도구는 결과가 스스로를 증명해 주기 때문에 그런 변화를 훨씬 쉽게 만들어 줍니다.”

초기 시연 중 하나가 결정적인 전환점이 되었습니다. “우리 편집자 중 한 명이 유창한 프랑스로 말하는 모습을 처음 봤을 때 정말 입이 떡 벌어졌어요.”라고 루트비히는 회상했습니다. “입 모양이 딱 맞았고, 목소리 톤도 똑같았어요. 정말 실제 같았습니다.”

The realism of HeyGen’s translation helped The Economist’s journalists see AI not as a novelty but as a practical newsroom tool. That credibility opened the door to new forms of experimentation.

The team has since begun testing avatar‑based explainers, using images of historical thinkers brought to life through AI-generated motion and narration. The project is part of a new series on liberalism that reimagines how historical concepts can be taught visually.

“The future of journalism is liquid,” Ludwig said. “You write an article, and then you turn it into a video, then into audio. The consumer chooses how to experience it.” HeyGen helped make that vision tangible without overhauling The Economist’s production workflow.

다국어 AI 동영상을 통한 저널리즘 혁신

Since implementing HeyGen, The Economist has unlocked new multilingual capabilities, expanded audience reach, and validated its investment in AI‑powered journalism.

Video reach increased : Some translated videos received hundreds of thousands of views—matching or exceeding the performance of English originals.

: Some translated videos received hundreds of thousands of views—matching or exceeding the performance of English originals. Localization unlocked : For the first time, The Economist could experiment with multilingual video at scale. “It only became possible because the cost dropped enough to make experimentation viable,” Ludwig said.

: For the first time, The Economist could experiment with multilingual video at scale. “It only became possible because the cost dropped enough to make experimentation viable,” Ludwig said. 편집 품질 유지: HeyGen의 교정 기능을 통해 원어민이 번역을 다듬어 정확성을 보장하고 The Economist의 높은 편집 기준을 유지할 수 있었습니다.

수치적인 성과를 넘어, 사람들에게 미치는 영향도 그만큼 의미가 컸습니다. “HeyGen을 사용해 전문적인 영상을 제작하는 일은 정말 흥미진진합니다.”라고 루트비히는 말했습니다. “마지막에는 ‘이건 내가 만든 거야’라고 말할 수 있죠. 그렇게 해서 평소라면 할 수 없었을 일들을 할 수 있는 힘을 얻게 됩니다.”

Today, The Economist continues to build on its AI capabilities across video, translation, and editorial production. For those considering similar tools, his advice is simple.

“If you’re curious about HeyGen, just try it,” Ludwig said. “Upload a video, test the translations, play with the proofreading and you’ll see just how powerful and accessible this technology really is.”