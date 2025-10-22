I Love Happy Cats is a Belgium-based educational platform founded by Anneleen Bru, a certified cat behaviorist with a mission: to make cats happier. Through online courses, books, and video content, Anneleen empowers cat guardians and professionals to better understand feline behavior using science-backed, practical guidance.

But scaling her knowledge across regions and platforms proved difficult. Creating professional, multilingual video content was time-consuming, expensive, and emotionally exhausting. “I’m an entrepreneur with big ideas,” Anneleen said. “But I kept getting stuck in the practical process and I couldn’t speed it up.”

HeyGen을 발견하면서 모든 것이 달라졌습니다. 이 플랫폼은 Anneleen에게 콘텐츠를 제작하고, 번역하고, 전달하는 방식을 완전히 바꿀 수 있는 도구를 제공해 그녀의 비즈니스를 전례 없는 규모로 확장할 수 있게 해주었습니다.

Managing the impossible balance of time and quality

As a solo entrepreneur, Anneleen was driven by her mission but constrained by time, budget, and production demands. “We used to film everything in a studio,” Anneleen said. “I’d use a teleprompter, do my makeup, and read the script over and over. If I made one mistake it meant starting again.”

영상 편집을 도와주던 파트너의 도움을 받았음에도, 그 과정은 정말 고된 일이었습니다. 10분짜리 영상 하나를 찍는 데만 몇 시간이 걸리고, 편집에는 며칠이 걸릴 수 있었죠. “사람들은 짧은 영상을 보고 쉽게 만들 수 있다고 생각하지만, 그 뒤에는 몇 주에 걸친 작업이 있어요. 그리고 당신이 아주 작은 사업을 하고 있다면, 그건 다른 모든 일이 멈춘다는 뜻이기도 하죠.”라고 앤넬린은 말했습니다.

The cost of production wasn’t just financial, it was emotional. “I remember once I filmed for hours and found out the camera wasn’t recording,” Anneleen said. “Another time, I had makeup under my eyes all day. We had to throw it all away and start over.”

Most importantly, traditional video production made it nearly impossible to scale globally. Translating her content into other languages meant hiring translators, re-shooting footage, and editing from scratch for every market. “I wanted to go beyond Flemish or Dutch. I wanted to reach Japan, Brazil, and Germany. But I couldn’t do it alone.”

Unlocking new possibilities with avatars and automation

Anneleen’s journey with HeyGen began with curiosity. “I started with basic video translation. Just uploading my existing English videos and generating French and German versions,” Anneleen said. “I was worried they’d feel robotic, but they didn’t. The voice, the tone, and even the pronunciation felt like me.”

그 초기 성공 덕분에 그녀는 더 많은 가능성을 탐색하게 되었습니다. 그녀는 아바타를 활용해 보기 시작했죠. “대본만 업로드하면 아바타 영상을 만들고, 처음부터 다시 시작하지 않고도 그걸 계속해서 여러 번 번역할 수 있다는 걸 깨달았어요. 그때 직감했죠. 이건 그냥 도구가 아니구나. 완전히 판을 바꾸는 기술이구나.”

One night, the realization hit her. “I didn’t sleep. I realized I could turn my books into courses, my ideas into videos. I could reuse years of work and give them new life. That’s when I said: ‘I can conquer the world with Happy Cats.’”

HeyGen을 활용해 Anneleen은 56개 영상으로 구성된 자신의 강의를 프랑스어, 독일어, 이탈리아어, 러시아어, 헝가리어, 일본어 등 여러 언어로 번역해 다국어 자산으로 탈바꿈시켰습니다. “저는 원어민들에게 테스트 영상을 보냈어요.”라고 Anneleen은 말했습니다. “그들이 돌아와서 말하길, ‘완벽해요.’였죠. 과학 용어까지도 전부 이해했다고 했습니다.”

HeyGen’s intuitive interface made it even easier. “It’s so simple. I write a script, upload it, and it’s done. I can subtitle, translate, and revise all in one place. Once it’s in the queue, I can go do something else.”

손쉬운 워크플로로 더 빠른 제작 달성하기

HeyGen을 사용한 이후로 I Love Happy Cats는 제작 속도, 도달 범위, 그리고 참여도에서 눈에 띄는 향상을 이루었습니다.

Production time reduced : Creating videos from start to finish is 5x faster than it was before HeyGen.

: Creating videos from start to finish is 5x faster than it was before HeyGen. Global reach unlocked : Courses are now available in French, German, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Hungarian, and Chinese.

: Courses are now available in French, German, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Hungarian, and Chinese. 비용 효율성: 스튜디오, 번역가, 편집자가 필요 없기 때문에 Anneleen은 이제 모든 과정을 사내에서 처리하며 전문적인 품질의 콘텐츠를 제작하고 있습니다.

“저는 항상 HeyGen 이전의 시대와 이후의 시대가 있다고 말해요.” 그녀가 말했다. “제가 쓴 말을 제 아바타가 하고 있는 걸 보는 건, 제 쌍둥이를 발견한 것 같았어요. 정말 비현실적이었고, 제 미션을 확장 가능하게 만들어 주었죠.”

그녀가 다른 사람들에게 해주고 싶은 조언은 이것입니다. “이 기회를 놓치지 마세요. 세상에 전하고 싶은 메시지가 있다면, HeyGen이 그것을 전할 수 있도록 도와줄 거예요.”