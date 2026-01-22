Dolsten & Co.는 고급 브랜드 내러티브를 구축해 온 경력을 가진 베테랑 크리에이티브 디렉터 사이먼 돌스텐이 설립한, AI를 중심에 둔 크리에이티브 에이전시입니다. Michelob Ultra와 Volkswagen과 같은 글로벌 브랜드의 크리에이티브를 이끌고, 에미상을 수상한 캠페인과 슈퍼볼급 캠페인을 제작한 이후, 사이먼은 기술이 상상력을 제약하는 것이 아니라 가속하는 새로운 창의성의 시대를 위해 설계된 에이전시를 만들기로 결심했습니다.

Dolsten & Co. works with a wide range of clients, from personality-driven brands to large enterprise organizations, helping them tell stories that resonate emotionally while moving at modern speed. While Simon’s foundation in storytelling remained central, traditional production models made it difficult to experiment, prototype, and bring ambitious ideas to life quickly.

HeyGen은 Dolsten & Co.가 불가능해 보이던 아이디어까지 실현할 수 있도록, 고품질 크리에이티브 작업을 몇 달이 아니라 며칠 만에 기획·반복·제작해 낼 수 있는 방법을 제공했습니다.

Big ideas slowed by traditional production

HeyGen을 사용하기 전, Dolsten & Co.는 대부분의 크리에이티브 에이전시와 같은 과제에 직면해 있었습니다. 바로 ‘속도’였습니다. 아이디어를 실제로 클라이언트가 보고 반응할 수 있는 형태로 만드는 데에는 막대한 사전 작업이 필요했습니다.

“사실상 프로토타입이나 개념 증명을 빠르게 만들어낼 수가 없었어요.”라고 사이먼은 설명했습니다. “클라이언트에게는 긴 스크립트나 100페이지짜리 프레젠테이션을 가져가야 했죠.”

전통적인 광고 환경에서는 30초짜리 광고 하나를 제작하는 데에도 몇 달이 걸리고 수백만 달러의 비용이 들 수 있습니다. 촬영이 끝나고 나면, 크리에이티브 팀은 현장에서 담아낸 결과물에 묶여 버려 이후에 발전시키거나 반복적으로 수정할 수 있는 여지가 매우 제한적이었습니다.

“For creatives, that’s limiting,” Simon said. “You want to keep building, testing, and improving, but the process doesn’t allow for it.”

This slowed collaboration, increased risk, and made it harder to explore bold ideas, especially those involving emerging formats like interactive avatars or AI-driven narratives.

HeyGen을 활용해 빠르게 프로토타입을 만들고, 반복 개선하며, 제작하기

HeyGen fundamentally changed how Dolsten & Co. works with ideas. Instead of pitching concepts through scripts or static presentations, the team could now bring clients something functional and fully realized within days.

“With HeyGen, you can bring something that already has fidelity and capability,” Simon said. “Creating something impactful together becomes a lot faster and easier.”

The platform allows the team to prototype ideas instantly, iterate based on feedback, and evolve concepts over time. Unlike traditional production, where footage is fixed, HeyGen enables continuous refinement.

“You can create the first version, bring it to a client, and then keep building on it,” Simon said. “That ability to evolve is incredibly powerful for creatives.”

HeyGen also made it possible to combine storytelling and technology in new ways. Dolsten & Co. began experimenting with digital twins and avatars that could educate, entertain, or deliver corporate messaging with realism and emotional nuance.

“What surprised me most was the functionality,” Simon said. “You can build knowledge into them, make them educational, entertaining, or branded. They can fill so many roles.”

Unlocking ideas that once felt impossible

팀이 플랫폼을 한 단계 더 발전시키자, HeyGen은 단순히 더 빠른 광고나 프로토타입을 넘어서는 프로젝트들을 가능하게 했습니다.

Dolsten & Co.는 현실감 있는 대사와 입 모양을 구현한 1시간 분량의 AI 생성 장편 영화를 제작했으며, 이는 Simon이 이전에는 상상조차 할 수 없던 일이라고 표현한 성과였습니다. 한때는 먼 미래의 개념처럼 느껴졌던 것이 불과 몇 주 만에 제작되어 시장에 선보여졌습니다.

“HeyGen 덕분에 우리는 상상조차 못 했던 일들을 해낼 수 있었습니다.”라고 Simon은 말했다.

팀은 사실적인 아바타를 활용한 몰입형 1:1 인터랙티브 경험도 탐구했습니다. 이러한 경험은 첨단 기술에 인간의 얼굴과 목소리를 더해 소비자, 고객, 그리고 언론과의 신뢰를 쌓는 데 도움을 주었습니다.

“목표는 인간 간의 상호작용을 대체하는 것이 아닙니다.”라고 사이먼은 설명했습니다. “그것을 증폭시키는 것입니다.”

HeyGen은 현지화와 확장 작업도 훨씬 더 수월하게 만들어 주었습니다. 하나의 스토리만으로도 여러 언어로 구현할 수 있어, 콘텐츠를 처음부터 다시 만들 필요 없이 전 세계의 다양한 고객에게 다가갈 수 있습니다.

더 빠른 전달, 더 강한 추진력, 그리고 눈에 보이는 성과

속도와 효율성에 미치는 영향은 즉각적이었습니다. 예전에 제작하는 데 6개월이 걸리던 작업을 이제는 불과 6일 만에도 완료할 수 있게 되었습니다.

“그 속도는 모든 것을 바꿔 놓습니다.”라고 사이먼은 말했다. “우리는 더 많은 일을 수주할 수 있고, 클라이언트는 더 빠르게 결과를 얻으며, 품질은 여전히 높게 유지됩니다.”

Beyond metrics, HeyGen created momentum. Seeing ideas come to life quickly energized both internal teams and clients.

“HeyGen으로 만든 첫 번째 영상을 봤을 때, 마치 마법 같았어요.”라고 Simon은 말했다. “마침내 원하는 속도로 창작할 수 있게 된 거죠.”

That momentum made collaboration easier, feedback more actionable, and creativity more iterative. Instead of waiting months to see results, clients could react to finished work almost immediately.

For Simon, the real value of HeyGen lies in bringing human storytelling and advanced technology together.

“여전히 의미 있는 말을 해야 합니다.” 그가 말했다. “여전히 이야기를 잘 만들어야 합니다. HeyGen은 단지 그것을 현실로 구현하는 과정을 가속해 줄 뿐입니다.”

제작 과정의 마찰을 줄임으로써 HeyGen은 Dolsten & Co.가 가장 중요한 것, 즉 감정, 대화, 상호작용, 그리고 임팩트에 집중할 수 있도록 해줍니다.

“HeyGen은 우리에게 불가능을 가능하게 해줬어요.”라고 사이먼은 말했다. “예전에는 꿈꾸기만 했던 아이디어들을 현실로 만들어줬습니다.”