Favoured now uses HeyGen’s AI avatar generation as a cornerstone of its rigorous creative testing strategy. “What HeyGen has allowed us to do is generate avatars for UGC ads very quickly, ultimately allowing us to test way more script variants,” explains Andy. With HeyGen, the agency has dramatically expanded its testing capabilities, scaling from 10-15 different UGC variants in a month to 50 to 100, enabling them to find the winning creative faster and ultimately improving the performance of their campaigns through increased testing and optimization.

“Eight months ago I could make about 20 videos in a day,” George said. “Today, I made 100 this morning.”

Andy added, “Now we can get an AI avatar to realistically read 20 scripts at a time and hand them straight to an editor. We can make so many more variants so much faster.”

The team highly values HeyGen’s realistic avatars. “With HeyGen, we have recorded the same person in multiple different contexts. Having the ability to change the shot or perspective for variation helps establish more realism for the consumer,” Andy adds. To maximize impact, Favoured integrates HeyGen with other AI tools—enhancing voiceovers with ElevenLabs, creating product images with Ideogram, and developing b-roll with Kling.

The results speak for themselves

HeyGen enables Favoured to focus even more on what it does best: delivering performance-driven marketing campaigns.

“HeyGen unlocks performance essentially at its most basic level,” Andy explains. “The more we can test, the more we can see what connects with audiences, what delivers a better click-through rate, what reduces cost-per-click—all of which then positively impacts the other downstream metrics of any campaign.”

The efficiency gains could not be clearer. Earlier, it would take someone 20 minutes to read ten different hooks. Now, Favoured can create 50 different hooks almost instantly. For Favoured, performance is the cornerstone of their business model. Client satisfaction depends on key performance indicators such as return on ad spend (ROAS) and cost of acquisition. With HeyGen’s AI avatars, they can hit KPIs faster, scale campaign spend more efficiently, and improve client satisfaction compared to traditional methods. In a digital landscape where standing out means doing more, HeyGen has become an indispensable tool in Favoured’s marketing strategy.

Andy summed it up simply: “HeyGen has been a game changer. We can turn around a production-ready creative in a couple of hours, and earlier it used to take weeks.”

It’s honestly less stressful than filming real video. You can use 50 different creators and produce 100 pieces in a week without hiring anyone,” said George.