You can completely change how your avatar looks without starting from scratch. Here is how to update your avatar's outfit and appearance, step by step.
Step 1: Select your avatar
Go to the Avatars section in the left sidebar. From the Switch Avatar menu, select the avatar you want to update.
Step 2: Choose an initial look
Select an existing look as your starting point, click on it, and select Edit Look.
Step 3: Describe your new look
You have two options to define the style you are aiming for:
If you see something you like in the sample library, click Remix Photo and HeyGen will place your avatar in that same scene.
Step 4: Add scene elements (optional)
You can also include specific products using scene elements. This feature will be explained in more detail in a separate video.
Step 5: Choose orientation and generate
Select your preferred orientation, then click Generate. HeyGen will create three variations for you to choose from.
Step 6: Review your variations
Move your cursor over any variation to: