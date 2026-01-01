Home Academy Avatars How to generate different looks

How to generate different looks

You can completely change how your avatar looks without starting from scratch. Here is how to update your avatar's outfit and appearance, step by step.

Step 1: Select your avatar

Go to the Avatars section in the left sidebar. From the Switch Avatar menu, select the avatar you want to update.

Step 2: Choose an initial look

Select an existing look as your starting point, click on it, and select Edit Look.

Step 3: Describe your new look

You have two options to define the style you are aiming for:

type a description in the prompt box to describe the vibe you want

browse HeyGen's sample library for ideas and inspiration

If you see something you like in the sample library, click Remix Photo and HeyGen will place your avatar in that same scene.

Step 4: Add scene elements (optional)

You can also include specific products using scene elements. This feature will be explained in more detail in a separate video.

Step 5: Choose orientation and generate

Select your preferred orientation, then click Generate. HeyGen will create three variations for you to choose from.

Step 6: Review your variations

Move your cursor over any variation to: