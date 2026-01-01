Guide to using Faceswap

Step 1: Open Face Swap
Open Apps, scroll down to All Apps, and choose Face Swap.
Step 2: Choose your source image
Select the source image that you want to edit.
Step 3: Upload the target face
Upload a clear, front-facing photo of the face you want to apply. Please ensure the photo is:
Step 4: Process the swap
Click Process. You will see a preview of the transformation.
Step 5: Review the result
If you are satisfied with the result, save it to your avatar. If not, go back and change either image before processing it again.
Step 6: Name and save your avatar
Give your avatar a name, then click Save Avatar to finalise your customised avatar.
Step 7: Use your avatar
You can now use this avatar in your AI Studio projects or in other HeyGen apps.