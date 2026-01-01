Home Academy Avatars Guide to adding products to your avatar

Guide to adding products to your avatar

In this lesson, you will learn how to create a product placement video using Avatar IV or VEO 3.1. By combining a product image, an avatar, and a script, you can produce high-quality, realistic videos in just a few clicks.

Open the Product Placement app

From your HeyGen dashboard, go to Apps. Under Featured Apps, select Product Placement.

You can upload your own product image and avatar photo, or choose from HeyGen’s sample library of products and avatars. For the best results, use a small or handheld product, such as a phone or bottle. Larger items like desks or tables may be scaled down so that they fit naturally in the avatar’s hand.

Once you have selected your product and avatar, click Generate Combined Images. This process can take up to 60 seconds, and you can safely close the window while it runs. Your results will be available when you return.

Select one of the generated images

When the results are ready, review the four generated images and select the one that best matches your vision. Then click Next to proceed.

Create a video with Avatar IV

If you choose Avatar IV, start by adding your script. You can write your own, or click Surprise Me to generate one automatically.

Your video can be up to 180 seconds long, even if your script goes slightly over the character limit.

Next, choose a voice that suits your message. You can use your own custom voices, select from the HeyGen voice library, or integrate third-party tools such as 11 Labs or LMNT for more options.

You can also add custom motion to define gestures or facial expressions. Describe actions such as smiling, waving, or looking surprised, then choose from the generated suggestions. Use the refresh icon to view new motion options if required.

Once everything is set, select your preferred resolution, 720p or 1080p, and click Generate Video.

Create a video with VEO 3.1

If you choose VEO 3.1, you can create multi-scene videos with up to eight scenes, with each scene lasting up to eight seconds.

Each scene can have its own dialogue, gestures, and description, giving you detailed creative control. Add your scripts, describe the actions you want, and choose a voice.

You can enable Generate Voice to Match Video for automatic syncing, or manually choose a voice from your custom voices, the HeyGen voice library, or supported third-party integrations like 11 Labs or LMNT.

When you are ready, click Generate Video. Each scene uses credits, and you will see a counter at the bottom showing how many scenes you can generate based on your plan.

You’ve just created a fully scripted, fully directed product placement video with natural dialogue, expressive gestures, and smooth avatar animation.