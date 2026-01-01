Home Academy Avatars How to create a new AI avatar

How to create a new AI avatar

Step 1: Go to Avatars

From the HeyGen menu, go to Avatars and click Create Avatar.

Step 2: Select Design with AI

In the Create Your Avatar window, move your cursor over Create a Virtual Character and select Design with AI.

Step 3: Enter your avatar's basic details

In the Basics section, enter details such as:

name

age

gender

ethnicity

Step 4: Add your appearance prompt

Go to the Appearance section and describe how you would like your avatar to look. If you need some ideas, click Try a Sample to use one of HeyGen's pre-written prompts and get started quickly.

Step 5: Choose orientation, pose, and style

Once your description is ready, choose your avatar’s:

orientation

pose

style

When everything looks fine, click Generate Preview.

Step 6: Review and save your avatar

HeyGen will create a few sample avatars for you to review. If you are not satisfied with the results, you can:

generate once more

edit your prompt

Otherwise, click Save.

Step 7: Select a voice

You will be prompted to choose a voice for your avatar. Your options are to:

select a voice from your existing library

clone a voice

create a new voice

let HeyGen automatically select one by clicking Cancel

Step 8: Confirm and generate

Once you confirm your voice, HeyGen will generate your new avatar and add it to your avatar library.