Create reaction videos, reviews, and talking avatars that look and sound natural. We help you produce authentic-feeling UGC that connects quickly with viewers, without relying on real video shoots, with optional AI face swap for fast personalization at scale. Ideal for creators, brands, and marketers who need relatable content at scale.

Define your visual identity once and Video Agent maintains it across every motion graphic, text overlay, and color choice. Consistent typography, on-brand color systems, and unified styling—without manual enforcement.

Video Agent doesn't just generate talking heads. It produces motion graphics, visual overlays, explanatory animations, and B-roll footage as part of a cohesive narrative. Every element works together to tell your story.

Every motion element stays editable after generation—text, position, color, timing, layout. Make changes directly in AI Studio without regenerating the entire video. Small tweaks take seconds, not hours.

Create complete videos from a script using text to video AI. Our AI video generator handles editing end to end and produces high-quality 1080p or 4K videos with voiceovers, visuals, and AI avatars so you can create explainers, sales, onboarding, or YouTube content faster in multiple voices, languages, and styles.

Give your team the full power of HeyGen, with privacy, governance, and security built in. Scale your workspace easily with flexible seats, credits, and admin controls.

Discover new ideas, and make any video your own by swapping the script, avatar, and visuals.

Ethical AI video maker, built to protect your data

Fast, secure and ethical by design

We believe ethical AI means putting user safety and data protection first. We embed privacy, transparency, and accountability into our technology and policies, ensuring your data is safeguarded at every step. That's why our infrastructure is certified to meet global security and compliance standards. By designing AI that respects user rights and prevents misuse, we make visual storytelling accessible, secure, and ethical for all.