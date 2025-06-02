Every word.
Every gesture.
Your way.
The text-based editor makes using the AI video generator as simple as writing a document. You can control tone, delivery, gestures, and emotion on a single seamless platform. It is all about AI-generated video solutions designed for a human-first storytelling experience. You no longer need to choose between speed and quality.
Comments
Add comments directly within the platform to collaborate smoothly with your team, ensuring feedback is captured and incorporated in real time.
Tagging
Tag users in AI videos to make collaboration easy and ensure team members stay aligned and are notified about important updates and feedback.
Multi-User Editing
Multi-user editing allows teams to work together, share ideas, make adjustments, and refine AI videos collaboratively.
The only AI video maker that offers complete creative control
Give your team the full power of HeyGen, with privacy, governance, and security built in. Scale your workspace with ease using flexible seats, credits, and admin controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Get specific about how your scripts are delivered. With AI voice cloning technology, you can control the emphasis and intonation of individual words and phrases, allowing you to create a distinctive and impactful vocal performance for your AI avatar that no other AI video generator can match.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Bring authenticity to your AI-generated video with voice mirroring (speech-to-speech). Upload a recording of yourself to control your digital twin’s pacing, emotion, and tone, so that it sounds natural and stays aligned with your personality.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Make avatars feel more human with our AI video maker. Emotionless, lifeless avatars no longer work. With Gesture Control, map natural movements to the script—from hand gestures to facial expressions—so that your AI-generated videos feel dynamic and engaging.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Be confident before you submit. One of the biggest pain points in AI video creation is not knowing how the final video will look until it is generated. Realistic previews address this by showing avatar movement within the preview, allowing you to fine-tune it before rendering.
All your video needs in one place
With this AI video generator, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional training videos quickly and easily. Here’s why this platform is your best choice for AI video creation:
Auto captions
Automatically add stylised captions with customisable fonts, sizes, and colours to enhance engagement. Captions are pulled directly from your script in AI Studio, giving you full control over timing and text accuracy.
Brand Kit
Upload your brand’s essential elements like logos, colours, fonts, images, and videos. Maintain consistency across your projects by enabling account users to apply your branding to AI videos with ease.
B-roll elements
Give your videos a premium feel with built-in b-roll elements. Create high-quality videos from start to finish without switching between different tools. The new editor includes features such as scene transitions, stock images from Getty, background music, and more.
AI Studio – Frequently Asked Questions
What features does AI Studio provide for creating videos?
AI Studio offers features such as avatar movement, gesture control, and natural voice customisation for an intuitive, powerful video creation experience. Explore these features and more to see how AI Studio can transform your video projects.
How can I make sure my AI-generated video sounds like me?
With Voice Mirroring, you can upload a recording so that your digital twin’s pacing, emotion, and tone closely match your own.
What is Gesture Control in AI Studio?
Gesture Control allows you to map natural movements, such as hand gestures and facial expressions, to your script for more expressive videos.
How does AI Studio support collaboration within teams?
AI Studio enables team collaboration with features such as comments, tagging, and multi-user editing for smooth communication and feedback. Explore how these team collaboration tools in digital media can improve productivity and creativity.
Can I customise captions in my videos?
Yes, you can add auto captions with customisable fonts, sizes, and colours directly from your script in AI Studio, giving you flexibility and creativity in your video projects.
Start creating videos with AI
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