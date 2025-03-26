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Video presentation maker for instant presentations

Turn static slide decks into engaging video presentations that inform, persuade, and stick. HeyGen transforms your outline or slides into a narrated, on-brand video with lifelike presenters, captions, and studio-quality pacing, so you deliver consistent, clickable stories across meetings, training, and marketing.

135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Remote onboarding & training

Remote onboarding & training

Replace long manuals with short narrated walkthroughs that learners can watch on-demand and revisit as needed by creating a video presentation.

Sales demos and product tours

Sales demos and product tours

Deliver consistent product walkthroughs that highlight features and benefits with a persuasive on-screen host.

Executive reports and investor updates

Executive reports and investor updates

Send polished, data-driven presentations that keep stakeholders informed, no scheduling conflicts required.

Asynchronous team updates

Asynchronous team updates

Record monthlies or project updates once and share across time zones with captions and attachments.

Customer education and help centre videos

Customer education and help centre videos

Turn support articles into short, clear videos that lower support volume and improve customer success metrics using our online video presentation maker.

Conference and event submissions

Conference and event submissions

Submit polished, self-contained presentation videos for virtual conferences, panels, and speaking slots.

Why use HeyGen for video presentations

Create presentations that work on demand and on any schedule, and produce a video presentation that fits your needs. HeyGen removes the friction of recording, editing, and subtitling so you can focus on your message, not the tech. Create asynchronous demos, internal training, investor pitches and sales walkthroughs that look and sound professional every time with an AI video generator.

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Fast creation, seamless delivery

Generate a storyboard and AI script from a short brief, choose a presenter, then fine-tune visuals and timing, all in one place.

Accessible, on-brand output

Auto-captions, subtitles, and brand kit support ensure your presentation is inclusive and instantly recognisable.

Repurpose everywhere

Export multiple aspect ratios and versions for LMS, email, social, and landing pages without re-recording.

AI script and outline builder

Paste slide notes or a brief and HeyGen produces a concise, presentation-ready script with hooks, transitions, and a clear CTA. Save time on structure and keep your narrative tight and audience focused.

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Realistic presenters and voice options

Choose from expressive AI presenters or clone your own voice to narrate slides. Natural gestures and multilingual voices make your message feel human and credible without a studio.

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Auto-captions & subtitles

Automatic transcription produces editable captions and localised subtitles. Improve accessibility, retention and watch-through rates across formats and regions.

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Scene composer & slide sync

Sync slide visuals, animations, and b-roll to narration automatically. Easily swap stock clips, logos, or screenshots and adjust timing scene by scene.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It’s enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve expanded our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to use the video presentation maker

Three simple steps take you from idea to a video you can share.

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Step 1

Upload or paste your content

Start with slides, a doc, or a simple brief. HeyGen generates a storyboard and multiple script options tailored for length and tone to help you make your videos more engaging.

Step 2

Choose presenter and refine

Select an AI avatar or upload a short clip to create your own clone, then refine visuals, captions and pacing in the editor.

Step 3

Customise for any audience

Tailor your scenes with brand colours, layouts, and on-screen elements to suit training, marketing, or internal updates.

Step 4

Export and distribute

Export high-quality videos, SRT subtitle files, and thumbnail images in minutes, or publish straight to your LMS, CMS, or social platforms.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is a video presentation?

A video presentation is a slide-based or scripted talk recorded as a shareable video, often with a talking head, narration, captions, and synced visuals. It’s ideal for on-demand learning, pitches, and remote updates, especially when you record a presentation for your audience.

Can I turn existing slides into a video presentation?

Yes. Upload PPT, PDF, or images and HeyGen will auto-sync slides with narration and scene transitions so you don’t need to re-record. Our platform has already produced 110,336,635 AI-powered avatars for creators and businesses.

Do I need a webcam or a microphone?

No, use HeyGen’s AI presenters and text-to-speech to narrate. If you prefer, upload your own video or voice and blend real footage with AI elements.

How accurate are the auto captions?

HeyGen’s transcription is highly accurate and editable; you can quickly correct phrasing, timing, or add localised subtitles before export.

Can I use my company branding?

Absolutely. Upload logos, set brand fonts and colours in the Brand Kit, and apply them across video templates for consistent, on-brand presentations. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.

What export formats can I use?

Export MP4 videos in widescreen (16:9), square (1:1), or vertical (9:16), plus SRT subtitle files and thumbnail images optimised for sharing using our online video presentation maker.

Is HeyGen secure for confidential presentations?

Yes. Enterprise plans include SSO, role-based access, encrypted storage, and compliance options. Contact sales for customised security and hosting requirements.

Can I create multilingual versions?

Yes, translate scripts, switch to localised TTS voices, and export multiple language variants to reach global audiences with video translator.

How long does it take to create a presentation?

Many presentations can be generated and polished in minutes; final editing time depends on length and the amount of customisation you choose when you use a video presentation.

Do you offer team onboarding or support?

We provide onboarding, training resources, and dedicated support for Team and Enterprise customers to help you scale video production and create video presentations.

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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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