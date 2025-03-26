Turn static slide decks into engaging video presentations that inform, persuade, and stick. HeyGen transforms your outline or slides into a narrated, on-brand video with lifelike presenters, captions, and studio-quality pacing, so you deliver consistent, clickable stories across meetings, training, and marketing.
Try our free image to video generator
Replace long manuals with short narrated walkthroughs that learners can watch on-demand and revisit as needed by creating a video presentation.
Deliver consistent product walkthroughs that highlight features and benefits with a persuasive on-screen host.
Send polished, data-driven presentations that keep stakeholders informed, no scheduling conflicts required.
Record monthlies or project updates once and share across time zones with captions and attachments.
Turn support articles into short, clear videos that lower support volume and improve customer success metrics using our online video presentation maker.
Submit polished, self-contained presentation videos for virtual conferences, panels, and speaking slots.
Why use HeyGen for video presentations
Create presentations that work on demand and on any schedule, and produce a video presentation that fits your needs. HeyGen removes the friction of recording, editing, and subtitling so you can focus on your message, not the tech. Create asynchronous demos, internal training, investor pitches and sales walkthroughs that look and sound professional every time with an AI video generator.
Generate a storyboard and AI script from a short brief, choose a presenter, then fine-tune visuals and timing, all in one place.
Auto-captions, subtitles, and brand kit support ensure your presentation is inclusive and instantly recognisable.
Export multiple aspect ratios and versions for LMS, email, social, and landing pages without re-recording.
AI script and outline builder
Paste slide notes or a brief and HeyGen produces a concise, presentation-ready script with hooks, transitions, and a clear CTA. Save time on structure and keep your narrative tight and audience focused.
Realistic presenters and voice options
Choose from expressive AI presenters or clone your own voice to narrate slides. Natural gestures and multilingual voices make your message feel human and credible without a studio.
Auto-captions & subtitles
Automatic transcription produces editable captions and localised subtitles. Improve accessibility, retention and watch-through rates across formats and regions.
Scene composer & slide sync
Sync slide visuals, animations, and b-roll to narration automatically. Easily swap stock clips, logos, or screenshots and adjust timing scene by scene.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
How to use the video presentation maker
Three simple steps take you from idea to a video you can share.
Start with slides, a doc, or a simple brief. HeyGen generates a storyboard and multiple script options tailored for length and tone to help you make your videos more engaging.
Select an AI avatar or upload a short clip to create your own clone, then refine visuals, captions and pacing in the editor.
Tailor your scenes with brand colours, layouts, and on-screen elements to suit training, marketing, or internal updates.
Export high-quality videos, SRT subtitle files, and thumbnail images in minutes, or publish straight to your LMS, CMS, or social platforms.
A video presentation is a slide-based or scripted talk recorded as a shareable video, often with a talking head, narration, captions, and synced visuals. It’s ideal for on-demand learning, pitches, and remote updates, especially when you record a presentation for your audience.
Yes. Upload PPT, PDF, or images and HeyGen will auto-sync slides with narration and scene transitions so you don’t need to re-record. Our platform has already produced 110,336,635 AI-powered avatars for creators and businesses.
No, use HeyGen’s AI presenters and text-to-speech to narrate. If you prefer, upload your own video or voice and blend real footage with AI elements.
HeyGen’s transcription is highly accurate and editable; you can quickly correct phrasing, timing, or add localised subtitles before export.
Absolutely. Upload logos, set brand fonts and colours in the Brand Kit, and apply them across video templates for consistent, on-brand presentations. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.
Export MP4 videos in widescreen (16:9), square (1:1), or vertical (9:16), plus SRT subtitle files and thumbnail images optimised for sharing using our online video presentation maker.
Yes. Enterprise plans include SSO, role-based access, encrypted storage, and compliance options. Contact sales for customised security and hosting requirements.
Yes, translate scripts, switch to localised TTS voices, and export multiple language variants to reach global audiences with video translator.
Many presentations can be generated and polished in minutes; final editing time depends on length and the amount of customisation you choose when you use a video presentation.
We provide onboarding, training resources, and dedicated support for Team and Enterprise customers to help you scale video production and create video presentations.
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