Make your videos louder and clearer in seconds with HeyGen’s online volume booster. Upload your clip, raise the audio level, and fix low or quiet sound instantly. No editing software or experience needed.
Having trouble with low audio in your videos?
HeyGen boosts your video’s audio evenly and prevents distortion, giving you a clean, balanced result. You don’t need editing experience or complicated tools. Just upload your video, adjust the volume slider, and preview your changes. The tool works online, supports multiple formats, and preserves your original video quality.
• Works in your browser with no installation
• Beginner-friendly and fast
• Boosts sound without reducing video quality
• Helps fix quiet voice recordings
• Supports MP4, MOV, and WebM
• Ready for TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and more
Best practices to increase video volume
Get the clearest sound possible with a few quick tips:
• Start with a moderate boost to avoid distortion
• Use the preview to check loudness before downloading
• Lower background noise if the original audio is very quiet
• Test your video through headphones and speakers
• Keep dialogue balanced with background music or effects
Want to fine-tune your video length before boosting audio? Try our Online Video Trimmer to cut unwanted sections and get better volume results.
Enhance your content with better audio
Better audio instantly improves how your content feels. Louder, cleaner sound keeps viewers engaged and helps your message land. Whether you're creating tutorials, marketing videos, or short social clips, enhanced audio makes your video more effective. With HeyGen, you can upgrade your sound in seconds, without learning editing software.
Boost your video audio with custom AI voice in 4 easy steps
Improving your video’s sound is quick and beginner-friendly with HeyGen. You can upload your clip, boost the audio, and export a louder, clearer version in just a few clicks. Here’s how to do it:
Upload any MP4, MOV, or WebM file.
Raise the audio using the built-in slider.
Listen to your improved audio before exporting.
Save and share your enhanced video anywhere
The tool boosts your video’s audio levels and improves clarity without affecting visual quality. It enhances quiet recordings so your content is easier to hear on any device.
Not if adjustments are made gradually. The built-in preview lets you test loudness before exporting, helping you find the right balance without distortion.
Yes. The volume booster works fully online, with no software downloads or editing experience needed. Just upload your video, adjust the slider, and export instantly.
Yes. You can boost your video's audio for free with the basic version. To create more polished content from scratch, try the AI Video Script Generator. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.
The tool supports MP4, MOV, and WebM files. Your original video quality is preserved while only the audio is enhanced. For more advanced creation needs, the Pro plan starts from $49
Absolutely. If you need to trim unnecessary sections or tidy up your clip first, use the Online Video Trimmer for smoother results.
You don’t need an account to use the tool, but creating one unlocks more features and faster workflow options. You can sign up anytime via HeyGen Signup
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