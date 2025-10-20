Say hello to Avatar V, the most lifelike avatar we’ve ever made. Create yours for free

AI video generator without watermark

Start creating videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. A watermark is included on the free plan, but you can upgrade anytime to remove it.

135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI video creation

Create videos instantly, no experience needed

Turn your script, blog post, or idea into a polished video using HeyGen. With just a few clicks, you can create content that looks professionally made, ideal for marketing, training, or social media. Use the free version to try it out and upgrade when you're ready to scale.

Get started for free →
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AI video creation

Best practices for high-quality videos

To get the most out of HeyGen’s AI video generator:

  • Keep sentences short for smoother flow
  • Match the avatar and voice to your audience’s tone
  • Use clear scene breaks or spacing to improve the flow
  • Add subtitles to increase engagement
  • Choose the right format for your platform (vertical, square, landscape)
Get started for free →
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AI video creation

Free to try, easy to upgrade

HeyGen gives you the freedom to create AI-generated videos at no cost. On the free plan, all exports include a discreet watermark, so you can still share or test the result without limits. Need a clean version? Just upgrade to remove the watermark and unlock premium features.

Compared with other platforms like Pictory, Synthesia or Lumen5, HeyGen offers:

  • Instant text-to-video creation with avatars
  • Access to templates, voices and editing options
  • A clear path from free to pro, no surprises along the way
Get started for free →
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How it works

How to make a video without a watermark (once you're ready)

Create videos with AI and unlock watermark-free exports when you’re ready.

Step 1

Enter your script

Paste your written content—blog post, article, announcement, or script—into the editor to get started.

Step 2

Choose an AI avatar and voice

Choose from 300+ avatars and voices to match your tone and audience. No actors or studio required.

Step 3

Customise visuals and style

Add animations, subtitles, backgrounds and transitions to bring your message to life.

Step 4

Export your video

Use the free version to preview. Upgrade to export without a watermark.

Free AI video generator with no watermark FAQs

Is the AI video generator genuinely free with no watermark?

Yes, HeyGen offers a free AI video generator plan that lets you create videos without a watermark. It’s ideal for testing and non-commercial use.
Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting from $49 per month.

What makes this AI video generator different from the rest?

HeyGen uses advanced generative AI and talking avatars to create studio-quality videos—no editing skills, green screens, or actors required.
Our platform has already produced 110,336,635 AI-powered avatars for creators and businesses.

Is there a limit to how many watermark-free videos I can create?

There may be daily or monthly usage caps depending on your plan. Check HeyGen’s pricing page to see the limits for free vs premium accounts.

Can I integrate this tool with other platforms or CRM systems?

HeyGen supports integrations and API access for business users. This allows you to automate avatar video creation across apps like CRMs and email tools.

Will the video quality be reduced if it’s free and doesn’t have a watermark?

No, HeyGen delivers high-quality output even for free users. Videos generated without a watermark maintain professional resolution and clarity.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started free →
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