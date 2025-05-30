This tool gives you a simple way to join videos without installing anything. Upload your clips, reorder them, trim what you don’t need and choose the layout that fits your project. You can add music, fix mixed orientations and blend horizontal or vertical videos into one clean file. It supports MP4, MOV, AVI and more, and works on any device. Everything processes securely in your browser, so you can merge your videos quickly and download your finished file with no hassle. You can also explore tools like creating content from scratch using the image to Video generator.