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AI avatar looks generator

Turn any photo into a lifelike, expressive, or animated AI avatar. Make short videos, build your digital twin, or design a custom look that reflects your personality or brand. Upload your photo, add your script or audio, and let the AI bring your avatar to life. It only takes a few minutes.

  • 1,100+ AI talking heads
  • Supports 175+ languages and dialects
  • Generate a talking head video in minutes
Tool featured image
135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI avatar looks generator

How to make AI talking head videos

The HeyGen platform gives you everything you need to create avatars quickly and easily, without any technical skills.

Get started for free
Step 1

Upload your photo

Start with a clear, front-facing image so HeyGen can capture your features accurately.

Step 2

Choose your avatar style

Pick a realistic, cartoon, 3D, anime, or fully custom look.

Step 3

Customise your avatar

Adjust clothing, hairstyles, accessories, backgrounds, scenes and personality.

Step 4

Generate and download

Add text or audio, generate your avatar, and download your avatar video in high quality.

HeyGen AI video creation dashboard with a URL-to-script generator and various video production tools.

Features of the Avatar Looks Generator


Turn any photo into a talking avatar, choose from realistic or stylised looks, add natural voices, and customise scenes and backgrounds. Create expressive avatar videos in minutes without filming or editing.

Get started for free
AI avatar looks generator

Why people choose the HeyGen Avatar Looks Generator

HeyGen gives you everything you need to create avatars quickly and without technical skills. Make avatar videos for marketing, training, intros and tutorials, and even turn scripts into full videos with the HeyGen Text to Video Tool. Your avatar can smile, speak and react naturally, and you can generate videos in minutes. Choose from realistic, cartoon or 3D styles, and pick voices, languages and tones that fit your audience.

Three versions of a bald man (3D animation, realistic photo, cartoon) above a script input field.
Avatar looks generator

How to get the best results

Start with a clear, front-facing photo in good lighting. Choose a style that fits your goal: realistic for professional videos, cartoon for social media, and 3D for creative projects. Keep your scripts short and natural for smoother lip-sync. Test your avatar in different scenes, and try a few variations to find the most natural look.

Two screens display the same man: a live-action video on the left, and an animated cartoon version on the right, both with subtitles.
AI avatar looks generator

Bring your photos to life with HeyGen

Turn your photo into a talking avatar with natural lip-sync and expressive movement. Create realistic, cartoon, anime, or 3D avatars, place them in different scenes, and generate short videos for social media, learning, or business. You can even make your photo sing or build a digital twin for ongoing presentations.
For polished presenter-style videos, try the HeyGen AI Spokesperson

A sepia-toned video player showing a man speaking, layered over other vintage photographs.

Frequently asked questions about AI talking head video generators

How do I turn a photo into an AI Avatar?

You simply upload a clear, front-facing photo, choose your preferred style, and customise details like outfits or backgrounds. The AI automatically converts your picture into a realistic or stylised avatar ready for video or branding use. Start creating with the AI Avatar Generator.

Can my AI avatar talk or sync with my voice?

Yes. You can add text or upload audio and the AI will generate smooth lip-sync, expressions, and timing so your avatar can speak naturally. For presenter-style videos, you can also try the AI Spokesperson Tool.

Can I make cartoon, anime or 3D avatars?

Yes. You can create realistic, cartoon, anime, or 3D avatars depending on your content style. Each option supports full customisation so you can match your brand personality, creative goals, or social media aesthetic.

Is it suitable for business content and personal branding?

Absolutely. Many creators and companies use avatars for intros, tutorials, explainers, training videos, LinkedIn branding, and digital personas. To turn scripts into full avatar videos, pair it with the AI Video Script Generator. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.


Can kids or younger users create avatars safely?

Yes. The tool includes child-friendly avatar styles and playful looks that avoid realism when needed. These options help create safe, fun avatars suitable for family projects, classrooms, and youth content.


Can I download my avatar in high quality?

You can export sharp images or full videos in high resolution. Whether you use your avatar for gaming channels, reels, branding, training, or social content, the downloads stay crisp and ready to publish.


Can I create avatars for children?

Yes. HeyGen includes safe, child-friendly avatar options. Our platform has already produced 110,336,635 AI-powered avatars for creators and businesses.


How long does it take to generate an avatar?

Most avatars are ready within a few minutes depending on the style and whether you add talking animations. The process is fully browser-based, so you can create multiple avatar versions quickly without installing any software


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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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