Create high-performing video ads with artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI Video Ad Generator turns your product data, ad copy, or script into ready-to-publish videos in minutes. No camera, actors, or editing skills required. Just fast, effective video ads that deliver results.
How to make AI video ads with HeyGen
HeyGen builds your video ad automatically, from copy to final video. You can go from idea to live campaign in minutes.
Upload your product photo or video, short description, or ad copy. The AI finds key points, tone, and audience intent.
HeyGen creates a full ad script with visuals, captions, and background audio. It uses proven ad structures and keeps pacing optimised for attention.
Choose your ad format like UGC, lifestyle, or explainer. You can adjust avatars, text, voice, or colours to match your brand in just a few clicks.
Your video is ready in minutes. You can preview it, edit it, or create quick variations, then export in ad-ready formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, or Shopify.
Powerful features that make our AI video ad generator stand out
AI script builder
Turn short inputs like product URLs or a few lines of copy into a complete ad script. HeyGen’s AI identifies your key benefits and builds a structure that grabs attention and drives clicks.
You can edit the script instantly or create a few quick variations to test different hooks and CTAs.
AI visual and voice creation
HeyGen generates visuals, voiceovers, and avatars automatically.
Voices sound real, the pacing feels natural, and every scene is timed for strong viewer engagement.
You can choose from 175+ languages and dialects, or use your own cloned voice for consistency.
Ad variation generator
Create multiple ad versions from a single input. HeyGen can generate several unique combinations of headlines, visuals, and calls to action.
This helps you test creative ideas faster and find what works best with your audience.
Cross-platform output
Each ad is automatically formatted for TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and more.
You can export in vertical, square, or landscape formats without worrying about resizing or cropping. Every file is ready to upload or share straight away.
Brand consistency
Upload your logo, fonts, and colours once. HeyGen applies them to every video automatically, keeping your brand look consistent across campaigns.
You can also save custom templates to use again.
HeyGen’s AI video agent analyses your product, audience, and goal, then writes a script, adds visuals, and generates voice and motion to automatically produce a complete ad.
You can create UGC-style, lifestyle, explainer, or product demo ads. The AI adapts each format to suit your campaign objective and target platform.
Yes. You can import product info and HeyGen automatically generates ad videos for each product, complete with visuals, copy and voiceover.
HeyGen lets you modify the voice, tone, layout, captions, and branding instantly to create personalised variations for testing or targeting. For individual creators, the Creator plan starts at $29
HeyGen offers affordable AI video ads starting from around $24 per month, providing realistic avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and fast production, making it a powerful and cost-effective alternative to traditional video production and studios. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.
Yes. The AI video ad generator creates multiple versions of each video with different hooks, CTAs, or offers, making it easy to test and see what performs best.
Yes. Videos are rendered in platform-specific formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more, optimised for mobile playback, caption placement, and duration limits. Our platform has already produced 111,045,177 AI-powered avatars for creators and businesses.
Yes. Upload your brand kit once, and HeyGen automatically applies your logo, fonts, and colours to every video for a consistent branded look.
Most ads are produced in under five minutes. The process is fully automated, allowing teams to create dozens of ad variants in a single session.
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