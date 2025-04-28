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AI video ad generator

Create high-performing video ads with artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI Video Ad Generator turns your product data, ad copy, or script into ready-to-publish videos in minutes. No camera, actors, or editing skills required. Just fast, effective video ads that deliver results.

  • Generate complete video ads from text or image
  • Create 50–100 ad versions for A/B testing
  • Export for TikTok, Meta, YouTube and more
136,453,125Videos generated
111,045,393Avatars generated
18,780,015Videos translated
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How to make AI video ads with HeyGen

HeyGen builds your video ad automatically, from copy to final video. You can go from idea to live campaign in minutes.

Get started for free
Step 1

Add your product or script

Upload your product photo or video, short description, or ad copy. The AI finds key points, tone, and audience intent.

Step 2

Let AI Build the Ad

HeyGen creates a full ad script with visuals, captions, and background audio. It uses proven ad structures and keeps pacing optimised for attention.

Step 3

Customise the style

Choose your ad format like UGC, lifestyle, or explainer. You can adjust avatars, text, voice, or colours to match your brand in just a few clicks.

Step 4

Generate and export

Your video is ready in minutes. You can preview it, edit it, or create quick variations, then export in ad-ready formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, or Shopify.

video ad generator

Powerful features that make our AI video ad generator stand out


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AI video maker

AI script builder

Turn short inputs like product URLs or a few lines of copy into a complete ad script. HeyGen’s AI identifies your key benefits and builds a structure that grabs attention and drives clicks.

You can edit the script instantly or create a few quick variations to test different hooks and CTAs.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI video maker

AI visual and voice creation

HeyGen generates visuals, voiceovers, and avatars automatically.
Voices sound real, the pacing feels natural, and every scene is timed for strong viewer engagement.

You can choose from 175+ languages and dialects, or use your own cloned voice for consistency.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI video maker

Ad variation generator

Create multiple ad versions from a single input. HeyGen can generate several unique combinations of headlines, visuals, and calls to action.

This helps you test creative ideas faster and find what works best with your audience.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI video maker

Cross-platform output

Each ad is automatically formatted for TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and more.
You can export in vertical, square, or landscape formats without worrying about resizing or cropping. Every file is ready to upload or share straight away.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI video maker

Brand consistency

Upload your logo, fonts, and colours once. HeyGen applies them to every video automatically, keeping your brand look consistent across campaigns.

You can also save custom templates to use again.

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Frequently asked questions about AI video ad generator

How does HeyGen create video ads with AI?

HeyGen’s AI video agent analyses your product, audience, and goal, then writes a script, adds visuals, and generates voice and motion to automatically produce a complete ad.

What kinds of video ads can I generate with AI?

You can create UGC-style, lifestyle, explainer, or product demo ads. The AI adapts each format to suit your campaign objective and target platform.

Can I upload my product data or catalogue to get an AI-generated video ad?

Yes. You can import product info and HeyGen automatically generates ad videos for each product, complete with visuals, copy and voiceover.

How customisable are these AI video ads?

HeyGen lets you modify the voice, tone, layout, captions, and branding instantly to create personalised variations for testing or targeting. For individual creators, the Creator plan starts at $29

How much does an AI video ad cost in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers affordable AI video ads starting from around $24 per month, providing realistic avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and fast production, making it a powerful and cost-effective alternative to traditional video production and studios. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.

Can HeyGen manage A/B testing at scale?

Yes. The AI video ad generator creates multiple versions of each video with different hooks, CTAs, or offers, making it easy to test and see what performs best.

Are the AI video ads ready to use on major platforms?

Yes. Videos are rendered in platform-specific formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more, optimised for mobile playback, caption placement, and duration limits. Our platform has already produced 111,045,177 AI-powered avatars for creators and businesses.

Can I use my brand’s logo, fonts, and colours in the AI video ads?

Yes. Upload your brand kit once, and HeyGen automatically applies your logo, fonts, and colours to every video for a consistent branded look.

How long does it take to generate an AI video ad?

Most ads are produced in under five minutes. The process is fully automated, allowing teams to create dozens of ad variants in a single session.

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