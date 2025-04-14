With HeyGen's AI video tools, adding captions and subtitles to enhance your content is fast, simple, and affordable. This AI video maker lets you create text-rich videos with ease. By incorporating these elements, you can help your videos stand out, reach wider audiences, and improve accessibility.

By using captions and subtitles, HeyGen ensures videos are clear even when viewed on mute or by people with hearing difficulties. With subtitles available in multiple languages, you can expand globally without hefty production costs, ideal for diverse audiences and regions.

Search engines can read text but struggle with video content. By incorporating captions and transcripts using HeyGen, you improve your videos' discoverability. This makes your videos more accessible and increases your audience reach with our AI video generator from text options.