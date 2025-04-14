Add clear, engaging text overlays and subtitles to your videos with HeyGen’s AI-powered tools. Make your content accessible, lift viewer engagement, and improve search discoverability without complex editing.
Easily add text and subtitles to your videos
With HeyGen's AI video tools, adding captions and subtitles to enhance your content is fast, simple, and affordable. This AI video maker lets you create text-rich videos with ease. By incorporating these elements, you can help your videos stand out, reach wider audiences, and improve accessibility.
By using captions and subtitles, HeyGen ensures videos are clear even when viewed on mute or by people with hearing difficulties. With subtitles available in multiple languages, you can expand globally without hefty production costs, ideal for diverse audiences and regions.
Search engines can read text but struggle with video content. By incorporating captions and transcripts using HeyGen, you improve your videos' discoverability. This makes your videos more accessible and increases your audience reach with our AI video generator from text options.
Best practices for adding text to videos
To maximise the effectiveness of your text overlays, follow these best practices:
Boost engagement with text-enhanced videos
Using our AI text to video generator, adding text can significantly increase engagement. When viewers can read while they watch, they connect better with the material. This leads to higher interaction rates and improved viewer retention. Engaging videos that feature multilingual subtitles create inclusive experiences for different cultural groups, enhancing their accessibility and enjoyment.
HeyGen leads the way in AI-powered video creation and is trusted by businesses worldwide to enhance their communication through personalised video solutions. Whether for media, education, or corporate communication, our AI video creator empowers you to craft engaging content that resonates broadly.
Add text and captions to your video in 4 easy steps
Enhance your videos with styled text overlays, captions and subtitles powered by AI.
Start by pasting your content, such as a blog post or announcement, into the editor to begin your journey with our free text to video AI generator.
From our extensive library, choose from over 300 avatars and voices to match your tone and audience. This AI video maker removes the need for actors or studios.
Overlay text or subtitles on your video. Choose from a variety of fonts, sizes, colours, and caption designs that perfectly match your message and visual style. Our AI video generator enables you to create professional-quality videos effortlessly.
Allow HeyGen to process your video with seamless text enhancements. Downloading and publishing your content takes just minutes, ready to lift your video's accessibility and engagement.
HeyGen’s Add Text to Video tool allows you to insert text, captions, and titles into your videos directly in your browser. It’s designed to be simple and effective, even if you have no video editing experience.
Upload your video to the HeyGen platform, choose the text option, and then customise the font, colour, size, and placement. You can add multiple text elements, adjust their timing, and preview changes instantly. Businesses and creators have already generated videos 135,807,118 videos using our AI platform.
Yes, HeyGen offers a wide selection of fonts, colours, and text styles. You can also animate your text, adjust alignment, and place it anywhere on the screen.
HeyGen offers both free and premium plans. Basic text editing features may be available in the free version, while more advanced tools and export options are included in paid plans. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.
Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to preview text placement and style in real time so you can make adjustments before finalising your video.
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