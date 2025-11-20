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Product demo video generator for SaaS brands

Turn product pages, images, or a short script into polished product videos without cameras or editing. HeyGen auto-generates scenes, voiceovers, captions, and platform-ready exports so teams can produce launch-ready demos, ads, and social clips at scale.

136,453,125Videos generated
111,045,393Avatars generated
18,780,015Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free image to video generator

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Lip-sync applied after generation
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Product launch demos

Launching a product usually needs expensive shoots and editing. HeyGen turns your product page into a crisp demo video with clear benefit-led scenes and CTAs so you can launch faster.


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Ecommerce product listings

Creating engaging listing videos at scale is time consuming. HeyGen automates product b-roll, closeups, and feature callouts for every SKU, ensuring catalogs stay fresh and conversion-ready with efficient video content.

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Short-form social ads

Short social creatives must hook fast. HeyGen crafts vertical edits with punchy hooks, readable captions, and platform-friendly pacing to maximize early engagement on Reels and Shorts.

Explainer and how-to videos

Explainer and how-to videos

Manual explainer videos require scripting and recording. HeyGen converts your how-to script into clear step-by-step videos with synced voiceovers and illustrative visuals.

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Retargeting and personalised variants

Retargeting needs tailored messages. HeyGen produces audience-specific variants highlighting discounts, benefits, or social proof to improve warm-funnel performance.

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Training and product education

Product education demands repeatable quality. HeyGen generates consistent, captioned product walkthroughs and onboarding clips that scale across teams and languages.

Why choose HeyGen as your AI product video generator

HeyGen combines automated scene building, realistic narration, and batch generation to replace slow shoots with an efficient text-to-video workflow. Get consistent, on-brand product videos that convert across channels.

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Fast from brief to finished video

Paste a URL, upload photos, or enter a short script, and HeyGen builds a complete product video in minutes, saving days of production work and agency costs with its video editor capabilities.

Production quality without a studio

HeyGen handles lighting, camera moves, b-roll, and audio mixing automatically so your videos look polished and ready to broadcast, without needing a physical shoot.

Scale variants and localisation

Create dozens of ad and demo variants, translate scripts with the video translator, and generate localised voiceovers to test messaging across markets quickly.

Link to video creation from product pages

Paste a product or landing page URL, and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and selling points for your video content. The system maps these into structured scenes, generating both short demos and longer explainers without manual editing.

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Script to video with natural-sounding voiceovers

Enter a script or let HeyGen draft one for you. The platform produces natural voiceovers, lip-sync for on-screen presenters when used, and multiple tone options so narration matches your brand voice in your video content.

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Batch generation and localisation tools

Produce large batches of product videos with unique hooks, CTAs, and images. Use the video translator to regenerate localised voiceovers and captions so campaigns roll out globally in minutes.

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Voice cloning

Flexible styles and motion control

Customise video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like "slow pan" or "zoom on subject". This video generator tool gives you full control with zero learning curve.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

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"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve expanded our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to use the AI product video generator

Start creating product videos in four simple steps.

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Step 1

Add your product source

Paste a product URL, upload images, or type a short brief. HeyGen analyses content and extracts features, specs, and visuals to inform scenes in your video generation process.

Step 2

Select style and length

Choose a visual style, aspect ratio, and target duration. Pick a voice, music mood, and branding options to keep every video consistent.

Step 3

Preview and refine variants of your video content for optimal results.

Review generated drafts, tweak headlines, replace images, or regenerate alternate hooks. Create multiple variants for A/B testing without manual edits.

Step 4

Export and deploy your video content created with the AI video generator.

Download MP4s or PNGs optimised for your platforms, or export organised batches ready for ad managers and storefront uploads.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an AI product video generator and how does HeyGen use it?

An AI product video generator converts text, images, or product URLs into ready-to-publish videos using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, and editing. HeyGen turns briefs into demo videos, ads, and explainers without filming or timeline editing.

Can HeyGen create both short ad clips and longer demo videos?

Yes, using an AI tool can enhance the experience. HeyGen, an AI video generator, supports short-form vertical ads and longer horizontal demos. Choose duration and format and HeyGen will tailor pacing, captions, and scene structure for the intended placement. Businesses and creators have already generated 136,450,438 videos using our AI platform.

Do I need to provide a script or can HeyGen write one for me?

You can paste your own script or let HeyGen, the video maker, generate persuasive, conversion-focused scripts from product details. The platform drafts hooks, CTAs, and scene descriptions optimised for product storytelling.

How does localisation and translation work?

Use the video translator to translate scripts into target languages. HeyGen regenerates voiceovers, adjusts lip-sync when applicable, and updates on-screen text so localised videos feel native.


Can HeyGen use my brand assets and guidelines?

Yes. Upload logos, fonts, and colour palettes into your brand kit. HeyGen enforces brand styling across generated drafts and templates to maintain visual consistency at scale.

What export formats and platform presets can I use?

HeyGen exports MP4 videos and high-resolution images formatted for Feed, Stories, Reels, and product pages. Batch export organises files with clear naming for ad managers and CMS uploads.

Can I generate multiple product videos at once?

Yes. HeyGen’s batch generation lets you create hundreds of SKU-specific videos by mapping data rows to templates, enabling catalogue-level campaigns with minimal manual effort.

How customisable are the generated videos?

Generated drafts from the AI video generator are fully editable to suit your needs. Swap scenes, replace imagery, adjust voice tone, and refine copy. HeyGen provides fast regenerate options so edits flow through all variants.

Are videos created with HeyGen suitable for paid advertising?

Yes. HeyGen produces production-quality videos optimised for ad platforms with correct aspect ratios, readable captions, and pacing designed to hold attention and drive conversions.

Who owns the rights to videos created in HeyGen?

You retain ownership of all videos you create. HeyGen uses licensed assets and generated content is provided for commercial use. Always ensure any third-party assets you upload have the appropriate rights.

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