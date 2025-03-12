Say hello to Avatar V, the most lifelike avatar we’ve ever made. Create yours for free

Personalised video platform

HeyGen’s AI-powered personalised video platform enables you to create customised videos effortlessly, integrating names, preferences, or offers into each video. Reach your audience with tailored content, driving engagement and higher conversion rates. Whether you’re targeting individuals or large-scale campaigns,

Tool featured image
135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI video creation

Want to make your videos more engaging and effective?

HeyGen’s AI-powered personalised video platform helps you create videos for each viewer, making sure your message is personal and relevant. Whether you're marketing, selling, or engaging customers, personalised videos are the most effective way to connect. HeyGen’s advanced AI tools allow you to create videos that capture attention and strengthen relationships with your audience.

By using our AI features, you can easily add details like names, preferences, and past purchases to your videos. This makes each video memorable, boosts engagement, and drives action. It’s perfect for personalised video emails, marketing, and customer retention.

If you’re looking for an even more interactive experience, explore our AI Avatar Videos, where AI avatars bring your messages to life and create a more immersive connection with your audience.

Get started for free →
Two video players displaying smiling people speaking personalized messages, one for Sarah and one for John.
AI video creation

Best practices for creating personalised videos

Maximise the effectiveness of your personalised videos with these essential tips:

• Know your audience: Understand your viewers. Learn about their needs, preferences, and behaviours. This helps you create content that resonates with them and leads to better engagement.

• Keep it authentic: Personalisation should feel natural. Avoid overdoing it. Keep it subtle to ensure your videos stay genuine and trustworthy.

• Test variations: Try different types of personalisation, such as names, offers, or video formats. Test these variations to see what works best for your audience.

• Measure results: Track engagement metrics like click-through rates and conversions. Use this data to refine your videos and personalisation strategy over time.

Get started for free →
A screen showing a muscular man in a gym, with text "Alex, your personalized program is ready," featuring a 12-Week Strength Building Plan and Custom Meal Prep Guide.
AI video creation

Lift engagement with personalised videos

Personalised videos are an effective way to capture your audience’s attention. When you tailor your messages to each viewer, you show them that you value their preferences. This increases engagement, customer satisfaction, retention and conversions.

With HeyGen’s advanced AI technology, creating personalised videos at scale is easier than ever. Whether you're targeting a specific group or a broad audience, personalised videos help you communicate your message more effectively.


Trusted by businesses worldwide, We helps you create high-quality videos that engage, convert and support your business goals. With easy-to-use tools and seamless AI integration, you can produce videos that resonate with your audience and drive results

Get started for free →
A woman in a video frame, with a bar chart showing +904,032 and a play button.
How it works

Create your custom AI avatar in 4 easy steps

Turn a simple video into your fully personalised, speaking digital avatar with HeyGen. Follow these four easy steps:

Step 1

Record a 2-minute video of yourself

Film yourself reading the provided script in a well-lit space. This video will be the basis for your custom AI avatar.

Step 2

Upload your footage and consent

Once you've recorded your video, submit it along with the consent form securely to HeyGen. Our experts will use the footage to generate your personalised avatar, ensuring it mirrors your style and tone.

Step 3

Create videos with your avatar

After your avatar is created, use it to deliver messages, presentations, tutorials, or any other content. Your avatar will come to life with realistic gestures, lip-sync, and voice.

Step 4

Share your avatar video anywhere

Once your avatar is ready, you can publish your personalised video across social media platforms, internal tools, or client channels. Your avatar is ready to engage at scale and reach your audience effectively.

Personalised video platform FAQs

What is the personalised video platform?

HeyGen’s platform lets you create personalised videos at scale by adding names, messages, and custom details automatically. This makes each viewer feel like the video was created specifically for them.

How does the platform personalise videos automatically?

You add dynamic fields like names or custom messages, and the AI merges them seamlessly into each video. This saves time and removes manual editing for large campaigns. Businesses and creators have already generated videos 135,807,118 videos using our AI platform.


Can I use personalised videos in marketing or sales campaigns?

Yes. Personalised videos lift engagement in outreach, onboarding and follow-ups. For a more interactive experience, pair them with the AI image to video.


Are there limits to how many personalised videos I can create?

Limits depend on your HeyGen plan, with higher tiers supporting large-scale video generation. You can view options or sign up at any time through HeyGen Signup.


Can I use personalised videos for e-learning or training?

Yes. Personalised videos make lessons more relevant to each learner. For structured educational content, you can also use our AI Training Video Generator.

How long does it take to generate each personalised video?

Video generation is fast. Once your template and data are uploaded, the AI produces each personalised video within minutes, even for large lists. Our AI platform has already translated 18,698,196 videos across multiple languages.

Can I track how my personalised videos perform?

Yes. HeyGen provides analytics that show engagement, click-throughs, and conversions. These insights help you refine future campaigns and improve personalisation strategies.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background