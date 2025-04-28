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AI intro maker for branded video openings

Create branded video intros with AI in minutes. Add logos, motion graphics, and music for YouTube, podcasts, and ads. Free trial, no design skills required.

135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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YouTube channel identities

YouTube channel identities

Give every video a short, branded opener that helps viewers recognize your channel instantly and improves perceived production value.

Social media ads and reels

Social media ads and reels

Create compact, high-impact intros formatted for vertical and square formats, helping ads hook viewers in the first second of your YouTube videos.

Corporate presentations and webinars

Corporate presentations and webinars

Start internal or external presentations with a consistent branded intro, reinforcing credibility for stakeholders and employees.

Product demos and launch previews

Product demos and launch previews

Use dynamic logo reveals and short taglines before product videos, so launches feel cinematic and on-brand.

Freelancer and agency deliverables

Freelancer and agency deliverables

Quickly produce intros for client videos, proposals, and reels, delivering polished assets without long turnaround times.

Event videos and promos

Event videos and promos

Make countdown openers and sponsor-tag intros for event promos, live streams, and highlight reels, ready to drop into any edit.

Why HeyGen is the Best Tool for AI Intros

HeyGen blends speed and polish, so you get pro-level intros without hiring a motion designer. Our AI handles layout, motion, and timing while you keep full control of style, colours, and music for your YouTube intros. Ship a consistent brand opener across every video channel.

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Polished intros, no design sweat

Generate high-quality animated intros with professional camera moves, typography and transitions. Everything is tuned for attention, so the first 3 to 8 seconds of your YouTube videos look like studio work.

Brand-ready templates and customisation

Start from designer-made templates, then swap logos, colours, fonts, and music to match your identity. Save brand kits to keep intros consistent across campaigns and creators.

Fast iterations and scalable output

Create dozens of intro variants in minutes using our generator, export in multiple aspect ratios, and update intros quickly when campaigns or seasons change, without rebooking designers.

Smart logo animation and reveal

Upload the logo as image to video or text to video. Select a tool, pick a style, and HeyGen generates motion that highlights your mark, with selectable camera, glow, and reveal timing for your gaming intro. Fine-tune duration and entrance effects in seconds.

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Music selection and beat sync

Choose from curated tracks or upload your own audio, then automatically sync motion timing and cuts to the beat, giving your intro a natural rhythm and energy.

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Template library and brand kit support

Access a library of designer templates optimised for different tones and verticals, apply your brand kit, and lock colours and fonts for team-wide consistency.


Access a library of designer templates optimised for different tones and verticals, apply your brand kit, and lock colours and fonts for team-wide consistency.

Get started for free →
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Multi-format export and optimisation

Export intros as MP4s in 16:9, 1:1, or 9:16, or download transparent-background videos for overlays. Use naming presets for batch exports, ready to upload to platforms.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It’s enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve expanded our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to use the AI intro maker

Creating an intro with HeyGen is quick and repeatable, ideal for creators and marketing teams.

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Step 1

Upload your photo

Select a clear, high-quality image (PNG, JPG, HEIC, or WebP up to 200MB) as HeyGen analyses it to detect key subjects, objects, and background elements for motion planning.

Step 2

Add your script or audio

Type a script or upload your voice so Avatar IV can match your speech precisely to facial expressions and lip movements.

Step 3

Generate motion and frames

HeyGen predicts natural movement paths, auto-generates intermediate frames, and adds cinematic effects like pans, zooms, and tilts for dynamic animation.

Step 4

Refine and export video

The AI fine-tunes lighting, shadow continuity, and transitions to render a polished, realistic video that’s ready to share on any platform.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an AI intro creator?

An AI intro maker automatically turns simple inputs like logos, taglines, or short prompts into animated video intros, saving you time and design costs. For individual creators, the Creator plan starts at $29.

How long should a video intro go for?

Intros typically run for 3 to 8 seconds for digital content. Keeping them short helps retain viewers and lets your main content start quickly. For more advanced creation needs, the Pro plan starts at $49

Can I upload my own logo and fonts?

Yes, upload vector or PNG logos and add custom fonts to your brand kit so every YouTube intro uses your exact visual identity.

Are music and sound effects included?

HeyGen offers a curated music library and optional sound effects, and you can also upload licensed tracks for custom audio branding in your YouTube videos.

Can I export transparent intros for overlays?

Yes, export with an alpha channel where supported, ideal for placing logo intros over existing footage or motion backgrounds in your video editing projects.

How do I make intros for different platforms?

Generate multiple aspect ratios from the same project, such as 16:9 for YouTube, 1:1 for feed posts, and 9:16 for Stories and Reels.

Is there a limit to how many intros I can create?

Limits depend on your HeyGen plan. Free tiers often have generation caps, while paid plans include higher or unlimited exports.

Can multiple team members work together on intro projects?

Yes, HeyGen supports team workflows with saved templates, shared brand kits, and role-based access for consistent results.

How much can I edit the generated intros?

Highly editable – you can adjust timing, replace music, swap animation styles, or edit text layers without rebuilding from scratch, making it ideal for creating YouTube intros.

Are generated intros royalty-free for commercial use?

Assets you create are yours under HeyGen terms; make sure any third-party music or imagery you upload is cleared for commercial use. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.

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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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