HeyGen gives you a fast and reliable way to share videos without worrying about file size, playback errors, or platform restrictions. It’s built for creators, marketers, educators, and teams who want consistent, high-quality results.



• Share across any platform: Post your videos on social media, websites, or messaging apps — everything stays compatible.

• Keep your quality intact: Share HD or 4K videos without losing clarity.

• Smarter, faster uploads: Reduces file sizes automatically so videos upload quickly and play smoothly.

• Built for any use case: Perfect for marketing videos, tutorials, training content, and more.

• AI optimisation included: Fixes formatting, adjusts quality, and gets your video ready to share instantly.

If you need to shrink large videos first, try the free Video Size Compressor for fast, reliable results.