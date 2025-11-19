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Digital humans maker for realistic AI videos

Create digital humans that deliver clear, human-like video communication using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Turn text or images into professional digital human videos with natural speech, expressions, and multilingual delivery without cameras, actors, or production overheads.

135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Choose an avatar
Lip-sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
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Customer-facing guidance

Websites and portals often overwhelm users with text. Digital humans explain processes and answers through video, helping customers understand information faster and reducing support friction.

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Brand representation and storytelling

Brands need a recognizable voice, especially when utilizing virtual human avatars. Digital humans act as consistent brand representatives for campaigns, announcements, and product narratives without scheduling or production delays.

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Employee training programmes

Traditional training videos become outdated quickly. Digital humans allow teams to update scripts and regenerate training content instantly without re filming sessions.

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Public sector communication

Clear communication builds trust. Digital humans deliver policies, updates, and instructions in an approachable video format that is easier for citizens to understand.

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Education and course delivery

Learners engage more with human presenters, especially when they can see realistic facial expressions. Digital humans, powered by machine learning, provide structured, repeatable lesson delivery across courses while maintaining consistent quality.

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Internal knowledge sharing

Internal teams waste time repeating explanations. Digital humans deliver standardized video answers for HR, IT, and operations, improving efficiency across organizations.

Why HeyGen is the Best Digital Human Creator

HeyGen makes digital humans practical for real business use. Teams create consistent, controllable human video presenters that explain, guide, and communicate clearly across channels, languages, and audiences without the limits of live production.

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Consistent human presence

Digital humans deliver the same face, voice and delivery every time. This removes variability from live presenters and ensures reliable communication across campaigns, regions and teams.

Script-governed accuracy

Every digital human follows approved scripts and content. This keeps messaging accurate, compliant, and aligned with business goals while avoiding unpredictable responses.

Enterprise-ready scalability

Generate, update, and localise digital humans at scale. One script can power hundreds of videos featuring metahumans without additional recording or production work.

Consistent digital presenter identity

Create a digital human that acts as a long-term presenter for your brand, product, or organisation. The same digital human can appear across videos, updates, and campaigns, building familiarity and trust while removing reliance on live talent.

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Text-controlled performance delivery

Digital humans are driven entirely by text. Adjust pacing, emphasis, and structure directly in the script, and HeyGen generates the corresponding animation performance without re-recording or manual editing.

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High-fidelity facial performance

Digital humans deliver realistic facial movement aligned to speech. Subtle expressions, eye focus, and mouth shapes are synchronised precisely, producing videos that feel polished and professional for serious communication.

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Voice cloning

Global language continuity

Create digital humans that speak in more than 175 languages while maintaining the same visual identity. Video translation ensures consistent delivery across regions without hiring presenters or producing separate videos, thanks to digital human technology.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It’s enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve expanded our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to use the AI digital humans maker

Create digital humans with a clear four-step workflow that turns text into video communication.

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Step 1

Select a digital human

Choose the appearance and presentation style for your digital human. Define the language, tone, and communication purpose for your digital human avatar.

Step 2

Write your script

Add your message as text. HeyGen analyses structure and pacing to prepare a natural, easy-to-follow delivery.

Step 3

Customise presentation

Adjust voice style, captions, layout, and branding. Make sure the digital human aligns with your audience and use case.

Step 4

Generate and distribute

Generate the final digital human video and share it across websites, platforms, or internal systems. Update it anytime by editing the text to reflect real-time changes.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What are digital humans?

Digital humans are AI-generated human video presenters that deliver spoken content through realistic video. They are used to communicate information, guidance and messages without live presenters.

How are digital humans used in business?

Digital humans are used for customer guidance, training, education, brand communication, and internal messaging where consistency and scalability are important.

Do digital humans support multiple languages?

Yes. HeyGen digital humans can speak more than 175 languages using multilingual video generation and video translator while keeping the same visual identity.

Do I need filming or production equipment?

No. Digital humans are created entirely from text. No cameras, microphones, studios, or live recording sessions are required.

How easy is it to update a digital human video?

Updates are simple and can be animated for better engagement. Edit the script and regenerate the video. There is no need to re-record or rebuild content.

Can I control branding and presentation?

Yes. You can customise voice style, captions, layouts, colours, and visual presentation to match your brand requirements.

How realistic are HeyGen digital humans?

HeyGen produces natural pacing, synchronised lip movement, and expressive facial motion suitable for professional and enterprise communication.

Is content ownership and security supported?

Yes. HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security practices, and all scripts and generated digital human videos remain under your control, helping protect the integrity of your virtual human content.

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