Step 1 Add your script, article, or idea Paste an existing script, drop in an article, or write a short text prompt about the video you want to create with AI. HeyGen structures it into a clear narrative with scenes, beats and a clear CTA, ideal for content creators.

Step 2 Choose animation style, avatar and format Pick a talking avatar or simple host, select an animation style, and choose your aspect ratio for web, social, or presentations using an AI video generator. Align fonts, colours, and logo with your brand kit in a single click.

Step 3 Automatically generate scenes, motion and voice Click generate and let HeyGen build the full animation with scenes, transitions, voiceover, and captions. The system maps visuals to the script so every line has a clear on-screen moment.