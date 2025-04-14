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Create AI voice acting videos

Turn your written content into realistic, lifelike voiceovers in minutes with HeyGen’s AI Voice Acting Tool. Whether you need voiceovers for videos, e-learning, podcasts, or virtual assistants, our tool helps you create professional-quality voiceovers quickly and easily. No need for voice actors or recording studios, just advanced AI technology delivering fast, cost-effective results.

Tool featured image
135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI voice actor

AI voice actors for any script, style, or scene

HeyGen’s AI voice actor tool lets you generate expressive voiceovers without a mic or recording studio. Simply paste your script, pick a language or emotion, and generate high-quality audio. Whether you're voicing explainer videos, anime-style characters, or product tutorials, the voices adapt to your context.

Get started for free →
UI of a Voice Director tool with text content and options to set the voice tone and style.
AI voice actor

Best practices for generating natural AI voiceovers

1. Keep it simple Use clear and concise text so your message is easy to understand. Avoid overloading your video or audio with too much information.
2. Choose the right voice Select a voice that matches your video’s tone. Whether casual, professional or educational, make sure it aligns with your content.
3. Use subtle animations Text animations can add a dynamic element to your video, but don’t overdo it. Use simple animations that enhance the message rather than distract from it.
4. Perfect the timing Make sure your text stays on screen long enough to read easily, but not so long that it becomes distracting.
5. Preview and refine Always preview your video or voiceover before finalising. Adjust text size, placement and animations for a polished result.

Get started for free →
A digital interface showing a presentation slide about AI Compliance & Data Privacy, a speaker's photo, custom voice controls, a text box, and animation options.
AI voice actor

Features and benefits of HeyGen’s AI voice acting tool

1. Multiple voice options Choose from a wide range of voices and accents in different languages to match your content. Adjust pitch, speed, and tone to create the ideal voiceover.
2. Fast and easy creation Create and download your voiceovers in minutes, without needing complex editing software.
3. Customisable voice settings Fine-tune pitch, speed, and tone for a natural, human-like voice that fits your specific needs.
4. Seamless integration Easily integrate your AI-generated voiceovers into websites, social media, e-learning platforms, and more.
5. Cost-effective Save money on voice actors and recording studios. Our AI-powered voiceovers deliver high-quality results at an affordable price.

If you’re also interested in creating dynamic short-form videos, consider using our AI TikTok Video Generator to complement your AI voiceover projects

Get started for free →
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How it works

Dub your video in 4 easy steps

Create multilingual, lip-synced videos with AI in minutes.

Step 1

Enter text or upload audio

Start by typing or pasting your script into the editor. Whether it’s a short message or a detailed script, HeyGen will turn it into a lifelike voice-over in minutes.

Step 2

Select an Avatar

Choose from a range of AI-generated voices. Customise the tone, accent, and style to suit your content and audience.

Step 3

Choose an AI voice or upload real footage

Fine-tune pitch, speed, and tone to ensure the voice matches your desired effect. Get the ideal delivery for your script in minutes.

Step 4

Generate & share your synced video

Once you're happy with your voiceover, click "Generate." Your AI voiceover will be ready to download instantly, ideal for websites, ads, e-learning, or any other project

AI voice actor FAQs

What is AI voice acting?

AI voice acting converts your written text into natural, realistic voiceovers using advanced AI technology. It removes the need for human voice actors or recording studios and lets you create professional audio in minutes. You can pair your audio with visuals using the AI Video Generator for faster production.

How do I create an AI voice-over with HeyGen?

You type or paste your script, choose a voice, adjust tone or speed, and generate your audio instantly. The platform handles all speech rendering automatically and works entirely in your browser. You can also turn your voiceover into a full avatar video with the Text to Speech Avatar Tool.

Can I customise the AI voice?

Yes. You can select from multiple voices, languages, and accents, then adjust pitch, pace, and tone to match the style you want. This flexibility helps you create voiceovers tailored to your brand, e-learning content, marketing campaigns, or digital assistants.

How long does it take to generate a voice-over?

Most voiceovers are ready within a few minutes. Once your script and settings are set, HeyGen’s engine automatically processes and produces high-quality audio that is ready for download and integration.

Can I use AI voiceovers for commercial or business projects?

Yes. You’re free to use your AI voiceovers for marketing, training, podcasts, YouTube videos, or client projects. Many teams combine voiceovers with AI Video Templates to scale content creation across departments.

Do I need editing experience or extra software?

No. Everything works online in your browser with simple controls. You do not need audio tools, plug-ins, or studio equipment. Just enter your text, choose a voice, and download your finished file.

What types of content can AI voice acting be used for?

AI voiceovers work well for websites, e-learning lessons, explainer videos, marketing ads, onboarding content, podcasts and virtual assistants. If you want to convert your script into a full video, you can also use the AI Video Generator for streamlined creation.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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