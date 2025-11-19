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Turn long videos into short clips with AI

Turn long videos into short videos automatically using AI. Create viral-ready clips with captions, smart reframing, and fast exports.

135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
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Turn podcast episodes into short clips

Long podcast recordings are difficult to promote in full. Converting long video to short video clips with a short video converter helps highlight key moments, insights, or reactions that attract new listeners on social platforms.

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Turn webinars into social highlights

Webinars often contain valuable moments buried inside long sessions. Short clips make it easy to repurpose insights into shareable content that extends the life of each event on various social media platforms.

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Turn product demos into feature shorts

Full demos can be overwhelming for new viewers. Short videos extracted from long demos showcase individual features clearly and drive higher engagement across social channels.

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Turn educational videos into bite-sized lessons

Long lessons can lose attention. Short clips help reinforce key concepts, making learning content easier to revisit and share.

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Creator content for consistent posting

Creators often struggle to post daily. Turning one long video into multiple short videos supports consistent output without additional filming.

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Turn marketing videos into campaign assets

Long brand videos can be repurposed into multiple short assets using a short video converter. This keeps messaging consistent while adapting it for different platforms and audiences, enhancing the overall video content strategy through the use of a long to short video converter.

Why HeyGen is the leading long video to short video maker

HeyGen helps creators and teams repurpose long-form content into high-performing short videos more quickly and with more control. It combines intelligent clip detection, clean visual formatting, and production-level output for consistent short-form results.

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Automatic highlight detection

HeyGen scans long videos to identify moments worth clipping using advanced AI tools for efficient AI clipping. It focuses on key statements, reactions, and natural breakpoints so each short video feels intentional, not randomly cut, especially when transforming long to short video formats.

Platform-ready formatting

Every short video is generated in formats designed for Shorts, Reels, and feeds. Aspect ratios, pacing, and captions are handled automatically, so clips are ready to publish straight away on different social media platforms.

Scales from one to many

Turn one long video into multiple short videos in a single pass, using AI clipping techniques for efficiency with a clip maker. This makes it easy to maintain a steady short-form publishing cadence without re-editing the same footage over and over.

AI-powered clip extraction

HeyGen analyses speech, pacing, and structure to convert long video into short video clips that retain context and clarity. Instead of guessing where to cut, the system creates focused segments that stand on their own and keep attention.

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Smart reframing for short-form video

Long horizontal videos are automatically reframed into vertical or square layouts. The AI keeps speakers and key visuals centred, eliminating awkward crops and making clips feel native to social feeds.

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Captions that lift retention

Each short video includes auto-generated subtitles with precise timing. Captions improve accessibility and keep viewers engaged, especially when watching without sound on mobile devices.

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Fast editing with text controls

Edit clips by adjusting text and timing rather than trimming frames manually with a video-to-short-video AI. This text-driven workflow lets you refine hooks, tighten delivery, and regenerate clips quickly using the same source video.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It’s enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It feels like we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to use the long video to short video generator

Create short-form videos from long recordings in four easy steps.

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Step 1

Upload your long-form video

Add a video file or import existing content. HeyGen analyses the full recording to understand structure, pacing, and spoken content.

Step 2

Let AI find the key moments

The system identifies highlights and automatically converts long videos into short video clips, focusing on clear and engaging segments using a free AI solution.

Step 3

Customise clips

Adjust captions, layout, and clip length for better engagement on social media platforms. Smart reframing makes sure each short video looks natural in vertical or square formats, ideal for TikTok and other platforms.

Step 4

Export and publish

Download short videos optimised for social platforms, or reuse them across campaigns using videos with AI. Updates are easy by regenerating from the same source with the help of a video-to-short-video AI.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What does long video to short video mean?

Long video to short video refers to converting full-length recordings into shorter clips designed for social and mobile viewing. AI identifies highlights, trims unnecessary sections, and formats clips so they are easy to watch and share, making it an effective AI video tool.

How does HeyGen decide which moments to clip?

HeyGen analyses speech patterns, emphasis, and pacing to find natural highlights for clips with AI. This approach creates short videos that feel complete and meaningful rather than abruptly cut.

Can I control how long the short videos are?

Yes, using AI tools can streamline the process. You can adjust clip duration or regenerate variations. This flexibility helps tailor short videos for different platforms and audience preferences, especially when using a clip maker.

Are the short videos optimised for social platforms?

Short videos are formatted with the right aspect ratios, captions, and pacing for popular platforms, making them ideal for video content on TikTok. This speeds up publishing and cuts down the need for extra editing.

Can I edit the clips after they’re generated?

Editing through text and timing adjustments is enhanced by the capabilities of a video editor. This makes it easy to refine hooks or wording without complex timeline editing. Businesses and creators have already generated videos 135,807,118 using our AI platform.

What kinds of long videos work best?

Talking-head videos, podcasts, webinars, demos, and educational recordings work particularly well on social media platforms like TikTok. Clear speech and structure help the AI generate stronger short clips.

Does this replace manual video editing work?

For most repurposing workflows, yes. The AI handles cutting, framing, and captions so teams can focus on content strategy instead of manual edits.

Can I create several short videos from one long video?

Yes. One long video can generate several short videos in a single workflow, making it ideal for consistent short-form publishing. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting from $49 per month.

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