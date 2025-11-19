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AI video highlights generator for quick clips

An AI video highlights generator helps you instantly pull out the most important moments from long videos. With HeyGen, you can automatically turn raw footage into polished highlight clips that are ready to share, without manual editing or scrubbing through the timeline.

135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
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Social media repurposing

Social media repurposing

Turn long videos into short, high impact clips designed for reels, shorts, and feeds. The AI video highlights generator identifies moments that hook viewers quickly, ensuring the best moments are showcased. This helps you post consistently without re editing content.

Podcast and interview trailers

Podcast and interview trailers

Extract the best moments and compelling soundbites from full-length recordings. Highlight clips are structured to spark curiosity and drive traffic to the complete episode, making them ideal for platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Promotion becomes faster and more effective.

Webinar and event recaps

Webinar and event recaps

Create concise highlight reels that summarize the most valuable insights from live sessions. The AI removes filler and focuses on key moments attendees care about. This makes post-event content easy to share, especially as engaging AI highlights.

Sports and gameplay highlights

Sports and gameplay highlights

Automatically surface exciting plays, reactions, and turning points from long footage. The AI video highlights generator saves hours of manual review, allowing video editors to focus on creativity. Highlights feel energetic and ready for fans.

Marketing and product demos

Marketing and product demos

Pull the strongest moments from demos to create clear, shareable snippets using AI. Highlight videos showcase value quickly without overwhelming viewers. This improves engagement across marketing channels.

Training and education summaries

Training and education summaries

Highlight key lessons from longer instructional videos in a focused format. Learners can review important concepts without watching the entire session. This improves retention and accessibility.

Why HeyGen is the best AI video highlights generator

HeyGen focuses on speed and clarity. The AI video highlights generator is designed to help creators, marketers, and teams produce more content using AI without increasing their workload.

This AI video highlights generator is built for speed, accuracy, and engagement. It removes the hassle of searching through footage and delivers AI highlights that grab attention fast.

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Find the moments that really matter

The AI analyses visuals, speech, and pacing to identify standout moments. You get highlights that feel intentional instead of randomly trimmed.

Save hours of manual editing

Instead of rewatching entire videos, the AI video highlights generator does the work for you. This significantly reduces editing time.

Create clips designed to drive engagement

Highlights are structured to work well on social platforms, presentations and marketing channels.

Automatic key moment detection

The AI video highlights generator scans your full video to identify peaks in energy, dialogue, and action, creating a highlight effortlessly. It selects moments that naturally hold viewer attention. This removes guesswork and improves highlight quality.

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Custom highlight length control

You can generate short teasers or longer highlight reels depending on your goal. The AI adapts scene selection to match the duration you choose, so your clips stay focused and purposeful.

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Smart scene stitching

Selected moments are stitched together with smooth transitions. The final highlight feels cohesive rather than a collection of random cuts. This improves watch time and flow.

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Voice cloning

Caption-ready highlight clips

The generator prepares highlights that work seamlessly with captions and on-screen text. This makes clips easier to watch without sound. Engagement stays high across platforms.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It’s enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve expanded our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to use the AI video highlights generator

Turn your best moments into video highlights with AI in four easy steps.

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Step 1

Upload your video

Add any long-form video content you want to repurpose.

Step 2

Choose highlight preferences

Select the clip length and output format based on your goals.

Step 3

Generate highlights

The AI analyses and assembles the most engaging moments.

Step 4

Export and share

Download your highlights and publish them straight away.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an AI video highlights generator?

An AI highlight video maker automatically identifies and clips the most engaging moments from a longer video. It removes the need for manual searching and editing.

What types of videos work best?

Podcasts, interviews, webinars, sports footage, and demos all work well. Any long video with clear moments of interest can be processed. Businesses and creators have already generated 135,807,118 videos using our AI platform.

Can I control how long the highlights are?

Yes, you can choose short teasers or longer highlight reels. The AI adjusts clip selection based on the duration you choose.

Does the AI select the clips automatically?

Yes, the AI tool analyses visual cues, audio, and pacing to select key moments. You can create a highlight and generate multiple variations if needed.

Can I use highlights on social media?

Highlights are optimised for social platforms and short-form viewing. They are designed to capture attention quickly.

Do I need editing skills to use it?

You don’t need any editing experience to create a highlight with this AI tool. The AI video highlights generator takes care of clipping and sequencing automatically.

Can I generate multiple highlights from a single video?

Yes, you can create several highlight versions from the same source video. This is useful for testing different clips.

Is the output ready to publish?

Yes, generated highlights are ready to export and can be shared straight away across platforms.

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