Summary Creating testimonial videos no longer requires chasing customers or coordinating recordings. By turning real customer quotes into AI avatar–led videos, you can produce authentic, high-converting social proof in minutes, scale across channels, and keep your landing pages engaging without the usual production delays.

Your best customer wrote a glowing review on G2 last Tuesday. You asked if they'd record a quick testimonial video. They said yes. Three weeks later, you're still trying to coordinate a time that works for both of you, and when they finally sit down to record, they freeze up, forget what they wanted to say, and the audio quality from their laptop mic sounds like they're speaking from inside a cave. Meanwhile, your landing page still has zero video social proof.

72% of consumers say positive testimonials make them trust a business more. 84% say video has convinced them to buy a product. But getting from "happy customer" to "polished testimonial video" is where most companies stall. Below, you'll learn how to create testimonial videos from written reviews and customer quotes using AI avatars: no scheduling, no cameras, no coordinating across time zones. Plus the traditional methods if you'd prefer to film in person.

How to Make a Testimonial Video with HeyGen

This approach turns existing written testimonials, review quotes, and customer feedback into presenter-led videos. The "presenter" is an AI avatar delivering the customer's words, styled to look like authentic UGC-style social proof content.

Step 1: Collect your strongest customer quotes

Start with what you already have: G2 reviews, NPS comments, support ticket praise, LinkedIn recommendations, or emails from happy customers. Pull 3-5 specific quotes that mention a concrete result ("saved us 10 hours a week"), a problem solved ("we couldn't find a tool that handled multi-language"), or an emotional reaction ("this changed how our team works"). Get written permission from the customer to use their words in a video. This takes about 10 minutes if you know where your reviews live.

Step 2: Write a testimonial script from the quote

Expand the customer's quote into a 30-60 second script. Structure it as: problem (what the customer struggled with), solution (how your product helped), and result (the specific outcome). Keep the language conversational: this should sound like a real person talking, not a press release. Use the video script generator to draft a script from the quote if you need a starting point. The script doesn't need to be long: 60-90 words covers a full 30-second testimonial. Budget about 5 minutes per script.

Step 3: Choose a UGC-style avatar as the presenter

Open AI Studio and select an avatar from the AI UGC video library. Choose a presenter that matches the persona of the customer whose quote you're using. For a SaaS marketing director's testimonial, pick a professional-casual avatar. For a small business owner's review, a lifestyle-style presenter fits better. The goal is for the avatar to feel like the kind of person who would say these words. This takes about 2 minutes.

Step 4: Build the video in AI Studio

Click Create Video and select a template. For testimonials, a simple layout works best: the avatar centered on screen with a name/title text overlay at the bottom (e.g., "Sarah M., Marketing Director at TechCorp") and your logo in the corner. Paste the script into the script panel. Add a background that matches your brand or keep it neutral. Drop in subtle background music from the asset library at low volume. The AI video generator handles lip-sync, gestures, and natural delivery automatically. Budget 5-7 minutes for assembly.

Step 5: Add branding and captions, then export

Add captions: they're essential since many viewers watch testimonials with sound off, especially when embedded on landing pages. Use the add captions to video tool for word-synced text. Include a brief title card at the start ("What our customers say") and a soft CTA at the end ("See more at [your URL]"). Export at 1080p for your website, and generate a 9:16 version for Instagram Stories and TikTok if you plan to distribute on social. A 30-second testimonial renders in about 20 seconds.

The full process, from selecting a quote to exporting a finished testimonial video, takes about 15-20 minutes. Once you've built your first template, subsequent videos take closer to 8-10 minutes.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Testimonial videos carry weight because they feel authentic. These mistakes strip that authenticity away and make the content feel manufactured.

1. Making the testimonial sound like ad copy

If your "customer's" words include phrases like "industry-leading solution" or "transformative platform," viewers will tune out immediately. Real customers don't talk like marketers. Use their actual words from reviews and feedback: the more specific and informal, the more believable. "We used to spend all day Monday prepping reports, now it's done in 20 minutes" is more convincing than any polished tagline.

2. Choosing the wrong avatar for the audience

A corporate-looking avatar delivering a testimonial for a yoga studio brand feels dissonant. Match the avatar's style, age range, and energy to the customer persona. The AI avatar generator offers lifestyle, professional, and UGC-style presenters: use the one that would look natural in the context where the testimonial will appear.

3. Forgetting the "before" in the story

Testimonials that skip straight to "this product is great" lack the narrative tension that makes social proof persuasive. Every strong testimonial follows a problem-solution-result arc. If the original quote doesn't include the "before" context, add one sentence at the start: "Before switching, our team was spending 6 hours a week on manual data entry." That context makes the "after" result land harder.

4. Running too long

Testimonial videos lose impact past 60 seconds. Research shows that 37% of viewers watch a video to the end, and that number drops significantly for marketing content over 90 seconds. Aim for 30-45 seconds per testimonial. If you have a detailed customer story, create a full product demo video case study separately and keep the testimonial clip tight.

Who This Works Best For

1. SaaS companies needing social proof at scale

You have hundreds of positive reviews across G2, Capterra, and Trustpilot but zero video testimonials on your product pages. This workflow lets you turn your best written reviews into presenter-led videos without asking a single customer to get on camera. Build a library of 10-20 testimonial videos in a single afternoon.

2. E-commerce brands building trust on product pages

Product pages with video testimonials convert higher than pages with text reviews alone. Use this approach to create short, punchy customer quote videos for your top-selling products. The AI ad maker templates work well for product-focused testimonials with branded backgrounds.

3. Marketing agencies producing client deliverables

Agencies producing social proof content for multiple clients can templatize the workflow: one branded template per client, swapping scripts and avatars for each testimonial. This replaces the cycle of coordinating filming schedules across multiple client accounts. Favoured, a marketing agency, uses AI UGC avatars for creative testing at scale, producing dozens of variations for ad campaigns.

4. Small businesses with limited production budgets

Hiring a videographer for a single testimonial costs $500-$2,000+. If your budget doesn't support professional production, this method gives you polished, presenter-led testimonials for a fraction of the cost. The $24/mo Creator plan covers unlimited video generation.

How the Methods Compare

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The tradeoff is clear: filmed testimonials with real customers deliver the highest authenticity, but at the lowest scalability and highest cost. AI avatar testimonials built from real customer words offer high authenticity at high scalability. The best strategy uses both: film your 3-5 highest-profile customers for hero testimonials, then use AI to produce dozens of supporting testimonials from written reviews.

Other Ways to Make Testimonial Videos

1. Film the customer in person

Send a small crew (or bring a camera and tripod yourself) to the customer's location. Conduct a 15-20 minute interview, capture B-roll of them using your product, and edit the footage into a 60-90 second testimonial. This produces the highest-quality social proof: a real face, a real voice, and real emotions on camera.

The tradeoff: expensive ($1,000-$5,000+ per video with professional production). Requires coordinating schedules, travel, and a comfortable on-camera subject. Most customers agree to testify but cancel or delay. One production day yields 1-3 finished videos at most.

2. Remote self-recording platforms (Vocal Video, Memento, VideoAsk)

Send the customer a link. They answer 3-5 questions by recording themselves on their phone or laptop. The platform auto-edits the clips into a branded video with captions, transitions, and your logo.

The tradeoff: quality depends entirely on the customer's recording setup. Bad lighting, poor audio, and awkward delivery are common. Response rates for self-recording requests range from 15-30%. You can't control the production quality, and some customers record in noisy environments or with distracting backgrounds. Platforms like Vocal Video handle the editing automatically, which saves time, but can't fix a shaky webcam recording.

3. Text-overlay testimonial videos (Canva, InVideo)

Take a written review, paste it into a Canva video template with branded backgrounds and music, and export. No presenter, no voice: the quote appears as animated text.

The tradeoff: low production effort, but also low engagement. Text-on-screen videos lack the human element that makes testimonials persuasive. Viewers can't see a face or hear a voice, which is the entire point of video over written reviews. These work as filler for social feeds but won't carry the conversion weight of a presenter-led testimonial.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Are AI avatar testimonial videos ethical?

Yes, when built from real customer quotes with written permission. The avatar serves as a visual presenter for authentic words: the same way a voiceover artist would narrate a customer case study. Always disclose that the video uses an AI presenter if your industry requires it, and never fabricate quotes or attribute words to people who didn't say them.

2. How many testimonial videos should a company have?

Aim for at least 5-10 to cover your key customer segments and use cases. The most effective approach: one testimonial per buyer persona, one per major product feature, and one per common objection. A library of 15-20 testimonials gives your sales team a video for every stage of the pipeline.

3. What's the ideal length for a testimonial video?

30-45 seconds for social media and landing pages. 60-90 seconds for case study pages and sales enablement. Anything over 2 minutes loses most viewers. Keep the story tight: one problem, one solution, one result.

4. Can I translate testimonial videos for international markets?

Yes. Once you've built a testimonial in English, use the AI dubbing tool to translate it into 175+ languages with lip-synced avatar delivery. This is where the AI approach has a structural advantage over filmed testimonials: a video of a real customer speaking English can't be lip-synced into Spanish without AI, but an avatar-based testimonial can.

5. Where should I put testimonial videos on my website?

Place them on your homepage (1-2 featured testimonials), product pages (matching the testimonial to the product), pricing page (overcoming cost objections), and a dedicated testimonials or case studies page. Embedding a video spokesperson testimonial near your CTA button on landing pages has the strongest impact on conversion.

6. Do AI testimonial videos convert as well as filmed ones?

Conversion depends more on the quality of the quote and the relevance to the viewer than the production method. A specific, results-driven quote delivered by an AI avatar outperforms a vague, rambling filmed testimonial. Videoimagem produced over 50,000 personalized videos using AI presenters and saw up to 3x engagement increases, demonstrating that AI-delivered content drives real business results.

7. How do I get permission to use customer quotes in video?

Send a short email asking for written approval. Include the exact quote you plan to use, explain that it will appear in a video on your website and social channels, and note that an AI presenter will deliver the quote. Most customers who've already left a public review are happy to grant permission. Keep the request simple and the approval process friction-free.

Conclusion

The fastest path: pull a strong customer quote, write a 30-second script with a problem-solution-result structure, generate it with a UGC-style avatar, and embed it on your landing page. One testimonial takes about 15 minutes. Build a library of 10+ in a single afternoon. HeyGen's free plan includes 3 videos to test the workflow, and the Creator plan at $24/mo gives you unlimited production.



