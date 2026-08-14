Summary Learn three ways to create a conversation between two or more avatars in HeyGen using Avatar Shots, multiple scenes, or the API.

You can make two avatars talk in HeyGen in three ways: place multiple avatars in one Avatar Shots scene, alternate speakers across multiple scenes, or define the conversation programmatically through the API.

The right approach depends on whether you want both speakers visible together, a scene-by-scene exchange, or an automated workflow.

How to make two avatars talk in HeyGen

Option 1: Place both avatars in one Avatar Shots scene

Avatar Shots lets you place up to three avatars in the same scene. This is the most direct option when both participants should appear on screen together.

To create the conversation:

Open Avatar Shots. Add the avatars you want to include. Write a prompt that identifies each avatar and specifies who speaks first. Describe when the other avatar should respond. Generate the scene.

Make the speaking order explicit in your prompt. For example, identify the first speaker, describe what happens when that person finishes, and then direct the second avatar to respond.

Avatar Shots also supports cinematic camera direction. You can describe movements such as beginning with both presenters in a wide shot, cutting to the first speaker, and then moving to the second speaker.

For the complete workflow, see HeyGen's Avatar Shots guide.

Option 2: Build the conversation with multiple scenes

A multi-scene structure is useful when you want a clear back-and-forth exchange without keeping every avatar on screen simultaneously.

Split the dialogue into separate scenes and assign a different avatar to each speaking turn. For example:

Create the opening scene with the first avatar and the first part of the script. Add a second scene with the other avatar's response. Continue alternating scenes until the conversation is complete. Review the sequence to confirm that the dialogue flows in the intended order.

When the scenes play consecutively, the result functions as a conversation between the avatars. This approach also makes the identity of each speaker clear because every speaking turn has its own scene.

How to create an avatar conversation with the API

If you are building the video programmatically, use multi-scene inputs to define the conversation. Assign the appropriate avatar and script to each scene, then arrange the scenes in the order in which the speakers should appear.

The sequence might begin with one avatar delivering the opening line, continue with a second avatar responding, and alternate between them for the remaining dialogue.

HeyGen's Studio API documentation explains how to compose an ordered sequence of avatar scenes into one video.

Which approach should you use?

Choose Avatar Shots when the speakers need to appear together in a single scene. The prompt should clearly identify who speaks and when the other avatar responds.

Choose multiple scenes when a clean, alternating conversation is more important than showing both participants at once. Divide the script by speaker and assign each speaking turn to the corresponding avatar.

Choose the API when the conversation must be assembled programmatically. Define the avatar and script for each scene, then submit the scenes in the required order.

Frequently asked questions

Can two avatars appear in the same HeyGen scene?

Yes. Avatar Shots can place up to three avatars in a single scene.

How do I tell HeyGen which avatar should speak?

In Avatar Shots, identify each avatar in the prompt and describe the speaking order. State which avatar speaks first and when the next avatar should respond.

Can I create a longer back-and-forth conversation?

Yes. Divide the dialogue into multiple scenes, assign each scene to the appropriate avatar, and alternate the scenes to create the conversation.

Can I automate a multi-avatar conversation?

Yes. The API supports an ordered, multi-scene structure in which each avatar scene can have its own character and script.