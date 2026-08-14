Is Avatar III Still Unlimited on HeyGen?

Summary Learn why Avatar III may use credits on HeyGen, how credit-based and legacy plans differ, and what to check if your plan changed unexpectedly.

Avatar III is not unlimited on HeyGen’s newer credit-based paid plans. It currently uses 3 credits for each minute of generated video. However, some customers with an eligible legacy unlimited plan may retain their previous plan benefits while their subscription remains active and in good standing.

This distinction explains why two Creator plan customers may have different experiences with Avatar III.

Why Avatar III videos may now use credits

HeyGen has introduced credit-based plans in which one credit balance applies across supported video generation and asset creation features. Avatar III is included in that system and costs 3 credits per minute of generated output.

The current Creator plan includes 600 credits per month. When a project is ready to generate, HeyGen may display its estimated credit cost before generation. According to HeyGen, the displayed cost can vary based on the feature, model, video duration, or generation type selected.

This means choosing Avatar III does not automatically make a video unlimited if the account is on a credit-based plan.

Is Avatar III unlimited on a legacy HeyGen plan?

Eligible customers who remain on a legacy unlimited plan may still have access to the earlier plan structure. HeyGen states that these customers can retain their existing plan as long as the subscription remains active and in good standing.

Legacy access is not restored after leaving that plan. If a customer cancels a legacy subscription or switches to a newer credit-based plan, HeyGen says the customer cannot switch back to the old legacy plan.

The important question is therefore not simply whether the customer pays for Creator. It is whether the account is on a legacy unlimited version of Creator or a newer credit-based plan.

Why might a project show a higher credit estimate?

The Community discussion included Avatar III projects displaying estimates of 50 to 80 credits. The available information does not establish exactly why those projects received those estimates.

Avatar III’s documented rate is 3 credits per minute, but HeyGen notes that total usage can vary with the duration, feature, model, and generation type involved. Without reviewing the project settings and account plan, it would be inaccurate to attribute the entire estimate to Avatar III alone.

A higher-than-expected estimate is not, by itself, proof of a billing error. It should still be reviewed before generation, particularly if it does not appear consistent with the selected model and project length.

What to check before generating an Avatar III video

If Avatar III unexpectedly requires credits, take these steps:

Open Settings in your HeyGen account. Select Plan & Billing. Confirm whether the account is on a legacy unlimited plan or a newer credit-based plan. Review the credit estimate shown before generating the video. Check the project’s duration, selected avatar model, and any other enabled generation features. If the plan or credit estimate appears incorrect, contact [email protected] and ask the support team to review the account.

This is especially important for customers who believe they retained a legacy plan but are seeing credit charges for projects that previously generated without using credits.

Planning an Avatar III workflow around credits

Creators who produce long-form material or frequently regenerate scenes may consume credits faster than expected. Testing pronunciation, revising scripts, and producing several versions can result in repeated generations, each of which may contribute to total usage on a credit-based plan.

Before generating, review the estimated cost and confirm that the script and project settings are ready. This does not eliminate the need for revisions, but it helps make credit usage more predictable.

Creator customers who exhaust their monthly allocation cannot purchase one-time credit packs under the current credit-based structure. HeyGen directs those customers to upgrade to Pro if they need more credits.

Frequently asked questions

Does Avatar III use credits on the Creator plan?

Yes, on HeyGen’s newer credit-based Creator plan. Avatar III currently costs 3 credits per minute of generated output.

How many credits does the current Creator plan include?

The current credit-based Creator plan includes 600 credits per month.

Can legacy Creator customers keep unlimited Avatar III access?

Eligible legacy unlimited-plan customers may retain their existing plan while the subscription remains active and in good standing. The exact entitlement depends on the account’s plan.

Can I return to a legacy unlimited plan after switching?

No. HeyGen states that customers who cancel a legacy plan or switch to a credit-based plan cannot switch back to the old legacy plan.

What should I do if Avatar III is using credits unexpectedly?

Check Settings > Plan & Billing to confirm the plan attached to the account. If the plan or credit estimate appears incorrect, contact [email protected] for an account-specific review.