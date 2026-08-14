Summary Learn how HeyGen video processing works and follow the recommended steps to manage queued or delayed generations and get help when needed.

Most HeyGen videos move from submission to processing automatically. Occasionally, a video may remain in the queue or take longer than expected to complete. This does not necessarily mean that your project is lost or that the entire service is unavailable.

The most effective response is to identify whether the video is queued or actively processing, check HeyGen’s service status, and resubmit the generation if it appears delayed. If the issue continues, HeyGen Support can investigate the individual job using its video ID.

How HeyGen responded to the reported delays

In the original Community discussion, several users reported unusually long processing times in April 2026. A HeyGen Community Manager confirmed that the reports had been passed to the appropriate team and said the initial issue should be fixed.

When another user later reported a delayed job, the Community Manager confirmed that the team was looking into it and requested the video ID.

That exchange illustrates an important troubleshooting principle: processing issues can be investigated more effectively when users share the identifier for the affected job. It also shows why a delayed video should be treated as a specific generation issue unless HeyGen confirms a broader incident.

For future cases, the steps below reflect HeyGen’s current official processing and support guidance.

How long does HeyGen video generation usually take?

The length of a finished video is not the same as the time required to generate it. HeyGen states that one minute of an Avatar Studio video usually takes about 10 minutes to process, although videos may finish faster.

Several factors can affect processing speed:

The time and day the video is submitted

The selected resolution

The subscription tier

The video and voice engines used

Other background conditions associated with the project or service

Processing times can therefore differ between videos, even when their final durations are similar. HeyGen advises that a job taking significantly longer than expected may be experiencing a temporary processing issue. Read HeyGen’s video processing guidance.

Understand whether your video is processing or queued

The status displayed in HeyGen can help determine what to do next.

A video marked as processing has begun generation. A video shown as queued or in line for processing may be waiting for an available processing slot.

HeyGen applies concurrency limits, which control how many videos an account can process at the same time:

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When an account reaches its concurrency limit, additional videos remain in line until a processing slot becomes available. This is expected queue behavior and does not mean those projects have failed. See HeyGen’s documented concurrency limits.

How to resolve a delayed HeyGen video generation

1. Review your active video jobs

Start by checking whether other videos are already processing. If the account has reached its concurrency limit, the delayed video may simply be waiting for an earlier job to finish.

Allowing an active job to complete can automatically open a processing slot for the next video in line.

2. Check HeyGen’s service status

Visit the official HeyGen status page to check the operational state of the HeyGen website, application, and API.

If HeyGen has reported an active incident, the status page can provide the latest available information. If no incident is listed, continue troubleshooting the individual generation job.

3. Cancel and resubmit a job that appears delayed

If a video has been processing significantly longer than expected, HeyGen recommends canceling the generation and submitting it again.

HeyGen states that most temporary processing issues resolve within one or two resubmissions. The company also confirms that credits are not charged when a generation is canceled before completion or when it fails. Review the official resubmission and credit guidance.

Submit one replacement job at a time and monitor its progress. Creating several replacements simultaneously may place additional videos in the queue.

If the video still does not complete after resubmission, contact HeyGen Support. The support team can help terminate a delayed job so it can be submitted again.

For technical support, email [email protected] or use the chat bubble in the lower-right corner of the HeyGen homepage. View HeyGen’s official support options.

Include the following information where available:

The video ID

The status displayed in HeyGen

The approximate processing time

Whether other jobs are also queued

Whether the video has already been canceled and resubmitted

The video ID is especially useful because it identifies the exact generation that requires investigation.

A focused approach saves time

When a generation is delayed, changing the browser, shortening the video, switching avatars, or selecting another voice may seem worth trying. However, the Community discussion did not establish that these changes resolved the reported delays, and HeyGen’s current processing documentation does not identify them as the standard response.

A more reliable workflow is:

Confirm whether the video is processing or queued. Review the number of active generation jobs. Check the official HeyGen status page. Cancel and resubmit a delayed job. Contact support with the video ID if the issue continues.

This sequence addresses the most likely documented causes without introducing unnecessary changes to the project.

Frequently asked questions

Why is my HeyGen video in line for processing?

Your account may have reached its concurrency limit. Once an active generation finishes, the next queued video can move into processing.

For technical issues, email [email protected] or use the chat bubble in the lower-right corner of the HeyGen homepage. Include the affected video ID, its current status, how long it has been processing, and whether you have already canceled and resubmitted it. View HeyGen’s official support options.

Should I cancel a HeyGen video that is taking longer than expected?

If the video is actively processing for significantly longer than expected, HeyGen recommends canceling and resubmitting it. First confirm that it is not simply waiting in the queue behind another active job.

Are credits charged for a canceled or failed generation?

No. HeyGen states that credits are not charged when a video generation is canceled before completion or when the generation fails.

What should I send to HeyGen Support?

Provide the video ID, its current status, how long it has been processing, and whether you have already resubmitted it. These details help the support team identify and investigate the affected job.