UGC Video Generator App for Scalable Ad Creative
Create scroll-stopping UGC-style video ads directly from text using HeyGen's ugc video generator. Produce authentic-looking testimonials, product reviews, and social proof videos without hiring creators or coordinating shoots. Write your script, pick a creator-style presenter, and generate polished UGC ads that look and feel organic across every platform.
Features of UGC Video Generator
Creator-Style Presenters That Feel Real
Choose from 1,100+ AI UGC Video presenters designed to look like everyday creators, not corporate spokespeople. Each presenter delivers your script with natural expressions, casual gestures, and authentic delivery that matches the unpolished, relatable style audiences expect from UGC content. Pair any presenter with AI voice cloning to maintain a consistent brand voice across dozens of ad variations without recording a single take.
Instant Ad Variation Testing at Scale
Generate dozens of UGC ad variations from one script in minutes instead of weeks. Swap presenters, backgrounds, hooks, and calls to action to A/B test creative across platforms. HeyGen's text to video engine lets performance marketers iterate on winning concepts and produce fresh creative before audience fatigue sets in, all without rebriefing a single creator.
Multilingual UGC Ads Without Reshooting
Expand your highest-performing UGC ads into new markets instantly. HeyGen's AI Video Translator localizes any video into 175+ languages with accurate AI lip sync and preserved voice tone, so your translated ads sound native to every audience. Run the same winning creative in Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese, and dozens more languages from a single original.
Script-Driven Production With Full Control
Write or paste your ad script and HeyGen handles the rest. Use the AI video generator to control pacing, tone, scene transitions, and visual emphasis directly from your text. Integrate AI product placement to feature items naturally within the frame, add branded backgrounds, and include subtitle generator output for sound-off viewing on social feeds.
Platform-Ready Export for Every Ad Channel
Render UGC video ads in the exact format each platform demands. Export in vertical for TikTok and Reels, square for feed ads, and landscape for YouTube pre-roll. HeyGen produces HD and 4K output with embedded captions, clean audio, and optimized file sizes so your creative is ready to upload directly to ad managers without additional post-production or format conversion.
Use Cases
Product Review Videos for E-Commerce
Need authentic product reviews to drive conversions? Write the review script, select a relatable presenter, and produce convincing product video reviews ready for product pages and paid social in minutes.
Social Proof Ads for Paid Campaigns
Need testimonial-style ads that build trust at scale? Create polished social proof videos using diverse AI actors and authentic scripts, then generate dozens of variations to test across facebook ad and instagram ad maker campaigns.
TikTok and Reels Ad Creative
Need native-feeling short-form ads for social platforms? Write hook-driven scripts, pair them with casual creator-style presenters, and produce vertical tiktok video and reel generator content optimized for engagement.
App and SaaS Onboarding Promos
Need relatable walkthrough videos that drive signups? Create approachable product demo video content where a friendly presenter walks viewers through your product using the authentic tone that converts.
Influencer-Style Brand Content
Need creator-led brand content without influencer budgets? Produce AI Influencer Generator content at scale, choosing from diverse virtual presenters who deliver your brand message with the personality and relatability your audience expects.
Localized Ad Creative for Global Markets
Need UGC-style ads that resonate across regions? Translate your best-performing UGC ads into 175+ languages with AI dubbing while preserving authentic delivery, enabling one winning creative to perform globally.
How It Works
Create UGC-style video ads in four steps that take you from ad concept to platform-ready creative in minutes.
Choose your format
Select a UGC ad template or start from scratch. Configure aspect ratio, visual style, and the type of ad you want to produce. The system prepares casual framing, natural lighting, and creator-style presentation settings.
Write your script
Write or paste your ad script. Craft the hook, key benefit points, and call to action. HeyGen analyzes your text for tone, pacing, and scene structure to optimize delivery for UGC-style authenticity.
Pick your presenter
Browse 1,100+ creator-style presenters and select the one that matches your target audience. Adjust voice, delivery style, and background to ensure the ad feels organic and relatable.
Generate and export
Render the final UGC video ad. HeyGen synchronizes presenter delivery, visuals, captions, and transitions, then exports a platform-ready file for TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or any ad manager.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a UGC video generator and how does it create ads?
A UGC video generator uses AI to produce video ads that look and feel like user-generated content from real creators. HeyGen's version lets you write a script, choose from 1,100+ creator-style presenters, and generate authentic-looking testimonials, reviews, and social proof ads without hiring anyone or filming anything.
Will the UGC ads look authentic enough to perform on social media?
Yes. HeyGen's presenters are designed specifically for the UGC format with casual gestures, natural expressions, and relatable delivery that mirrors how real creators speak on camera. Combined with casual backgrounds and conversational scripting, the output matches the organic aesthetic audiences engage with on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.
How many ad variations can I produce from a single script?
There is no fixed limit. You can swap presenters, backgrounds, hooks, and calls to action to generate as many variations as your testing strategy requires. Most teams produce 10 to 50 variations per concept in a single session, each ready for A/B testing across ad platforms within minutes instead of the weeks traditional UGC production demands.
Can I add my own product to the UGC video ad?
Yes. HeyGen supports AI product placement that lets you feature your product naturally within the video frame. You can also include branded overlays, logos, and custom backgrounds to keep product visibility high while maintaining the authentic creator-led feel.
How does UGC video generation compare to hiring real creators?
Hiring creators typically costs $200 to $2,000+ per video, involves contracts, product shipping, revision rounds, and 2 to 4 week turnarounds. HeyGen produces comparable UGC-style content in minutes at a fraction of the cost, with unlimited revisions and the ability to scale to dozens of variations instantly. You keep full creative control without managing external relationships.
Can I translate my best-performing UGC ads into other languages?
Absolutely. HeyGen's video translator localizes any UGC ad into 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and synchronized lip movements. Your top-performing English ad can run in Spanish, German, Japanese, Portuguese, and more without reshooting or hiring local creators for each market.
What ad platforms and formats does the UGC video generator support?
HeyGen exports UGC ads in every major format: vertical 9:16 for TikTok and Instagram Reels, square 1:1 for feed placements, and landscape 16:9 for YouTube and display. Output is available in HD and 4K with embedded captions, clean audio, and optimized file sizes ready for direct upload to Meta Ads Manager, TikTok Ads, Google Ads, and other platforms.
Is HeyGen free to use for creating UGC video ads?
HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required that lets you generate UGC video ads and explore the core features. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock additional creator-style presenters, longer video lengths, AI voice cloning, and access to the full library of UGC templates and customization options.
Can I use a UGC video generator for testimonial ads without real customers?
Yes. You can write testimonial scripts based on your product's value propositions and pair them with diverse creator-style presenters to produce social proof ads. Many performance marketing teams use this approach to test messaging angles before investing in filmed customer testimonials, then scale the winning concepts across campaigns.
How do I make my AI-generated UGC ads stand out from competitors?
Focus on strong hooks in the first two seconds, use scripts that mirror how real customers talk about your product, and test multiple presenter styles against your target demographic. HeyGen's AI video editor lets you refine pacing, add trending audio styles, and adjust visual elements so each ad feels native to the platform where it runs.
Create UGC Video Ads Today
Generate authentic UGC-style video ads with AI. 1,100+ creator avatars, no influencers needed.