Invite members to your workspace

Welcome to HeyGen Academy. This module, Inviting and Managing Teammates, is all about getting your team into your workspace so you can collaborate and start creating right away. When you’re ready to add teammates, first make sure you’re inside your shared workspace rather than your personal account. From the Manage Workspace panel, you’ll see everyone who’s been invited, their current roles, and whether they’ve accepted or are still pending. HeyGen also makes suggestions for colleagues who have already signed up with your company email domain, making it easy to bring them in with a single click. You can invite teammates directly by email, or copy a shareable link to send out more broadly. As soon as an invitation is sent, the user appears in your member list with the status Invite Sent. If your workspace is configured for request-to-join, new requests will also show up in the same panel. Once approved, the teammate moves into Active status, officially joining your workspace and occupying a seat on your plan. Every member in HeyGen is assigned a role, which determines their level of access: - Super Admins have full control over billing, security, permissions, and workspace settings. - Developers can create content and also access HeyGen’s API for integrations like CRMs or email platforms. - Creators focus on producing videos, avatars, and voices but don’t manage permissions or billing. - Viewers are approvers and reviewers who can access content without making edits. This role-based structure helps you balance creativity with oversight, ensuring teammates have the tools they need—without giving unnecessary access. If you’ve enabled request-based access, you can review and act on join requests in two places: the notifications panel and the Members & Workspaces tab. Approving a request immediately makes the user active and visible in your members list; denying it keeps your workspace secure. Beyond member roles, HeyGen gives you granular control over how content is shared within the workspace. At the project, folder, or video level, you can adjust permissions to restrict access, allow edits, or share view-only links. Even within shared projects, a Viewer role always remains view-only, preserving your access policies. When a video is published, it generates a Share Page, where creators can add captions, configure permissions, apply password protection, or make the video publicly viewable without requiring sign-in. These options give teams the flexibility to manage how and where content is distributed. By the end of this module, you’ll understand how to invite teammates, assign roles, and control access to content. With these steps in place, your workspace will be ready for secure, scalable collaboration across your organization