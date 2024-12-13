How to Create a Step by Step Tutorial Video Easily

Turn your ideas into engaging instructional videos fast with HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature.

297/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For creative professionals seeking quick tips, generate a 60-second animated tutorial showcasing an inspiring design technique. The visual style should be dynamic and engaging, using upbeat music and rich visual assets from HeyGen's media library/stock support to simplify complex creative processes.
Example Prompt 2
A 30-second video tutorial is needed to guide tech-savvy users through a rapid software installation, focusing on essential steps. This concise instructional video should feature fast-paced screen recording, complemented by HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions to ensure every crucial detail is accessible and understood.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 60-second training video for new employees, covering a company's core compliance policy. Employing a warm and informative tone, this video will utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present the material in an approachable manner, making the onboarding process feel welcoming and clear for all new hires.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Step-by-Step Tutorial Videos Work

Easily transform your knowledge into engaging, professional tutorial videos, guiding your audience through processes with clarity and impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Outline your tutorial's flow by writing a clear and concise script. HeyGen's text-to-video capability allows you to generate engaging content effortlessly, focusing your `plan` and refining your narrative.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Bring your tutorial to life by selecting from a diverse library of AI avatars and templates. Customize scenes and backgrounds to match your brand, making your `animated tutorial` visually appealing and consistent.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance viewer comprehension and accessibility by incorporating dynamic features. Easily add subtitles/captions automatically, ensuring your instructions are clear and your `Ai transcripts` are accurate for all audiences.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your tutorial video and prepare it for distribution. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing and various export options to ensure your video is optimized for platforms like `YouTube`, making it simple to `publish` and reach your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Elevate Corporate Training & Onboarding

.

Utilize AI-powered video tutorials to boost employee engagement and knowledge retention, making internal training more effective and impactful.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the process to create a video tutorial without extensive recording?

HeyGen streamlines creating compelling tutorial videos by transforming your script into an engaging video using AI avatars and text-to-video functionality. This eliminates the need for traditional recording software or extensive video production equipment, making it easy to create a video tutorial efficiently.

What innovative features does HeyGen offer for developing instructional videos quickly?

HeyGen leverages AI to convert written scripts into professional instructional videos with customizable AI avatars and automated voiceover generation. This efficient approach allows you to quickly produce high-quality training videos, complete with subtitles, ready for platforms like YouTube.

Can HeyGen help produce animated tutorial videos with consistent branding?

Yes, HeyGen enables the creation of engaging animated tutorial videos through its customizable AI avatars, scene templates, and media library support. You can apply branding controls, such as logos and colors, to ensure all your video content aligns seamlessly with your brand identity.

How does HeyGen support creating a detailed step-by-step tutorial video from a script?

HeyGen allows you to easily transform your well-planned script into a detailed step-by-step tutorial video. Utilize the powerful text-to-video feature and AI voiceovers, then enhance your instructional videos with AI transcripts and rich visuals from the integrated stock media library before you publish.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo