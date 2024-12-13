Onboarding Training Videos: Boost New Hire Engagement & Retention

Streamline your employee onboarding process and boost retention with engaging videos, effortlessly created using AI avatars.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second instructional video outlining the key steps of the remote employee onboarding process, utilizing a clear, modern visual style with soft background music. This video should leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform written guidelines into a comprehensive visual guide, complemented by subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second video demonstrating essential internal tools for new team members, adopting a dynamic and practical visual style with integrated screen recordings. Employ HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble this valuable video training resource, ensuring a smooth and informative introduction.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 45-second motivational piece for department managers, highlighting how effective onboarding training videos boost retention and contribute to long-term success. The video should have a professional, authoritative visual style, using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it looks perfect across all internal communication channels, featuring a confident AI avatar.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Onboarding Training Videos Works

Efficiently welcome new hires and streamline your onboarding process by crafting engaging training videos that boost understanding and retention.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by writing or pasting your training script into HeyGen. Our platform allows you to convert your text directly into video, making it easy to create onboarding videos.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your message. Generate natural-sounding voiceovers to effectively communicate with your new hires.
3
Step 3
Enhance and Brand Your Content
Apply your company's branding controls by adding logos and brand colors to align with your internal guidelines. This ensures consistent video training.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Effectively
Once finalized, export your video in various aspect ratios suitable for any platform. Easily distribute video content across your preferred platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Cultivate Company Culture & Connection

Craft inspiring videos that effectively convey your company's values and culture, fostering a strong sense of belonging for new team members.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I easily create onboarding videos for new hires without extensive video production experience?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional onboarding videos effortlessly using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Simply input your script, and HeyGen generates engaging content, making the entire onboarding process smoother for new hires.

What features does HeyGen offer to ensure my employee onboarding videos align with our company culture and brand?

HeyGen provides customizable templates and extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, colors, and specific visual elements. This ensures your video training reflects your unique company culture, creating a cohesive experience for new hires.

How does HeyGen facilitate efficient remote employee onboarding and improve retention?

HeyGen's platform streamlines the creation and distribution of engaging video training for remote new hires, ensuring consistent messaging across your global teams. By delivering compelling storytelling through AI-generated videos, you can significantly boost retention and integrate new employees effectively.

Can HeyGen help with the distribution and accessibility of our onboarding training videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports aspect-ratio resizing and various export options, making your onboarding training videos easy to distribute across different platforms and devices. The platform also includes automatic voiceover generation and subtitles, enhancing accessibility for all new hires.

