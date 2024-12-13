Onboarding Training Videos: Boost New Hire Engagement & Retention
Streamline your employee onboarding process and boost retention with engaging videos, effortlessly created using AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second instructional video outlining the key steps of the remote employee onboarding process, utilizing a clear, modern visual style with soft background music. This video should leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform written guidelines into a comprehensive visual guide, complemented by subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Produce a concise 30-second video demonstrating essential internal tools for new team members, adopting a dynamic and practical visual style with integrated screen recordings. Employ HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble this valuable video training resource, ensuring a smooth and informative introduction.
Craft a 45-second motivational piece for department managers, highlighting how effective onboarding training videos boost retention and contribute to long-term success. The video should have a professional, authoritative visual style, using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it looks perfect across all internal communication channels, featuring a confident AI avatar.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Develop Comprehensive Onboarding Programs.
Rapidly create and update extensive video training modules, ensuring consistent knowledge transfer for all new hires globally.
Enhance New Hire Engagement & Retention.
Utilize AI-powered videos to make onboarding training more interactive and memorable, significantly improving new employee retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I easily create onboarding videos for new hires without extensive video production experience?
HeyGen empowers you to create professional onboarding videos effortlessly using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Simply input your script, and HeyGen generates engaging content, making the entire onboarding process smoother for new hires.
What features does HeyGen offer to ensure my employee onboarding videos align with our company culture and brand?
HeyGen provides customizable templates and extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, colors, and specific visual elements. This ensures your video training reflects your unique company culture, creating a cohesive experience for new hires.
How does HeyGen facilitate efficient remote employee onboarding and improve retention?
HeyGen's platform streamlines the creation and distribution of engaging video training for remote new hires, ensuring consistent messaging across your global teams. By delivering compelling storytelling through AI-generated videos, you can significantly boost retention and integrate new employees effectively.
Can HeyGen help with the distribution and accessibility of our onboarding training videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports aspect-ratio resizing and various export options, making your onboarding training videos easy to distribute across different platforms and devices. The platform also includes automatic voiceover generation and subtitles, enhancing accessibility for all new hires.