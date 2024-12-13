Create Engaging Content with an eLearning Video Maker

Transform your lessons with interactive videos using AI avatars for a seamless learning experience.

582/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
This 60-second video is designed for corporate trainers and HR professionals seeking to maintain brand consistency in their elearning modules. The video demonstrates how HeyGen's video templates can be customized to align with company branding, using a sleek and professional visual style. The audio includes a clear and authoritative voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. With real-time collaboration capabilities, teams can work together seamlessly to produce high-quality training videos that resonate with their audience.
Prompt 2
Aimed at content creators and educators, this 30-second video highlights the ease of video creation with HeyGen's interactive video tools. The narrative follows a teacher using HeyGen's templates and scenes to craft a lesson plan that captivates students. The visual style is vibrant and engaging, with lively animations and sound effects that bring the content to life. By showcasing the media library/stock support, this video emphasizes the creative potential of HeyGen for producing educational videos that inspire and inform.
Prompt 3
In this 90-second video, instructional designers and elearning developers will explore the technical prowess of HeyGen's platform. The video delves into the use of AI avatars to create personalized learning experiences, with a focus on the technical aspects of integrating these avatars into existing courses. The visual style is modern and sleek, with a sophisticated soundtrack that underscores the innovative nature of the technology. Featuring aspect-ratio resizing & exports, this video is ideal for those looking to optimize their content for various devices and platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use an eLearning Video Maker

Create engaging and interactive eLearning videos with ease using our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Create with AI Avatars
Start your video creation journey by utilizing AI avatars to bring your content to life. These avatars can deliver your script with precision, adding a human touch to your eLearning videos.
2
Step 2
Choose Video Templates
Select from a variety of video templates to streamline your production process. These templates ensure brand consistency and provide a professional look to your eLearning content.
3
Step 3
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance engagement by incorporating interactive elements into your videos. Use drag-and-drop simplicity to add quizzes, polls, and clickable links, making your content more engaging for learners.
4
Step 4
Export with Branding Controls
Once your video is ready, export it with full branding controls. Customize logos, colors, and other branding elements to maintain consistency across your eLearning materials.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes elearning video creation by offering an AI-powered video maker that simplifies the process of creating interactive and engaging videos. With features like video templates and multimedia tools, HeyGen ensures brand consistency and enhances learning experiences.

Simplify Medical Topics and Enhance Healthcare Education

.

Utilize HeyGen's video creation capabilities to break down complex medical topics into easily digestible, engaging content.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify elearning video creation?

HeyGen streamlines elearning video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop simplicity and AI-powered tools. Users can easily create engaging videos using customizable video templates and interactive elements, ensuring a seamless integration with any learning management system.

What makes HeyGen's AI video maker unique?

HeyGen's AI video maker stands out with its ability to generate videos from scripts using AI avatars and voiceover generation. This ensures brand consistency and allows for real-time collaboration, making it a powerful tool for creating professional and interactive videos.

Can HeyGen support interactive video features?

Yes, HeyGen supports interactive video features by offering multimedia tools and interactive elements. This allows creators to craft videos that are not only informative but also engaging, enhancing the viewer's learning experience.

What branding options does HeyGen offer for video templates?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing users to customize video templates with their logo and colors. This ensures that all videos maintain brand consistency, while the media library and stock support offer additional resources for content creation.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo