AI Promo Video Maker

Create promo videos fast and consistently. Add a script or campaign message to generate polished visuals, voice, captions, and pacing automatically. No filming or editing skills needed.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Product promotion videos

Showcase product benefits clearly without filming. Promo videos help explain features, highlight value, and drive interest across marketing channels.

Social media campaign promos

Create short, scroll-friendly promo videos for social media platforms using an easy-to-use video editor with animated text. Clear messaging and captions help captivate attention quickly on mobile-first platforms.

Event and launch announcements

Promote upcoming launches or events with videos that deliver key details fast. Update messaging easily as timelines or offers change.

Website and landing page videos

Replace static visuals with promo videos that explain offerings at a glance. Video helps visitors understand value faster and stay engaged longer.

Email and sales promos

Embed short promo videos in email campaigns or sales outreach to improve open rates, clicks, and message clarity.

Brand awareness content

Tell your brand story through promotional videos that are easy to produce, consistent in style, and scalable across channels.

Why HeyGen Is the Leading Promo Video Maker

HeyGen helps teams create professional promo videos without traditional production workflows. It combines fast AI video generation, clear message control, and scalable output so promotional content is ready when campaigns need it.

Built for promotional storytelling

HeyGen structures promo videos around attention-grabbing openings, clear benefits, and strong calls to action to make a promo video. Each video is designed to communicate value quickly and keep viewers engaged.

Faster creation, easier updates

Create promo videos in minutes, not days, with our easy to use platform. Edit scripts or messaging at the text level and instantly regenerate updated videos for new offers, launches, or campaigns with ready-made templates.

Consistent quality across channels

Every promo video is generated with clean visuals, natural voice delivery, and balanced pacing. This ensures a professional look across social media, ads, and websites.

Text-driven promo video creation

Start with a short prompt or full script and let the easy to use promo video maker convert it into a complete video. Scenes, visuals, narration, and captions are generated automatically to match your message.

Three smiling people in video call screens with an interface featuring "Video Agent," "Script," and "Add PDF/PPT" buttons.

Script-based AI video generator

Instead of complex timelines, you work directly with a video template. Adjust wording, reorder sections, or refine tone, and the AI video generator updates the entire high-quality promo video template instantly.

A screen showing a woman with a phone, a 'Product Launch' presentation, and a 'Script' for productivity.

Music, voice, and captions included

Add background music, natural-sounding voiceovers, and synchronized captions automatically. These elements improve clarity, accessibility, and viewer retention without extra tools.

Musician playing guitar and filmmaker on a beach with a vintage car, accompanied by video play and sparkle icons.

Brand-ready layouts and styling

Apply layouts, colors, and visual styles that align with your brand. Promo videos remain consistent across campaigns while adapting to different messages and formats.

Smiling woman with digital interface elements showing "Safety & Security," brand fonts, and brand colors being selected.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the Promo Video Maker

Create promotional videos in four simple steps using our free promo video maker.

Step 1

Add your promo message

Enter a script, product details, or campaign idea. The system prepares the content for easy to use promotional video creation.

Step 2

Shape the storyline

Edit text to refine hooks, benefits, and calls to action for your product or service. The platform structures scenes automatically in the video template.

Step 3

Customize visuals and audio

Choose layout, captions, music, and voice style to create a promo video. Timing, pacing, and lip sync are handled automatically.

Step 4

Generate and share

Render the final promo video and export it for social media, websites, or campaigns with royalty-free content. Regenerate anytime with updated text to create a promo video.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a promo video maker?

A promo video maker is a tool that creates promotional videos from scripts or ideas, making it easy to create videos. It automates visuals, narration, captions, and pacing so teams can produce marketing videos without filming or manual editing.

What types of promo videos can I create?

You can create product promos, campaign videos, event announcements, social media clips, website videos, and brand awareness content, all from the same text-based workflow.

How long should a promo video be?

Most promo videos perform best between 15 seconds and 2 minutes, especially when using a video template. The promo video maker helps structure content to deliver key messages quickly and clearly.

Can I customize branding and style?

Yes. You can apply brand colors, layouts, and visual styles to ensure promo videos match your identity and remain consistent across campaigns.

Do I need video editing experience?

No. The workflow is designed for non-editors to easily create their own videos. You work with text and settings while the AI handles production details automatically.

Are promo videos suitable for social media?

Yes. Videos are generated in formats optimized for social platforms, with captions and pacing designed for mobile viewing.

Can I update promo videos easily?

Yes. Edit the text, regenerate the video, and publish again using the video editor. This makes it easy to keep promotions current without redoing production using a promo video template.

What format are promo videos exported in?

Promo videos are exported as standard MP4 files, ready to share across websites, social platforms, email campaigns, and ads.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

