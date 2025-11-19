Create promo videos fast and consistently. Add a script or campaign message to generate polished visuals, voice, captions, and pacing automatically. No filming or editing skills needed.
Showcase product benefits clearly without filming. Promo videos help explain features, highlight value, and drive interest across marketing channels.
Create short, scroll-friendly promo videos for social media platforms using an easy-to-use video editor with animated text. Clear messaging and captions help captivate attention quickly on mobile-first platforms.
Promote upcoming launches or events with videos that deliver key details fast. Update messaging easily as timelines or offers change.
Replace static visuals with promo videos that explain offerings at a glance. Video helps visitors understand value faster and stay engaged longer.
Embed short promo videos in email campaigns or sales outreach to improve open rates, clicks, and message clarity.
Tell your brand story through promotional videos that are easy to produce, consistent in style, and scalable across channels.
Why HeyGen Is the Leading Promo Video Maker
HeyGen helps teams create professional promo videos without traditional production workflows. It combines fast AI video generation, clear message control, and scalable output so promotional content is ready when campaigns need it.
HeyGen structures promo videos around attention-grabbing openings, clear benefits, and strong calls to action to make a promo video. Each video is designed to communicate value quickly and keep viewers engaged.
Create promo videos in minutes, not days, with our easy to use platform. Edit scripts or messaging at the text level and instantly regenerate updated videos for new offers, launches, or campaigns with ready-made templates.
Every promo video is generated with clean visuals, natural voice delivery, and balanced pacing. This ensures a professional look across social media, ads, and websites.
Text-driven promo video creation
Start with a short prompt or full script and let the easy to use promo video maker convert it into a complete video. Scenes, visuals, narration, and captions are generated automatically to match your message.
Script-based AI video generator
Instead of complex timelines, you work directly with a video template. Adjust wording, reorder sections, or refine tone, and the AI video generator updates the entire high-quality promo video template instantly.
Music, voice, and captions included
Add background music, natural-sounding voiceovers, and synchronized captions automatically. These elements improve clarity, accessibility, and viewer retention without extra tools.
Brand-ready layouts and styling
Apply layouts, colors, and visual styles that align with your brand. Promo videos remain consistent across campaigns while adapting to different messages and formats.
How to Use the Promo Video Maker
Create promotional videos in four simple steps using our free promo video maker.
Enter a script, product details, or campaign idea. The system prepares the content for easy to use promotional video creation.
Edit text to refine hooks, benefits, and calls to action for your product or service. The platform structures scenes automatically in the video template.
Choose layout, captions, music, and voice style to create a promo video. Timing, pacing, and lip sync are handled automatically.
Render the final promo video and export it for social media, websites, or campaigns with royalty-free content. Regenerate anytime with updated text to create a promo video.
A promo video maker is a tool that creates promotional videos from scripts or ideas, making it easy to create videos. It automates visuals, narration, captions, and pacing so teams can produce marketing videos without filming or manual editing.
You can create product promos, campaign videos, event announcements, social media clips, website videos, and brand awareness content, all from the same text-based workflow.
Most promo videos perform best between 15 seconds and 2 minutes, especially when using a video template. The promo video maker helps structure content to deliver key messages quickly and clearly.
Yes. You can apply brand colors, layouts, and visual styles to ensure promo videos match your identity and remain consistent across campaigns.
No. The workflow is designed for non-editors to easily create their own videos. You work with text and settings while the AI handles production details automatically.
Yes. Videos are generated in formats optimized for social platforms, with captions and pacing designed for mobile viewing.
Yes. Edit the text, regenerate the video, and publish again using the video editor. This makes it easy to keep promotions current without redoing production using a promo video template.
Promo videos are exported as standard MP4 files, ready to share across websites, social platforms, email campaigns, and ads.
