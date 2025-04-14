Turn your data, charts, and visual content into polished infographic videos in minutes. With this infographic video maker, you start with your information and get a fully narrated, animated video without cameras, design software, or editing experience. Make complex ideas clear, shareable, and built for every screen.
Why Brands Choose HeyGen Infographic Video Maker
Animate Any Data or Chart Automatically
Stop sending static slides that no one reads. Paste in your data, upload a chart, or describe a concept and watch it become a scene-by-scene animated infographic video with motion graphics, smooth transitions, and timed narration. You get polished output without touching a timeline. Whether you are presenting market research, product metrics, or a how-to sequence, the AI video generator handles the heavy lifting so your content lands the way it deserves.
Start from a Customizable Infographic Video Template
You do not need a blank canvas to start. Choose from an extensive library of professionally designed infographic video templates, each built to bring your data to life with animated graphics, on-brand color palettes, and layouts you can make fit your brand in minutes. Drop in a PDF, a PowerPoint, a URL, or a written script and the platform turns it into a structured infographic video automatically. Teams that work from existing documents use PDF to video and PPT To video to skip the manual rebuild and go straight to a finished, share-ready result in minutes.
Customize Visuals, Branding, and Layout
Your infographic video should look like your brand, not like a template. Adjust color palettes, font styles, icon designs, and background themes directly inside the intuitive editor. Upload your logo, swap scene order, and fine-tune timing without a single line of code. Every element is customizable so your output stays on-brand across every campaign and channel. The video editor gives you full creative control at any step, and changes render instantly so iteration is fast and friction-free.
Translate and Localize Into 175+ Languages
One infographic video becomes a global asset the moment you need it to. Run any finished video through the platform's translation engine and get a lip-synced, naturally narrated version in any of 175+ languages without rebuilding scenes or re-recording audio. Brands and teams distributing content across regions use AI video translator to localize in an afternoon rather than over several months.
Narrate with Natural-Sounding AI Voiceover
Every infographic video comes to life with clear, professional narration produced from your script in seconds. Choose from hundreds of voice styles, adjust the pace, and match the tone to your audience. No recording booth, no microphone, no reshoots. If your audience is global, use AI voice Cloning to keep your voice consistent across every localized version you produce.
Use Cases of an Infographic Video Maker
Marketing teams spend weeks turning research reports and campaign data into content that actually gets shared. Static infographics rarely captivate the way a moving, narrated video does, and traditional production requires designers, copywriters, and rounds of revision before anything goes live. With an infographic video maker, you write your narrative, drop in your data and statistics, and generate a finished animated video in one session that is genuinely engaging for your audience. Teams use this workflow to produce data-driven content for social media posts, email, and paid channels faster than any agency turnaround, using marketing videos to keep every campaign moving.
Product updates communicated through text-heavy release notes rarely stick. Engineering teams ship features, product managers write announcements, and users still do not understand what changed or why it matters. An infographic video maker lets product teams transform complex data and feature descriptions into clear, visually compelling walkthroughs with animated callouts and step-by-step narration. Use the product demo video workflow to produce polished feature videos the same day the update ships.
Training content that relies on static slides or long documents produces low completion rates and even lower retention. Learning and development teams need content that moves, explains, and reinforces key information visually. With an infographic video maker, you convert process maps, compliance requirements, and onboarding steps into dynamic, narrated infographic videos that employees actually watch. The training video workflow supports SCORM-ready export and can be localized into multiple languages for distributed teams in hours.
Explaining a concept with text and a static graph is one thing. Explaining it with a timed, narrated, animated sequence is something learners actually remember. Educators and e-learning producers use infographic video to turn lesson plans, pie charts, and statistical breakdowns into structured educational content without hiring a motion graphics studio. Making information memorable is the whole point, and the educational video and course builder tools sit inside the same platform so building an entire module from scratch takes hours instead of weeks.
Creative agencies regularly face briefs that require fast turnaround on data visualization and explainer content across multiple clients and campaigns. Traditional production pipelines cannot keep up with the volume. With an infographic video maker, agencies use templates and script to video automation to create infographic videos at pace, keep margins healthy, and meet client deadlines without growing headcount. Localization into additional languages is a single extra step rather than a separate project.
Buyers do not have time to read a 12-page deck. Sales teams that can send a short, animated infographic video showcasing ROI data, comparison stats, or onboarding timelines compel conversations forward faster because the information is easy to digest on the first pass. Video infographic content that puts your numbers in motion is more informative and more impactful than a PDF, and it helps stakeholders make decisions faster. Build prospect-specific content using AI video Ad and promo video templates designed to keep attention and drive the next step in the deal.
How to Create Infographic Videos Using AI
Go from raw data or a written script to a finished infographic video in four straightforward steps, no design tools or editing experience required.
Upload a PDF, paste a script, drop in a URL, or type a topic. The platform reads your source material and structures it into a scene-by-scene infographic video framework automatically.
Pick a visual theme, adjust colors and layouts, add your branding, and configure the narration voice. Every element is editable before you render.
The platform produces your full infographic video with synchronized narration, motion graphics, and transitions. Preview every scene before you finalize.
Download your video in the format you need or export directly to your channel. Add subtitles, localize into additional languages, or push to your LMS in one step.
An infographic video maker is a tool that turns data, charts, process flows, and written content into animated, narrated videos automatically. You provide the source material, whether that is a script, a PDF, a spreadsheet summary, or a topic description, and the platform sequences it into visual scenes with timed narration and motion graphics. The result is a finished video ready for social, training platforms, websites, or presentations without any manual editing or design work.
Yes. You can upload your own charts, graphics, and brand assets and apply them across every scene. The editor lets you set your color palette, typography, and logo so the finished video matches your brand guidelines without a designer in the loop. If you are starting from a presentation file, PPT To video pulls your existing slide visuals and reconstructs them as animated video scenes automatically.
Most infographic videos are ready within a few minutes of submitting your source material. The platform handles scene construction, narration sync, and motion graphics simultaneously so you are not waiting through a manual production queue. Longer videos with many data scenes may take slightly more time, but the workflow from input to export is measured in minutes, not days.
No experience is needed. The entire process is easy to use from the first session. You write or paste your information, choose a visual style, and the platform produces the video. Teams with no design background use it to produce content that looks professionally made on the first attempt. The AI video editor handles alignment, spacing, and animation timing automatically.
Yes. After generating your video, you can translate it into any of 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and natural narration preserved. You do not need to rebuild scenes or re-record any audio. The video translator handles the localization pass as a single additional step, making it practical to deliver the same infographic content to international teams, markets, or audiences without a separate production budget.
Design tools require manual animation, timeline editing, voiceover recording, and export formatting, each of which adds hours to every project. This platform replaces that entire workflow with a text-based input that produces a finished video automatically. Teams using traditional tools report spending days on what this animated infographic maker delivers in minutes. The AI video explainer workflow is built specifically for the kind of structured, data-driven content that takes the longest to produce manually.
Yes. Edit the script, swap a data point, change the visual style, or adjust scene order through the text-based editor, then re-render. The updated video is ready in minutes without rebuilding anything from scratch. This makes creating an infographic video practical for content that changes regularly, such as quarterly metrics, product update sequences, or compliance training that needs to reflect current policy, something that is not feasible with filmed production.
Yes. You can export in the aspect ratio that fits each platform, including 16:9 for YouTube and presentations, 9:16 for vertical social formats, and 1:1 for feed posts. Add subtitles automatically using the subtitle generator so your content performs in silent autoplay environments. For short-form social content, the reel generator and youtube shorts tools let you cut infographic content into platform-native formats in one step.
A free plan is available with no credit card required, letting you generate videos and explore the core tools before committing. Paid plans start at $24 per month and unlock voice cloning, longer video lengths, full template access, and advanced export options. Enterprise plans include API access, custom integrations, and team collaboration features for organizations running high-volume production workflows.
Yes. You can use the same source document or script to produce multiple versions with different visual styles, narration tones, or language tracks. Teams that work from a single data report often generate separate versions for internal briefings, social distribution, and training content simultaneously. The text to video and faceless video workflows make it straightforward to branch a single input into several distinct outputs without repeating production work.
The platform includes an extensive library of infographic templates covering timelines, process flows, comparison charts, data breakdowns, and step-by-step sequences. Each template is professionally designed and fully customizable, so you can upgrade the layout, adjust the color scheme, and apply your branding without touching the underlying structure. Browse by industry, format, or content type to find the perfect starting point for your video infographic, then replace the placeholder content with your own data in minutes.
It is a dynamic format built to do exactly that. Static reports and slide decks inform, but infographic videos captivate your audience by combining motion, narration, and illustration in a way that is both engaging and easy to follow. Videos that make data visual and keep it moving are more likely to be watched to completion, shared across teams, and recalled later. If you want to share complex findings with a stakeholder group or entertain and inform at the same time, infographic video is the format that makes a lasting impression without requiring production expertise.
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