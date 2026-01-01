Welcome to HeyGen Academy.
The first step to getting started is setting up your workspace. This process allows you to create and customize your workspace so it’s ready for your team to collaborate effectively.
Access your workspace settings
From your HeyGen homepage, click the arrow next to your name in the bottom left corner.
ในส่วน Personal คุณจะเห็นบัญชีส่วนตัวของคุณ
ในส่วน Workspace คุณจะเห็นทุก workspace ของ HeyGen ที่คุณเข้าร่วมหรือได้รับเชิญ
เมื่อสร้างบัญชีส่วนตัวครั้งแรกโดยทั่วไปคุณจะอยู่ในแพ็กเกจฟรี เมื่อเข้าร่วมเวิร์กสเปซระดับองค์กรคุณจะสามารถเข้าถึงฟีเจอร์และการตั้งค่าความปลอดภัยทั้งหมดขององค์กรได้
You’ll know you’re viewing the enterprise workspace when you see “Enterprise” in the bottom left corner.
Create and configure a new workspace
To create a new workspace, open the bottom-left menu and navigate to Settings.
ในการตั้งค่าเวิร์กสเปซของคุณ คุณสามารถ:
คุณยังสามารถเปิดใช้ AI-Assisted Watermarking เพื่อใส่ลายน้ำให้กับวิดีโอทั้งหมดที่สร้างในเวิร์กสเปซได้
เลือกได้ว่าใครสามารถเข้าร่วมเวิร์กสเปซของคุณได้
คุณมีตัวเลือก 3 แบบในการควบคุมการเข้าถึงเวิร์กสเปซของคุณ:
Once you’ve completed these steps, your workspace is fully set up.
You’ve named your workspace, added your logo, and customized the settings to reflect your brand.
เวิร์กสเปซของคุณพร้อมใช้งานแล้ว และสามารถเริ่มเชิญสมาชิกในทีมเข้ามาร่วมงานได้ทุกเมื่อที่ต้องการ