หน้าแรก Academy เช็กลิสต์การตั้งค่าสำหรับผู้ใช้ทั่วไป Set up your workspace (for Teams/Pro users)

Set up your workspace (for Teams/Pro users)

Welcome to HeyGen Academy.

The first step to getting started is setting up your workspace. This process allows you to create and customize your workspace so it’s ready for your team to collaborate effectively.

Access your workspace settings

From your HeyGen homepage, click the arrow next to your name in the bottom left corner.

ในส่วน Personal คุณจะเห็นบัญชีส่วนตัวของคุณ

ในส่วน Workspace คุณจะเห็นทุก workspace ของ HeyGen ที่คุณเข้าร่วมหรือได้รับเชิญ

เมื่อสร้างบัญชีส่วนตัวครั้งแรกโดยทั่วไปคุณจะอยู่ในแพ็กเกจฟรี เมื่อเข้าร่วมเวิร์กสเปซระดับองค์กรคุณจะสามารถเข้าถึงฟีเจอร์และการตั้งค่าความปลอดภัยทั้งหมดขององค์กรได้

You’ll know you’re viewing the enterprise workspace when you see “Enterprise” in the bottom left corner.

Create and configure a new workspace

To create a new workspace, open the bottom-left menu and navigate to Settings.

ในการตั้งค่าเวิร์กสเปซของคุณ คุณสามารถ:

กรอกชื่อเวิร์กสเปซของคุณ

Upload a logo

Add a short description

กำหนดว่าใครสามารถเข้าร่วมเวิร์กสเปซได้

กำหนดได้ว่าใครสามารถเชิญสมาชิกใหม่ได้

คุณยังสามารถเปิดใช้ AI-Assisted Watermarking เพื่อใส่ลายน้ำให้กับวิดีโอทั้งหมดที่สร้างในเวิร์กสเปซได้

เลือกได้ว่าใครสามารถเข้าร่วมเวิร์กสเปซของคุณได้

คุณมีตัวเลือก 3 แบบในการควบคุมการเข้าถึงเวิร์กสเปซของคุณ:

ทุกคนที่ใช้อีเมลโดเมนบริษัทของคุณสามารถเข้าร่วมได้โดยอัตโนมัติ

ตัวเลือกนี้เหมาะสำหรับทีมขนาดใหญ่หรือแพ็กเกจที่มีที่นั่งไม่จำกัด ทุกคนที่ใช้อีเมลโดเมนบริษัทของคุณสามารถสมัครใช้งาน ข้ามหน้าเก็บเงิน ทำขั้นตอนเริ่มต้นใช้งานให้เสร็จ และเข้าร่วมเวิร์กสเปซได้โดยอัตโนมัติโดยไม่ต้องรอการอนุมัติ

ตัวเลือกนี้เหมาะสำหรับทีมขนาดใหญ่หรือแพ็กเกจที่มีที่นั่งไม่จำกัด ทุกคนที่ใช้อีเมลโดเมนบริษัทของคุณสามารถสมัครใช้งาน ข้ามหน้าเก็บเงิน ทำขั้นตอนเริ่มต้นใช้งานให้เสร็จ และเข้าร่วมเวิร์กสเปซได้โดยอัตโนมัติโดยไม่ต้องรอการอนุมัติ ทุกคนที่ใช้อีเมลโดเมนบริษัทของคุณต้องส่งคำขอเพื่อเข้าร่วม

ตัวเลือกนี้เหมาะเมื่อมีจำนวนที่นั่งจำกัดหรืออยากควบคุมให้มากขึ้นว่าใครสามารถเข้าร่วมได้ ผู้ใช้ที่มีโดเมนของคุณสามารถส่งคำขอเข้าถึง ซึ่งคุณสามารถอนุมัติหรือปฏิเสธได้

ตัวเลือกนี้เหมาะเมื่อมีจำนวนที่นั่งจำกัดหรืออยากควบคุมให้มากขึ้นว่าใครสามารถเข้าร่วมได้ ผู้ใช้ที่มีโดเมนของคุณสามารถส่งคำขอเข้าถึง ซึ่งคุณสามารถอนุมัติหรือปฏิเสธได้ เฉพาะสมาชิกที่ได้รับเชิญด้วยตนเองเท่านั้นจึงจะเข้าร่วมได้

ตัวเลือกนี้ให้การควบคุมและความเป็นส่วนตัวในระดับสูงสุด เวิร์กสเปซจะถูกค้นพบได้เฉพาะโดยผู้ใช้ที่คุณเชิญโดยตรงเท่านั้น

Once you’ve completed these steps, your workspace is fully set up.

You’ve named your workspace, added your logo, and customized the settings to reflect your brand.

เวิร์กสเปซของคุณพร้อมใช้งานแล้ว และสามารถเริ่มเชิญสมาชิกในทีมเข้ามาร่วมงานได้ทุกเมื่อที่ต้องการ