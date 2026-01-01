Turn a script or screen recording into a polished software demo video in minutes. No cameras, no editing software, no retakes. Add narration, captions, and 175+ languages, then share anywhere.
Features of the software demo video maker
Speech Cleanup for a professional demo
Record your demo once. Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes automatically, while the AI bridges visual gaps with invisible transitions. Your professional demo looks perfect, so you save time in the AI video editor with no editing skills required.
Record your screen, fast and easy
Capture your product in action with synced screen, webcam, and microphone. The platform makes it easy to record real workflows that showcase your product and show how it works, then drop the clip into your product demo video scene in minutes.
AI-powered voiceovers and avatars
Paste your script and get natural, AI-powered voiceovers in seconds. Pick from hundreds of voices or clone your own, or add a lifelike avatar to present. The script to video workflow keeps every scene and your clear call to action on message.
Auto captions and video templates
Add engaging visuals, stock media, and captions that generate automatically as your video renders. Start from demo video templates, then export polished video content built for social media platforms. The subtitle generator makes features and benefits easy to follow.
Localize demos in 175+ languages
Reach global users by translating any software demo into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and your original voice preserved. Launch one walkthrough, then localize your product videos for every market. Built-in AI dubbing replaces slow, traditional video production with an afternoon of work.
Software demo video ideas and use cases
Filming a fresh demo for every release eats engineering time. Describe the new product features, handle video creation with the AI video generator, and ship product demos in minutes, not weeks.
Generic recordings feel cold. Turn one script into tailored demos for each target audience, with an AI spokesperson presenting. Every visitor gets a personalized use case presentation at pipeline scale.
Re-recording tutorials whenever the UI changes drains your team. Update the script, regenerate, and your help center stays current in minutes. A tutorial video maker turns each feature into clear video demos.
Complex products confuse new users and raise support tickets. An AI video explainer breaks features into simple steps to walk potential users through your product so they can see its value firsthand.
Scheduling experts for internal walkthroughs slows everyone down. Convert process docs into a clear training video your team watches on demand, so you create professional content and keep content production moving.
Agency-produced launch videos take weeks and stretch budgets. Pick a template, write your pitch, and generate marketing videos for every channel in minutes. Campaign content builds brand awareness and stays on brand.
How a software demo video maker works
Create a software demo video in four steps that take you from raw idea or recording to a polished, share-ready walkthrough.
Pick a template or paste a script, or capture your product live with the built-in screen recorder.
Write or paste your walkthrough text. The system structures scenes, pacing, and emphasis.
Add narration, captions, and branding. Speech Cleanup removes filler words and awkward pauses.
Render in HD or 4K, resize for any platform, then download or share your finished demo anywhere.
A software demo video maker, or product demo video maker, turns a script or recording into a finished demo with narration and captions. This AI demo maker uses the platform's text to video engine for voice, timing, and editing, so creating a demo takes minutes.
Yes. Record your screen to capture the real interface, then add narration and zoom to show how your product works. Use a green screen presenter or a faceless video, so viewers see both the product and a guide.
After you record, HeyGen's Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes automatically. Instead of jump cuts, the AI stitches your best clips with invisible transitions, so you make your demo videos a stunning demo that looks recorded perfectly every time.
Timeline editors like Clipchamp rely on drag-and-drop tracks and manual cuts. This AI tool is a good tool for building demo product videos, so with a video script generator you create a demo video and make a product demo fast, then add your brand kit by adding your brand in one click.
Demo videos are an effective sales tool. A great product demo video is an effective product demo video: it highlights key features, keeps a strong call to action, and lifts conversion. The AI lip sync engine keeps presenters natural.
Yes. Go beyond creating a flagship demo video to produce valuable assets for each webpage, publish your content, and embed an interactive product demo or a url to video on any page. Study the analytics to see what converts, connect your customer relationship management tool, and ensure your demo videos make your product land. Start with a free trial.
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Transform your product walkthroughs into professional demo videos with AI.