Turn any script into a polished video with this HR video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Build onboarding, training, and policy videos in 175+ languages your whole team can watch anywhere.
Features of the HR Video Maker
Turn HR Scripts Into Videos With AI
Write or paste your script and get a complete HR video back in minutes. This text-to-video tool handles scenes, narration, and timing, while a simple drag-and-drop editor keeps video creation fast. The script to video workflow needs no filming and nothing to learn first.
Speech Cleanup and Smart Recording
Record your message once and get a clean, polished take without re-recording. Speech Cleanup removes filler words, long pauses, false starts, and retakes, then stitches your best footage with invisible transitions. You save time and skip manual video editing for a high-quality result.
Multilingual Training in 175+ Languages
Reach every employee in the language they understand best. Translate any HR video into 175+ languages with lifelike AI avatars, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip sync, so content feels local. Use the video translator to communicate with global teams and deploy worldwide.
Edit and Customize Any HR Video
Policies and processes change, and your videos can keep up without a single reshoot. Edit the script to update company policies, then regenerate in minutes. Your onboarding and training video library stays current, available on-demand and easy to customize, boosting team productivity.
On-Brand Video Templates and Export
Keep every HR video consistent with your logo, colors, and fonts applied automatically. Turn a presentation into a polished module with PPT to video, with full customization for each team. Export an MP4 or a SCORM package that drops straight into your LMS for tracking.
HR video ideas and use cases
New hires get inconsistent onboarding when it depends on someone's calendar. Paste your orientation script into the course builder, pick from ready-made video templates, and engage every employee with the same welcome on day one.
Compliance content goes stale the moment a rule changes, and reshooting is slow. Update the script and regenerate, and the built-in subtitle generator keeps policy training digestible and effective for every team.
Open enrollment emails get ignored, and dense PDFs confuse employees. Turn your benefits guide into engaging videos with PDF to video, so staff understand their options and act before the deadline.
A generic welcome email feels flat on day one. Record a short message, build a presenter avatar, and let every new hire feel your company culture with a personal touch and stronger employee engagement.
Recording leadership updates eats hours and rarely scales. Convert a memo into clear video communication, or make a faceless video, so company news reaches every employee with the same message and tone.
Hiring posts blend together and rarely show your team. Build recruiting videos and job ads with the AI ad maker, then share them on LinkedIn and social media to engage candidates and strengthen recruitment.
How an HR video maker works
Create HR videos in four clear steps that take you from a script to a polished, share-ready video for your team.
Pick a layout and visual style for your HR video, then set aspect ratio, colors, and branding.
Write or paste your onboarding or training script, then adjust tone and pacing for clarity.
Add captions, music, and backgrounds. Speech Cleanup removes filler words and pauses automatically.
Render your finished HR video, then download an MP4 or export a SCORM package for your LMS.
An HR video maker is a tool that turns a script into finished human resources videos for onboarding, training, and recruitment. Paste your text, pick a style, and the AI video generator builds the scenes, voice, and timing for effective HR content without filming.
Yes. Edit the script, swap a scene, or update a figure, then regenerate in minutes, no reshoot or studio time. Everything starts from text, so you refine each video later in the AI video editor and roll updates across every language at once.
Upload your presentation and each slide becomes a scene with text-to-speech narration. Add text, animation, and your logo, then generate to transform static slides into clear video. Need a starting point? The video script generator drafts a clean script first.
Yes. Start from ready-made video templates, then customize colors, fonts, logos, and layouts. Build engaging videos from scratch and use add captions to video, so you create polished videos that enhance your brand and keep every human resources video consistent.
Yes. Build one HR video, then tailor unlimited tutorials, webinars, and updates from the same script. With AI voice cloning narration stays consistent, and HeyGen localizes into 175+ languages without the cost of traditional video production.
Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card so HR teams can try this AI video maker. Add motion to animate text and make your video more engaging, then upgrade for the full suite, longer videos, and SCORM export to your LMS platform.
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Transform your scripts and policies into professional HR videos with AI.