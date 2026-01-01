Darmowy kreator filmów z wydarzeń: twórz zachwycające nagrania eventowe z AI

Turn a few lines of text into a polished event video in minutes. Promote, invite, or recap any conference, webinar, or party with this event video maker. No cameras, no editing, no stress.

Event video maker turning a few lines of text into a polished event promo video.
141 888 212Wygenerowane filmy
116 634 041Wygenerowane avatary
19 564 003Przetłumaczone filmy
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Zaufanie milionów na całym świecie w ożywianie ich historii.
Kluczowe funkcje

Funkcje naszego narzędzia AI do tworzenia filmów z wydarzeń

Czyszczenie mowy do szybkiej edycji wideo

Nagraj wiadomość na wydarzenie tylko raz, a AI automatycznie usunie wypełniacze, pauzy, nieudane początki i duble. Zamiast nieprzyjemnych cięć, to narzędzie oparte na AI łączy Twoje najlepsze ujęcia w jedno płynne nagranie w edytorze wideo AI, dzięki czemu każdy prelegent brzmi profesjonalnie bez ponownego nagrywania choćby jednej kwestii.

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Speech Cleanup removing filler words and stitching event clips into one seamless take.

Stwórz wideo z wydarzenia z jednego promptu

Describe your event in a sentence and get a complete video back from the AI video generator. It handles video creation end to end, writing the script, building the scenes, and adding animation, music, and captions for you. Adjust pacing, swap shots, and approve the plan before it renders a finished event promo video.

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Text-to-video AI interface generating a full event video from a single prompt.

Szablony wideo wydarzeń i funkcja przeciągnij‑i‑upuść

Zacznij od gotowych szablonów wideo do promocji, zaproszeń i podsumowań, a następnie łatwo dopasuj je do siebie w prostym edytorze typu „przeciągnij i upuść”. Wklej adres URL swojej strony internetowej, a HeyGen automatycznie zastosuje Twoje logo, czcionki i kolory, aby zachować spójność marki w każdej scenie — ten sam profesjonalny, zgodny z identyfikacją wizualną efekt, którego oczekujesz od wszystkich swoich materiałów wideo, bez potrzeby angażowania grafika.

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AI-powered event video templates with a drag-and-drop editor for promos, invites, and recaps.

Naturalne głosy AI i prezenterzy

Wpisz swój skrypt i w kilka sekund wygeneruj naturalne nagranie lektorskie dzięki generatorowi głosu AI albo sklonuj własny głos, aby nadać materiałowi osobisty charakter. Dodaj przyjaznego prezentera na ekranie, który przedstawi szczegóły sesji i sylwetki prelegentów, dzięki czemu Twoje wysokiej jakości nagrania z wydarzeń będą brzmiały naturalnie – bez rezerwowania studia czy ekipy filmowej.

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AI voiceover generation studio with a natural presenter delivering event session details.

Share your event in 175+ languages

Dotrzyj do każdego uczestnika w jego własnym języku. Przetłumacz dowolne nagranie z wydarzenia na ponad 175 języków za pomocą tłumacza wideo, z precyzyjną synchronizacją ruchu ust i zachowaniem oryginalnego głosu prelegenta. Wyślij jedno zaproszenie, które będzie brzmiało naturalnie na każdej platformie społecznościowej i na każdym rynku, bez konieczności ponownego montażu ani osobnych edycji dla każdego regionu.

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AI video translator localizing an event video into 175+ languages for global communication.

Event video ideas and use cases

Promocyjne wideo wydarzenia, które zwiększa liczbę zapisów

Promocyjne wideo wydarzenia, które zwiększa liczbę zapisów

Hiring a crew to film promotional videos takes weeks and a big budget. Write a short script, pick a template, and quickly create a polished promo video that drives registrations across social and email in minutes.

Angażujące wideo-zaproszenia na wydarzenia

Angażujące wideo-zaproszenia na wydarzenia

Generic email invites get ignored. Turn your text into a personalized invitation video featuring event details and speakers, then create engaging custom versions at scale so every guest feels invited and turnout climbs.

Post-event recaps and highlight reels

Post-event recaps and highlight reels

Editing hours of existing videos into a recap is slow. Drop in your key moments and notes, and instantly produce a video highlight reel and dynamic videos that keep the buzz going long after a successful event ends.

Profesjonalne promocje wydarzeń i webinarów

Profesjonalne promocje wydarzeń i webinarów

Promoting a virtual event across channels usually means juggling designers and deadlines. Turn your agenda or slide deck into a promo with PPT To video, then resize your video for every platform to fill seats faster.

Filmy na TikToka i krótkie klipy w mediach społecznościowych

Filmy na TikToka i krótkie klipy w mediach społecznościowych

Static speaker graphics get scrolled past. Turn each lineup reveal into a short, eye-catching facebook video or short-form video for youtube shorts, reels, and TikTok, building anticipation with a steady drumbeat of video content.

Filmy z podziękowaniami do działań video marketingowych

Filmy z podziękowaniami do działań video marketingowych

Manual follow-ups rarely get sent on time. Turn event photos into personalized thank-you videos with image to video for each segment, then send them directly to social media to nurture leads and turn one event into lasting engagement.

Jak to działa

Jak działa kreator filmów z wydarzeń

Stwórz wideo wydarzenia w czterech prostych krokach – od szybkiego pomysłu do dopracowanego, gotowego do udostępnienia promo, zaproszenia lub podsumowania.

Krok 1

Wybierz szablon

Wybierz szablon wydarzenia i ustaw format, proporcje obrazu oraz styl wizualny wideo.

Step 2

Dodaj swój skrypt

Napisz lub wklej szczegóły wydarzenia, a tekst zamieni się w przejrzyste sceny z naturalną narracją.

Krok 3

Dostosuj wygląd

Dostosuj obraz, głos, napisy, muzykę i branding, aż wideo będzie w pełni odpowiadać Twojemu przekazowi i tonowi.

Krok 4

Wygeneruj i udostępnij

Wyrenderuj gotowy film w kilka minut, a następnie pobierz go lub udostępnij w e‑mailu, mediach społecznościowych i nie tylko.

Choosing an event video template and setting format and visual style.
Pasting event details that text-to-video AI converts into narrated scenes.
Customizing visuals, voice, captions, music, and branding for a corporate event video.
Happy creator exporting a finished event video to share across email and social.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Czym jest kreator filmów z wydarzeń i jak działa?

An event video maker is an online video maker that uses text to video to turn your script into a finished event video with no filming or editing. You add your event details, and it builds the scenes, voiceover, and visuals for you, so you can publish your videos online in minutes.

Jakie nagrania z wydarzeń mogę tworzyć i edytować w jednym miejscu?

You can create and edit videos all in one event video maker, so making videos means scripting, animation, and final touches without switching tools. Pick customizable video templates, select one of our event styles, and use a simple drag and drop workflow to build a teaser, an explainer, a product video, or slideshows. The intuitive video editor lets you add music to set the mood for your video, create videos at any length, and keep creating stunning videos with AI tools. This video maker online handles videos with AI from create simple clips to full multi-scene stories, then you download your video as an MP4 or MOV, ready to share.

Czy mogę stworzyć film podsumowujący z nagrań z mojego wydarzenia?

Yes. Upload your media, including clips, photos, and key moments, then add a script to tie them together. The editor handles pacing, and you can add captions to video so every recorded message stays clear. Speech Cleanup then removes filler words and awkward pauses and stitches your best takes into one seamless cut with natural AI lip Sync, so your video production looks recorded perfectly on the first try.

Czy mogę tworzyć filmy z wydarzeń w różnych językach?

Yes. Translate any event video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and your speaker's voice preserved. Use AI dubbing to send one invite or recap that lands naturally in every market, ideal for global conferences and webinars with attendees across regions.

Do I need editing skills when creating an event video?

No experience is needed. The workflow is built around text, so you write your script, or paste a link with url to video, then customize your videos with a few clicks. You never start from a blank canvas or build a video from scratch, and planners with no editing background regularly produce professional promos on their first try.

Czy kreator wideo z wydarzenia jest darmowy i ile kosztuje?

Tak, ten darmowy kreator wideo od HeyGen oferuje bezpłatny plan online bez konieczności podawania karty kredytowej, dzięki czemu możesz od razu zamieniać briefy w wideo za pomocą funkcji PDF to video i tworzyć filmy z wydarzeń. Płatne plany, zaczynające się od 24 USD miesięcznie, odblokowują dłuższe filmy, klonowanie głosu, prezenterów premium oraz pełną bibliotekę szablonów.

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Ożyw każde zdjęcie hiperrealistycznym głosem i ruchem dzięki Avatar IV.

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Transform your event ideas into polished promo, invite, and recap videos with AI.

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