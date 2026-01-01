HeyGen for L&D: The Ultimate AI Video Jumpstart Guide

Welcome to your AI L&D video jumpstart guide

Want to create more video content but feel held

back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. Here’s the good news: with HeyGen, you can produce, translate and adapt videos that look even better than traditional productions at a fraction of the cost and time.

This guide is built for learning professionals, instructional designers, and training content creators ready to elevate with AI video. You’ll learn how to go from concept to course, creating high-quality, scalable content without needing cameras, studios, or on-screen talent.

Top use cases: how learning professionals are using HeyGen

HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for earning professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From courses to multilingual training videos, here’s how learning professionals across every function are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.