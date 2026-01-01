HeyGen Avatar Knowledge Base

Avatar Lab

Public Avatars

Pre-built avatars ready to use from the library right away.

  • Professional: Studio presentation (Half-Body or Chest-Up)
  • Lifestyle: Real-world settings with natural lighting
  • UGC: Casual, selfie-style framing for social feeds

Custom Avatars

Create an avatar that looks like you or your talent.

  • Start from a Video: Captures real appearance and mannerisms
  • Start from an Image: Fast generation without recording video
  • Optional: enhance fidelity with reference materials

Motion Engines

The technology that drives the avatar's performance.

  • Avatar V: Highest-fidelity full-body realism
  • Avatar IV: Expressive generated facial and head motion
  • Avatar III: Fast, consistent, precise lip sync

Ingredient 1: Avatar Type

Select Avatar type only to see the comparisons among the available engines.

Custom Avatar

Public Avatar

Ingredient 2: Motion Engine

Select both avatar type and engine to see details.