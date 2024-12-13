TechMix is a global leader in animal health nutrition, providing products designed to support animals during periods of stress, such as birth, weaning, transportation, and weather-related stress. Their product range spans dairy, beef, swine, and companion animals like dogs and horses. By creating educational content that helps farmers and distribution partners understand the benefits and applications of their products, TechMix aims to improve the health and sustainability of livestock worldwide.

To bridge the language and learning gap between TechMix and its international distribution partners, TechMix turned to HeyGen to deliver localized, engaging video content that supports ongoing education about its products.

Creating a cohesive, multilingual system

Previously, TechMix faced challenges in educating their international partners, especially when dealing with language barriers and a lack of dynamic educational tools. The traditional approach relied on text-based documents and word of mouth, which often did not provide clear visual guidance on product use. TechMix needed a way to ensure partners in different countries could access high-quality, localized training materials.

“What we wanted was something that could engage our international distribution partners, eliminate language barriers, and give them access to product knowledge in an entertaining and professional format,” said John Sucansky, Marketing Coordinator at TechMix.

Using HeyGen, TechMix began transforming its existing product and educational videos into dynamic, localized content, utilizing avatars and translations. These videos, delivered in the partners’ native language, ensure clarity and enhance comprehension.

TechMix also recognized the power of making educational content more engaging. In their sector, providing text-heavy training isn’t enough. They needed to ensure that distribution partners understood the products and felt excited and empowered to educate their teams.

“We knew that simply providing written content wasn't going to be effective in keeping our partners engaged,” said John. “Using HeyGen’s avatars, we could create content that’s informative, fun, and interactive. It makes learning a more dynamic experience.”

Customizable avatars and video creation workflow