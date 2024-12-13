TechMix is a global leader in animal health nutrition, providing products designed to support animals during periods of stress, such as birth, weaning, transportation, and weather-related stress. Their product range spans dairy, beef, swine, and companion animals like dogs and horses. By creating educational content that helps farmers and distribution partners understand the benefits and applications of their products, TechMix aims to improve the health and sustainability of livestock worldwide.
To bridge the language and learning gap between TechMix and its international distribution partners, TechMix turned to HeyGen to deliver localized, engaging video content that supports ongoing education about its products.
Creating a cohesive, multilingual system
Previously, TechMix faced challenges in educating their international partners, especially when dealing with language barriers and a lack of dynamic educational tools. The traditional approach relied on text-based documents and word of mouth, which often did not provide clear visual guidance on product use. TechMix needed a way to ensure partners in different countries could access high-quality, localized training materials.
“What we wanted was something that could engage our international distribution partners, eliminate language barriers, and give them access to product knowledge in an entertaining and professional format,” said John Sucansky, Marketing Coordinator at TechMix.
Using HeyGen, TechMix began transforming its existing product and educational videos into dynamic, localized content, utilizing avatars and translations. These videos, delivered in the partners’ native language, ensure clarity and enhance comprehension.
TechMix also recognized the power of making educational content more engaging. In their sector, providing text-heavy training isn’t enough. They needed to ensure that distribution partners understood the products and felt excited and empowered to educate their teams.
“We knew that simply providing written content wasn't going to be effective in keeping our partners engaged,” said John. “Using HeyGen’s avatars, we could create content that’s informative, fun, and interactive. It makes learning a more dynamic experience.”
Customizable avatars and video creation workflow
With distribution partners across multiple countries, TechMix needed a solution that would allow them to scale their educational content production. Utilizing HeyGen’s avatar tool, the team films their technical staff in a studio, capturing speeches about specific product applications, such as treating stress-related conditions in calves. These video segments are then converted into avatars and translated into various languages using HeyGen’s translation capabilities.
“By using avatars, we’ve eliminated the need for live-action shoots, which not only saves time but also removes the pressure from our staff who aren’t comfortable being on camera,” John explains. “Now, they just provide the script, and we handle the rest in the background.”
Once translated, TechMix’s team works with international partners to fine-tune the content for specific localities, ensuring the translation feels natural to the target audience. Thanks to HeyGen’s platform, TechMix is delivering tailored educational videos to their partners, saving significant time and resources while maintaining high-quality standards.
“HeyGen has allowed us to create a repository of educational videos that can be easily accessed by our partners at any time. This gives them the confidence and knowledge they need to sell our products in their native language,” said John.
Revolutionizing TechMix’s international partner communication
TechMix’s use of HeyGen improved internal workflows and helped strengthen relationships with their global distribution partners by making educational content more accessible, understandable, and engaging. As a result, distributors feel more confident in their ability to market and apply TechMix’s products, leading to increased sales and stronger partnerships.
With plans to expand the use of HeyGen in the U.S. market and enhance the educational experience for employees at cattle and pig farms, TechMix is setting the stage for a future where their international and domestic teams are empowered by cutting-edge AI tools.
Key Features:
- Interactive learning: HeyGen’s avatars enable dynamic and engaging training for global distributors, ensuring they are not just passive recipients of information but active participants in the learning process.
- Scalable localization: Thanks to HeyGen’s multilingual capabilities, TechMix can effortlessly scale its training content to support a diverse set of global markets.
- Customizability: TechMix takes full advantage of HeyGen’s customizable avatars and video workflows, allowing them to craft educational content that matches the specific needs of each target audience.
With HeyGen, TechMix is positioned to revolutionize how animal health products are marketed and applied worldwide. By leveraging AI-powered communication tools, TechMix not only improves the educational experience for its distribution partners but also builds stronger, more efficient communication channels that drive success across markets.