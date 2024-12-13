Video Translation
Localization
SMB

How TechMix uses HeyGen to enhance communication with global distributors

TechMix

altalt
INDUSTRYAgriculture
DEPARTMENTMarketing
LOCATIONStewart, MN

TechMix is a global leader in animal health nutrition, providing products designed to support animals during periods of stress, such as birth, weaning, transportation, and weather-related stress. Their product range spans dairy, beef, swine, and companion animals like dogs and horses. By creating educational content that helps farmers and distribution partners understand the benefits and applications of their products, TechMix aims to improve the health and sustainability of livestock worldwide.

To bridge the language and learning gap between TechMix and its international distribution partners, TechMix turned to HeyGen to deliver localized, engaging video content that supports ongoing education about its products.

Creating a cohesive, multilingual system

Previously, TechMix faced challenges in educating their international partners, especially when dealing with language barriers and a lack of dynamic educational tools. The traditional approach relied on text-based documents and word of mouth, which often did not provide clear visual guidance on product use. TechMix needed a way to ensure partners in different countries could access high-quality, localized training materials.

“What we wanted was something that could engage our international distribution partners, eliminate language barriers, and give them access to product knowledge in an entertaining and professional format,” said John Sucansky, Marketing Coordinator at TechMix.

Using HeyGen, TechMix began transforming its existing product and educational videos into dynamic, localized content, utilizing avatars and translations. These videos, delivered in the partners’ native language, ensure clarity and enhance comprehension.

TechMix also recognized the power of making educational content more engaging. In their sector, providing text-heavy training isn’t enough. They needed to ensure that distribution partners understood the products and felt excited and empowered to educate their teams.

“We knew that simply providing written content wasn't going to be effective in keeping our partners engaged,” said John. “Using HeyGen’s avatars, we could create content that’s informative, fun, and interactive. It makes learning a more dynamic experience.”

Customizable avatars and video creation workflow

With distribution partners across multiple countries, TechMix needed a solution that would allow them to scale their educational content production. Utilizing HeyGen’s avatar tool, the team films their technical staff in a studio, capturing speeches about specific product applications, such as treating stress-related conditions in calves. These video segments are then converted into avatars and translated into various languages using HeyGen’s translation capabilities.

“By using avatars, we’ve eliminated the need for live-action shoots, which not only saves time but also removes the pressure from our staff who aren’t comfortable being on camera,” John explains. “Now, they just provide the script, and we handle the rest in the background.”

Once translated, TechMix’s team works with international partners to fine-tune the content for specific localities, ensuring the translation feels natural to the target audience. Thanks to HeyGen’s platform, TechMix is delivering tailored educational videos to their partners, saving significant time and resources while maintaining high-quality standards.

“HeyGen has allowed us to create a repository of educational videos that can be easily accessed by our partners at any time. This gives them the confidence and knowledge they need to sell our products in their native language,” said John.

Revolutionizing TechMix’s international partner communication

TechMix’s use of HeyGen improved internal workflows and helped strengthen relationships with their global distribution partners by making educational content more accessible, understandable, and engaging. As a result, distributors feel more confident in their ability to market and apply TechMix’s products, leading to increased sales and stronger partnerships.

With plans to expand the use of HeyGen in the U.S. market and enhance the educational experience for employees at cattle and pig farms, TechMix is setting the stage for a future where their international and domestic teams are empowered by cutting-edge AI tools.

Key Features:

  • Interactive learning: HeyGen’s avatars enable dynamic and engaging training for global distributors, ensuring they are not just passive recipients of information but active participants in the learning process.
  • Scalable localization: Thanks to HeyGen’s multilingual capabilities, TechMix can effortlessly scale its training content to support a diverse set of global markets.
  • Customizability: TechMix takes full advantage of HeyGen’s customizable avatars and video workflows, allowing them to craft educational content that matches the specific needs of each target audience.

With HeyGen, TechMix is positioned to revolutionize how animal health products are marketed and applied worldwide. By leveraging AI-powered communication tools, TechMix not only improves the educational experience for its distribution partners but also builds stronger, more efficient communication channels that drive success across markets.

Recommended Stories

E-LearningVideo Translation

World Economic Forum

Discover how the World Economic Forum utilized HeyGen's AI to deliver multilingual speeches, transcending language barriers and reaching a global audience.

altalt
MarketingAvatar Video

STUDIO 47

STUDIO 4 German news broadcaster, transformed its newsroom with HeyGen AI avatars, achieving 80% faster production and 60% cost savings while scaling content.

altalt
Internal CommsPersonalized Video

Publicis Groupe

Learn how Publicis Groupe leveraged HeyGen's AI-powered video tools to enhance their digital communication and streamline content creation for their campaigns.

altalt
Features & Benefits

One-click Localization

Speak directly to your audience in their language, with cultural flair that builds trust.

altalt

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo