Scale yourself without slowing down
HeyGen enables startup founders to achieve more with fewer resources, creating high-volume, high-quality, and scalable video content without exhausting their limited budget or time. Focus your resources on product development and business growth instead.
The scrappy edge
Traditional video production is costly and time-consuming. HeyGen removes these barriers.
Be present across every channel
Scale your face and voice with a digital twin and voice clone. Be present for customers, investors, and your team on every channel from day one.
Move at startup pace
Create founder video announcements, explainers, social clips, and training content in minutes with just a script or prompt. No studio or crew required.
Always on brand
Lock fonts, colours, logos, and lower thirds with Brand Kit so every video looks consistent from day one.
Your founder-led video strategy, powered by HeyGen
Every update deserves a video. Now it takes minutes instead of months.
Founder announcements
Launch new features, share key milestones, or energise the team with a CEO video message. Record once with your digital twin, then send out communication videos in minutes.
Product explainers
Turn complex features into simple, easy-to-watch demos. Swap screenshots or edit the script and regenerate at any time so your product demo video examples always match the latest build.
Social media videos
Publish short clips that build reach and trust. Batch a month of posts with auto-captions and one-click sizes for Product Hunt, LinkedIn, X, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
Less production work, more communication, faster growth. These are real results from our customers.
Key capabilities founders value
Digital twin
Create a lifelike version of yourself that appears in your videos with natural movement and expression. Ideal for announcements, intros, and startup explainer videos.
Voice cloning
Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording, so that you maintain consistent tone and energy across all videos.
Easy updates
Edit the script, swap a screen, and hit generate. No new shoots, no waiting. Documents, tours, and training stay up to date so you always have the best product demo videos.
Templates and aspect ratios
Start with tried-and-tested layouts for launch notes, investor update videos, feature explainers, and social clips. Export in vertical, square, or landscape format with a single click.
Auto-captions and subtitles
Improve understanding and accessibility across channels, meetings, and regions.
Brand kit
Upload your logo, colours, fonts, lower thirds, and intro/outro slates. Ensure consistent branding across your entire video library.
From idea to video in no time
Turn your founder voice into engaging, on-brand videos without a studio or multiple reshoots.
Record just once
Create your digital twin and voice clone through a simple guided flow. Capture your presence once, then be available everywhere when it truly matters.
Write your script (or prompt)
Write a prompt, paste your draft, or use the script assistant to refine the message. Keep it crisp, natural, and ready to engage viewers.
Brand and generate
Apply your Brand Kit, add screens or assets, choose the aspect ratio, and click generate. Get studio-quality results within minutes.
Publish and update
Download, embed, or publish to your channels in 4K quality. Edit a line later, regenerate, and keep every video up to date as your product ships.
Resources
20 must-attend startup events
Explore 20 must-attend San Francisco startup events in 2025 and learn how founders can use HeyGen AI video to pitch, network, and scale their follow-ups.
Startup funding programmes and grants
The 2025 San Francisco startup funding guide includes active grants, accelerators, and VC programmes with amounts, deadlines, and eligibility across sectors.
35 VCs, accelerators, and incubators
This 2025 guide lists 35 leading VC firms, accelerators, and incubators in San Francisco to help founders find the right investors and programmes to scale.
Create my founder video
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HeyGen for Founders?
HeyGen for Founders helps startup leaders create studio-quality founder, product, and team videos within minutes using AI-powered video generation.
How can founders use HeyGen to create high-impact product demo videos and clear product explainer videos?
Founders can turn feature overviews, investor update videos, or user guides into engaging demo and explainer videos using a script or a simple prompt.
What types of startup videos work best with HeyGen?
HeyGen is ideal for founder videos, product explainer videos, investor update videos, and product launch videos that help startups stay visible and consistent.
Is HeyGen suitable for early-stage startups with limited budgets?
Yes. HeyGen replaces expensive production teams with scalable AI video tools, helping startups communicate effectively while saving both time and money.
How does HeyGen protect a founder’s likeness and data?
HeyGen meets SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA standards to ensure every digital twin and video remains private, secure, and compliant.
How can startups use HeyGen to create investor update videos?
Start-ups can turn regular investor reports into engaging video updates within minutes. With HeyGen, founders can record once and automatically generate polished, investor-ready videos that clearly communicate milestones, metrics, and goals.
How is HeyGen different from other startup video makers?
HeyGen uses AI to create realistic digital twins and branded templates, enabling founders to produce startup explainer videos, product demos, and CEO video messages that align with their brand identity, without needing to depend on a production crew.
Can HeyGen help with product launch videos and demos?
Yes. Founders can use HeyGen to instantly create product launch videos or product demo video examples by uploading assets, adding a script, and generating AI-powered videos that stay perfectly on brand across every channel.