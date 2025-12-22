HeyGen for Founders

Create the video your startup needs in minutes, not months

Turn your updates into videos people genuinely watch. With your digital twin, you can quickly deliver enterprise-quality founder video announcements, product explainers, social posts, and training. No studio. No reshoots.

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Scale yourself without slowing down

HeyGen enables startup founders to achieve more with fewer resources, creating high-volume, high-quality, and scalable video content without exhausting their limited budget or time. Focus your resources on product development and business growth instead.

The scrappy edge

Traditional video production is costly and time-consuming. HeyGen removes these barriers.

Be present across every channel

Scale your face and voice with a digital twin and voice clone. Be present for customers, investors, and your team on every channel from day one.

Scale yourself without slowing down

Move at startup pace

Create founder video announcements, explainers, social clips, and training content in minutes with just a script or prompt. No studio or crew required.

Always on brand

Lock fonts, colours, logos, and lower thirds with Brand Kit so every video looks consistent from day one.

Use cases

Your founder-led video strategy, powered by HeyGen 

Every update deserves a video. Now it takes minutes instead of months.

Founder announcements

Founder announcements

Launch new features, share key milestones, or energise the team with a CEO video message. Record once with your digital twin, then send out communication videos in minutes.

Product explainers

Product explainers

Turn complex features into simple, easy-to-watch demos. Swap screenshots or edit the script and regenerate at any time so your product demo video examples always match the latest build.

Social media videos

Social media videos

Publish short clips that build reach and trust. Batch a month of posts with auto-captions and one-click sizes for Product Hunt, LinkedIn, X, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok.

Training

Training

Onboard customers and new hires with consistent, clear instructions. Combine your digital twin with screen capture so updates are quick and always aligned with your brand.

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason

Less production work, more communication, faster growth. These are real results from our customers.

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video production
40% increase in video watch time
13% CTRcompared to before using HeyGen
5Xreturn on ad spend
G24.81,000+ reviews
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Capabilities

Key capabilities founders value

Digital twin

Digital twin

Create a lifelike version of yourself that appears in your videos with natural movement and expression. Ideal for announcements, intros, and startup explainer videos.

Voice cloning

Voice cloning

Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording, so that you maintain consistent tone and energy across all videos.

Easy updates

Easy updates

Edit the script, swap a screen, and hit generate. No new shoots, no waiting. Documents, tours, and training stay up to date so you always have the best product demo videos.

Templates and aspect ratios

Templates and aspect ratios

Start with tried-and-tested layouts for launch notes, investor update videos, feature explainers, and social clips. Export in vertical, square, or landscape format with a single click.

Auto-captions and subtitles

Auto-captions and subtitles

Improve understanding and accessibility across channels, meetings, and regions.

Brand kit

Brand kit

Upload your logo, colours, fonts, lower thirds, and intro/outro slates. Ensure consistent branding across your entire video library.

How it works

From idea to video in no time

Turn your founder voice into engaging, on-brand videos without a studio or multiple reshoots.

Create my digital avatar
Step 1

Record just once

Create your digital twin and voice clone through a simple guided flow. Capture your presence once, then be available everywhere when it truly matters.

Record just once
Step 2

Write your script (or prompt)

Write a prompt, paste your draft, or use the script assistant to refine the message. Keep it crisp, natural, and ready to engage viewers.

Write your script (or prompt)
Step 3

Brand and generate

Apply your Brand Kit, add screens or assets, choose the aspect ratio, and click generate. Get studio-quality results within minutes.

Brand and generate
Step 4

Publish and update

Download, embed, or publish to your channels in 4K quality. Edit a line later, regenerate, and keep every video up to date as your product ships.

Publish and update
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SOC 2 TYPE IISOC 2 TYPE II
CCPACCPA
AI ACTAI ACT
DPFDPF

Certified to meet global security and compliance standards

Blog

Resources

20 must-attend start-up events

20 must-attend startup events

Explore 20 must-attend San Francisco startup events in 2025 and learn how founders can use HeyGen AI video to pitch, network, and scale their follow-ups.

View more
Startup funding programmes and grants

Startup funding programmes and grants

The 2025 San Francisco startup funding guide includes active grants, accelerators, and VC programmes with amounts, deadlines, and eligibility across sectors.

View more
35 VCs, accelerators, and incubators

35 VCs, accelerators, and incubators

This 2025 guide lists 35 leading VC firms, accelerators, and incubators in San Francisco to help founders find the right investors and programmes to scale.

View more

Create my founder video

See how startups like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.
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Frequently Asked Questions

What is HeyGen for Founders?

HeyGen for Founders helps startup leaders create studio-quality founder, product, and team videos within minutes using AI-powered video generation.

How can founders use HeyGen to create high-impact product demo videos and clear product explainer videos?

Founders can turn feature overviews, investor update videos, or user guides into engaging demo and explainer videos using a script or a simple prompt.

What types of startup videos work best with HeyGen?

HeyGen is ideal for founder videos, product explainer videos, investor update videos, and product launch videos that help startups stay visible and consistent.

Is HeyGen suitable for early-stage startups with limited budgets?

Yes. HeyGen replaces expensive production teams with scalable AI video tools, helping startups communicate effectively while saving both time and money.

How does HeyGen protect a founder’s likeness and data?

HeyGen meets SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA standards to ensure every digital twin and video remains private, secure, and compliant.

How can startups use HeyGen to create investor update videos?

Start-ups can turn regular investor reports into engaging video updates within minutes. With HeyGen, founders can record once and automatically generate polished, investor-ready videos that clearly communicate milestones, metrics, and goals.

How is HeyGen different from other startup video makers?

HeyGen uses AI to create realistic digital twins and branded templates, enabling founders to produce startup explainer videos, product demos, and CEO video messages that align with their brand identity, without needing to depend on a production crew.

Can HeyGen help with product launch videos and demos?

Yes. Founders can use HeyGen to instantly create product launch videos or product demo video examples by uploading assets, adding a script, and generating AI-powered videos that stay perfectly on brand across every channel.