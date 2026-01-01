HeyGen vs Hour One: Which AI Video Generator is Best Suited for You?

Let’s figure out which product suits your needs by comparing HeyGen and Hour One's features and pricing as the leading AI video generators.

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12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Compare Features Side by Side

HeyGen and Hour One are advanced AI video creation platforms that offer similar features, such as AI avatars and text-to-speech capabilities that transform learning experiences by enabling personalised AI-generated videos. Let us compare features, customer reviews, and pricing to identify the best AI video generator tools for your requirements.


HeyGen
Hour one
Avatars
120+
100+
Stock avatars
Custom studio avatars
Custom web avatars
Custom photo avatars
Custom AI outfit avatars
Emotions
Gestures
Lip sync
4.7/5
2.0/5
Multiple avatars on screen
Avatar style
FaceSwap

Pricing Plan Comparison

When selecting an AI video generation platform, pricing is a crucial aspect, alongside the features offered. So how does HeyGen's pricing stack up against Hour One? The role of pricing strategy in software selection is pivotal in making informed decisions.


Free Plan
Creator
Team
HeyGen Pricing
$ 0
$ 29/month
$ 39/mo

Three Advantages of Choosing HeyGen Over Hour One

If you feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information shown in the charts, here are three strong advantages that make HeyGen a better choice than Hour One as an AI video maker.


More Avatar Types and Features

HeyGen offers a wider range of avatar types and features: Avatar Pro, Avatar Lite, and Talking Photo. The first two support three viewing modes (close-up, half-body, and circle view) and a unique FaceSwap feature, enhancing your AI video creation experience.

Multiple Voice Options

HeyGen offers a comprehensive voice library that supports over 175 languages, with more than 300 voices and accents. In addition, users can fine-tune the voice’s speed and pitch, or even create an AI-cloned voice, making this AI video generator highly versatile.


Exceptional Video Editing Experience

Equipped with a rich suite of built-in tools, HeyGen also offers an extensive library of media elements. Users can make use of these resources to create compelling, engaging AI-generated video content.


HeyGen Alternatives

Alternatives to HeyGen

HeyGen vs. Alternatives: Comparing HeyGen’s Best Features

Compared to alternatives like Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, HeyGen shines for its quality, flexibility, and all-in-one features, reinforcing its position as the best AI video generator.


Synthesia logo

An AI video generator that creates videos by inputting text, simplifying video content creation.

D-ID logo

Enables users to transform any picture or video into an extraordinary experience using generative AI video technology.

Elai logo

An AI-powered text-to-video platform that offers similar capabilities for AI video generation.

DeepBrain AI logo

A generative AI platform that efficiently turns text into videos, providing an effective AI video maker option.

Colossyan logo

Colossyan is an AI video generator that allows users to create videos from text.

Video creation just became your superpower

Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and administrative controls.

HeyGen logo
Create

Create instantly with studio-quality results

Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overheads. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone in your team.

Create instantly with studio-quality results
Play button icon to start the HeyGen AI-generated video
Translate

One video. Every language. Every market worldwide.

Translate your existing content into 175+ languages with native-level translations, precise lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen enables global teams to reach new audiences in minutes instead of months.

One video. Every language. Every market worldwide.
HeyGen logo
Personalise

Personalise videos at scale with a human touch

Make every viewer feel recognised. Create authentic, personalised videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, without any manual recording.

Personalise videos at scale with a human touch
Integrations logo
Integrations

Seamless integration with your existing workflows

Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalised content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack.

Seamless integration with your existing workflows
HeyGen logo
Admin tools

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance

Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralised admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance
Customer Reviews

Do not rely only on what we say.

HeyGen is trusted by some of the world’s leading creators.

With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and multiple Distinctions on G2.

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  • No credit card required
  • 1,000+ avatars

"This tool is very user-friendly with clear step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan is sufficient for my needs."

K
Kwan S.

"HeyGen is extremely intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was very impressed by the quality of the avatars and the lip-sync, which makes the videos look truly natural."

J
Javier M.

"This is now done in much less time and without any travelling. I can sit in my casual clothes and record all my videos in a single take, saving several hours every week."

E
Eriks D.

"What earlier took me days now takes only a few hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, without any compromise on quality."

C
Carlos M.

"I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so simple to use. I created a professional-looking video on my very first attempt. Absolutely love it."

D
Diana P.

"I was a bit sceptical at first, but the AI quality really impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It has definitely made our workflow more efficient."

E
Ethan W.

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason

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FAQs

What is HeyGen?

HeyGen is an AI-powered video platform that allows you to create high-quality videos using lifelike AI avatars and multilingual voice cloning, without needing any technical skills.Learn more.


How do you create an AI avatar using HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a realistic AI avatar that reflects your expressions and gestures using their advanced tools. Learn how.


How can I access the HeyGen API?

The HeyGen API provides features similar to the web application, enabling you to integrate it smoothly into your workflows. Access the API.

How do I get started with video creation on HeyGen?

Visit the HeyGen website, click 'Try HeyGen for Free', choose from the templates, and select your aspect ratio. Get started here and begin transforming your video creation process at no cost!


What features does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen offers text-to-video, face swap, multi-scene videos, a wide range of avatars, and supports multiple languages. Explore all features.


What is an AI video generator?

An AI video generator uses artificial intelligence to create videos from text prompts or other inputs. It makes video creation easier with AI-generated visuals, narration, and avatars. Learn more about AI generators.


Are AI video generators easy for beginners to use?

Yes, modern AI video generators like HeyGen are designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, easy for beginners to use, while still offering advanced features for experienced users.Explore HeyGen and start creating at no cost!


Can AI video generators use my own images or voice?

Many AI video generators allow you to upload images or voice recordings, and offer AI avatars along with multilingual text-to-speech features. Make use of these features.


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